A JavaScript library, written in TypeScript, to convert among different color models
https://elchininet.github.io/ColorTranslator/
npm install colortranslator
yarn add colortranslator
It is possible to include a compiled version of the package directly in an HTML file. It will create a global
colortranslator object containing all the exported modules that can be accessed from anywhere in your JavaScript code.
colortranslator.js, located in the
dist/web/ folder
<script src="wherever/you/installed/colortranslator.js"></script>
/* There will be a global variable named colortranslator containing all the modules */
colortranslator.ColorTranslator;
colortranslator.Harmony;
colortranslator.Mix;
const { ColorTranslator, Harmony, Mix } = require('colortranslator');
import { ColorTranslator, Harmony, Mix } from 'colortranslator';
npm run build
Transpiles the TypeScript code and creates three bundles in the
dist folder (
index.js for commonjs,
esm/index.js for ESM, and
web/colortranslator.js to use directly in the browser).
npm run test
Runs multiple dynamic tests converting from / to all the color models available (excepting CMYK) using a table of colors.
npm run lint
Runs eslint in source files.
npm run demo
Opens a development server that provides live reloading using webpack-dev-server. Some demo examples located in the
@demo folder will be shown. You can modify the code of the demos and the changes will be live reloaded in the browser.
Note: The conversion to a CMYK color is made taking a random value of black as a base (in this case, taking the greater value from red, green or blue). When a value of black is assumed, the rest of the colors can be calculated from it. The result will be visually similar to the original light color, but if you try to convert it back you will not obtain the same original value.
The input can be a CSS string or an object:
|Example of CSS string inputs
|Description
fuchsia
|Color keyword
#FF00FF
|Hexadecimal color
#F0F
|Shorthand hexadecimal color
#FF00FF80
|Hexadecimal color with alpha
rgb(255, 0, 255)
|Functional RGB notation
rgba(255, 0, 255, 0.5)
|Functional RGB notation with alpha
hsl(300, 100%, 50%)
|Functional HSL notation
hsla(300, 100%, 50%, 0.5)
|Functional HSL notation with alpha
cmyk(0%, 100%, 100%, 0%)
|Functional CMYK notation with percentages
cmyk(0, 1, 1, 0)
|Functional CMYK notation with numbers
device-cmyk(0%, 100%, 100%, 0%)
|Device-dependent functional CMYK notation with percentages
device-cmyk(0, 1, 1, 0)
|Device-dependent functional CMYK notation with numbers
|Example of object inputs
|Description
{r: "0xFF", g: "0x00", b: "0xFF"}
|Hexadecimal color
{r: "0xF", g: "0x0", b: "0xF"}
|Shorthand hexadecimal color
{r: "0xFF", g: "0x00", b: "0xFF", a: "0x80"}
|Hexadecimal color with alpha
{r: 255, g: 0, b: 255}
|RGB notation
{r: 255, g: 0, b: 255, a: 0.5}
|RGB notation with alpha
{h: 300, s: "100%", l: "50%"}
|HSL notation using percentages
{h: 300, s: 100, l: 50}
|HSL notation using numbers
{h: 300, s: "100%", l: "50%", a: 0.5}
|HSL notation with alpha using percentages
{h: 300, s: 100, l: 50, a: 0.5}
|HSL notation with alpha using numbers
{c: "0%", m: "100%", y: "100%", k: "0%"}
|CMYK notation using percentages
{c: 0, m: 1, y: 1, k: 0}
|CMYK notation using numbers
It is possible to instantiate the class using any of the previous inputs:
const keyword = new ColorTranslator('deeppink');
const hex = new ColorTranslator('#FF00FF');
const rgb = new ColorTranslator('rgb(255, 0, 0)');
const hsl = new ColorTranslator('hsl(50, 20%, 90%)');
const hsla = new ColorTranslator({ r: 115, g: 200, b: 150, a: 0.5 });
const cmyk = new ColorTranslator({ c: 100, m: 100, y: 0, k: 0 });
There are 11 chainable public methods and all of them accept a number as input:
|Public methods
|Input
|Description
|setH
|0 ≤ input ≤ 360
|Set the color hue
|setS
|0 ≤ input ≤ 100
|Set the color saturation percentage
|setL
|0 ≤ input ≤ 100
|Set the color lightness percentage
|setR
|0 ≤ input ≤ 255
|Set the red value of the color
|setG
|0 ≤ input ≤ 255
|Set the green value of the color
|setB
|0 ≤ input ≤ 255
|Set the blue value of the color
|setC
|0 ≤ input ≤ 100
|Set the CMYK cyan percentage value of the color
|setM
|0 ≤ input ≤ 100
|Set the CMYK magenta percentage value of the color
|setY
|0 ≤ input ≤ 100
|Set the CMYK yellow percentage value of the color
|setK
|0 ≤ input ≤ 100
|Set the CMYK black percentage value of the color
|setA
|0 ≤ input ≤ 1
|Set the alpha value of the color
You can also consult the demo 1 and the demo 2 to check the use of the public methods.
