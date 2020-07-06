Grab the color palette from an image using just Javascript.Works in the browser and in Node.
build/ - Simple script that copies and renames files into the /dist folder.
cypress/ - Browsers tests.
dist/ - Generated distribution files created by microbundle package and a couple of files copied via build script.
examples/ - CSS, JS, and Images for the index.html example page.
src/color-thief-node.js - Source for the Node (commonjs) compatible version of the script.
src/color-thief.js - Source for the browser (ES6, AMD, Global var) compatible version of the script.
src/core.js - Functions shared between the node and browser versions of the script.
test/ - Node integration tests. Uses Chai.
index.html - Example page.
There are two sets of tests:
To run both the browser and Node tests:
npm run dev to start local server.
npm run test
To run just the browser tests with the