const color = new ColorTranslator('#FF00FF');
color
.setH(120)
.setS(80)
.setA(0.5);
color
.setR(255)
.setG(150)
.setA(0.25);
There are 7 properties to get the CSS representation of the color:
|Property
|Description
|HEX
|Get the the object hex representation of the color
|HEXA
|Get the the object hexa representation of the color
|RGB
|Get the the object rgb representation of the color
|RGBA
|Get the the object rgba representation of the color
|HSL
|Get the the object hsl representation of the color
|HSLA
|Get the the object hsla representation of the color
|CMYK
|Get the the object cmyk representation of the color
There are 7 properties to get the object representation of the color:
|Property
|Description
|HEXObject
|Get the the object hex representation of the color
|HEXAObject
|Get the the object hexa representation of the color
|RGBObject
|Get the the object rgb representation of the color
|RGBAObject
|Get the the object rgba representation of the color
|HSLObject
|Get the the object hsl representation of the color
|HSLAObject
|Get the the object hsla representation of the color
|CMYKObject
|Get the the object cmyk representation of the color
There are 11 properties to get the individual color values:
|Property
|Description
|H
|Get the color hue
|S
|Get the color saturation percentage
|L
|Get the color lightness percentage
|R
|Get the red value of the color
|G
|Get the green value of the color
|B
|Get the blue value of the color
|C
|Get the CMYK cyan percentage value of the color
|M
|Get the CMYK magenta percentage value of the color
|Y
|Get the CMYK yellow percentage value of the color
|K
|Get the CMYK black percentage value of the color
|A
|Get the alpha value of the color
You can also consult the demo 1 and the demo 2 to check the use of the public properties.
const color = new ColorTranslator('#FF00FF');
color.R; // 255
color.G; // 0
color.B; // 255
color.RGB; // rgb(255,0,255)
color.HSLA; // hsla(300,100%,50%,1)
It is not needed to specify the input color model for any of the methods, the API will detect the format. You only need to specify to which color model you want to convert calling the specific static method.
There are 22 static methods available, 7 of them to convert colors, 6 to create color blends, one to get shades, one to get tints, 6 to mix colors, and one to create color harmonies.
The static methods to convert colors accept any of the mentioned inputs as the first parameter. The second parameter is optional and it specifies if the output should be a CSS string or an object:
convertColorStaticMethod(
color: string | object,
css: boolean = true
)
|Static method
|Description
|toHEX
|Convert to an hexadecimal notation
|toHEXA
|Convert to an hexadecimal notation with alpha
|toRGB
|Convert to an RGB notation
|toRGBA
|Convert to an RGB notation with alpha
|toHSL
|Convert to an HSL notation
|toHSLA
|Convert to an HSL notation with alpha
|toCMYK
|Convert to a CMYK notation
ColorTranslator.toHEX('gold'); // #FFD700
ColorTranslator.toRGB('#FF00FF'); // rgb(255,0,255)
ColorTranslator.toRGBA('hsl(50, 20%, 90%)'); // rgba(235,233,224,1)
ColorTranslator.toHSL('rgb(255, 0, 0)'); // hsl(0,100%,50%)
ColorTranslator.toHSLA('rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5)'); // hsla(180,100%,50%,0.5)
ColorTranslator.toCMYK('#F0F', false); // {c: 0, m: 100, y: 0, k: 0}
ColorTranslator.toCMYK('#F0F'); // cmyk(0%,100%,0%,0%)
ColorTranslator.toRGB({ h: 115, s: '70%', l: '45%' }); // rgb(48,195,34)
ColorTranslator.toHSLA({ r: 115, g: 200, b: 150, a: 0.5 }); // hsla(145,44%,62%,0.5)
You can also consult the demo 3, and the demo 4 to check the use of these static methods.
The static methods to create color blends accept any of the mentioned inputs as the first and second parameter, the third parameter is optional and it is the number of steps of the blending, and the fourth parameter is also optional and it specifies if the output colors should be a CSS string or an object:
getBlendColorsStaticMethod(
fromColor: string | object,
toColor: string | object,
steps: number = 5,
css: boolean = true
)
|Static method
|Description
|getBlendHEX
|Create an array relative to the blend between two colors in hexadecimal notation
|getBlendHEXA
|Create an array relative to the blend between two colors in hexadecimal notation with alpha
|getBlendRGB
|Create an array relative to the blend between two colors in RGB notation
|getBlendRGBA
|Create an array relative to the blend between two colors in RGB notation with alpha
|getBlendHSL
|Create an array relative to the blend between two colors in HSL notation
|getBlendHSLA
|Create an array relative to the blend between two colors in HSL notation with alpha
ColorTranslator.getBlendHEX('#FF0000', '#0000FF', 5);
// [
// "#FF0000",
// "#BF003F",
// "#7F007F",
// "#3F00BF",
// "#0000FF"
// ]
ColorTranslator.getBlendHSLA('#FF000000', '#0000FFFF', 3);
// [
// "hsla(0,100%,50%,0)",
// "hsla(300,100%,25%,0.5)",
// "hsla(240,100%,50%,1)"
// ]
ColorTranslator.getBlendRGBA('#F000', 'rgba(0,0,255,1)', 5, false);
// [
// {r: 255, g: 0, b: 0, a: 0},
// {r: 191.25, g: 0, b: 63.75, a: 0.25},
// {r: 127.5, g: 0, b: 127.5, a: 0.5},
// {r: 63.75, g: 0, b: 191.25, a: 0.75},
// {r: 0, g: 0, b: 255, a: 1}
// ]
You can also consult the demo 5 to check the use of these static methods.
The static methods to get shades or tints of a color accept any of the mentioned inputs as the first parameter, and a second parameter that specifies the number of shades or tints that should be returned. This method will return the colors in the same format that was sent as input:
getShades(
color: string | object,
shades: number
)
getTints(
color: string | object,
tints: number
)
|Static method
|Description
|getShades
|Get shades of a colour (mix the color with black increasing its darkness)
|getTints
|Get tints of a colour (mix the color with white increasing its lightness)
ColorTranslator.getShades('#FF0000', 5);
// [
// "#D40000",
// "#AA0000",
// "#800000",
// "#550000",
// "#2A0000"
// ]
ColorTranslator.getTints({r: 255, g: 0, b: 0, a: 0.5}, 5);
// [
// {r: 255, g: 43, b: 43, a: 0.5},
// {r: 255, g: 85, b: 85, a: 0.5},
// {r: 255, g: 128, b: 128, a: 0.5},
// {r: 255, g: 170, b: 170, a: 0.5},
// {r: 255, g: 213, b: 213, a: 0.5}
// ]
You can also consult the demo 6 to check the use of these static methods.
The static methods to mix colors accept an array of any of the mentioned inputs as the first parameter. The second parameter is optional and specifies the mixing mode (by default it will be
Mix.ADDITIVE). The third parameter is also optional and it specifies if the output should be a CSS string or an object:
Note: The subtractive mix simulates the mixing of pigments, to achieve this, the rgb colors are converted to ryb color model, the addition is performed in this mode and at the end the result is converted back to rgb. The result is OK most of the time, but as this is not a real mix of pigments, sometimes the result could differ from the reality.
getMixColorsStaticMethod(
colors: [string | object][],
mode: Mix = Mix.ADDITIVE,
css: boolean = true
)
|Static method
|Description
|getMixHEX
|Get the mix of the input colors in hexadecimal notation
|getMixHEXA
|Get the mix of the input colors in hexadecimal notation with alpha
|getMixRGB
|Get the mix of the input colors in RGB notation
|getMixRGBA
|Get the mix of the input colors in RGB notation with alpha
|getMixHSL
|Get the mix of the input colors in HSL notation
|getMixHSLA
|Get the mix of the input colors in HSL notation with alpha
ColorTranslator.getMixHEX(['#FF0000', '#0000FF']);
// #FF00FF
ColorTranslator.getMixHSL(['rgba(255, 0, 0, 1)', '#00FF00']);
// hsl(60,100%,50%)
ColorTranslator.getMixHEXA(['#F00', 'rgb(0, 0, 255)'], Mix.ADDITIVE, true);
// { r: '0xFF', g: '0x00', b: '0xFF', a: '0xFF' }
ColorTranslator.getMixHEX(['#FF0', '#F00'], Mix.SUBTRACTIVE);
// #FF7F00
You can also consult the demo 7 and demo 8 to check the use of these static methods.
The static method to create color harmonies accepts three parmeters, the first one could be any of the mentioned inputs, the second one is optional and it is to specify the kind of harmony (by default it will be
Harmony.COMPLEMENTARY), and the third one is also optional and it specifies if the returned harmony is based on additive or subtractive colors (by default it will be
Mix.ADDITIVE). This method will return the colors in the same format that was sent as input:
getHarmony(
color: string | object
harmony: Harmony = Harmony.COMPLEMENTARY,
mode: Mix = Mix.ADDITIVE
)
|Static method
|Description
|getHarmony
|Return an array of colors representing the harmony requested. The first color will be the same that was sent as input
|Harmony
|Description
|Returned colors
|ANALOGOUS
|Returns the same color plus the two relative analogous colours
|3
|COMPLEMENTARY
|Returns the same color plus the relative complementary color
|2
|SPLIT_COMPLEMENTARY
|Returns the same color plus the two relative split complementary colours
|3
|SQUARE
|Returns the same color plus the three relative evenly square colours
|4
|TETRADIC
|Returns the same color plus the three relative tetradic colours
|4
|TRIADIC
|Returns the same color plus the two relative evenly triadic colors
|3
ColorTranslator.getHarmony('#FF00FF');
// ["#FF00FF", "#00FF00"]
ColorTranslator.getHarmony('rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5)', Harmony.ANALOGOUS);
// [
// "rgba(0,255,255,0.5)",
// "rgba(0,128,255,0.5)",
// "rgba(0,255,128,0.5)"
// ]
ColorTranslator.getHarmony({ r: 115, g: 200, b: 150, a: 0.5 }, Harmony.COMPLEMENTARY);
// [
// {r: 115, g: 201, b: 151, a: 0.5},
// {r: 201, g: 115, b: 165, a: 0.5}
// ]
ColorTranslator.getHarmony('#FF0000', Harmony.COMPLEMENTARY, Mix.SUBTRACTIVE);
// ["#FF0000", "#00FF00"]
You can also consult the demo 9 and demo 10 to check the use of this static method.
The package has its own type definitions, so it can be used in a
TypeScript project without any issues. The next interfaces are exposed and can be imported in your project:
This type is returned by the
HEXObject, and
HEXAObject properties, the
toHEX,
toHEXA,
getBlendHEX,
getBlendHEXA,
getMixHEX, and
getMixHEXA methods (when the
css property is
false), and the
getHarmony method (when the input is an
HEXObject).
interface HEXObject {
r: string;
g: string;
b: string;
a?: string;
}
This type is returned by the
RGBObject, and
RGBAObject properties, the
toRGB,
toRGBA,
getBlendRGB,
getBlendRGBA,
getMixRGB, and
getMixRGBA methods (when the
css property is
false), and the
getHarmony method (when the input is an
RGBObject).
interface RGBObject {
r: number;
g: number;
b: number;
a?: number;
}
This type is returned by the
HSLObject, and
HSLAObject properties, the
toHSL,
toHSLA,
getBlendHSL,
getBlendHSLA,
getMixHSL, and
getMixHSLA methods (when the
css property is
false), and the
getHarmony method (when the input is an
HSLObject).
interface HSLObject {
h: number;
s: number;
l: number;
a?: number;
}
This type is returned by the
CMYKObject property, and the
toCMYK method.
interface CMYKObject {
c: number;
m: number;
y: number;
k: number;
}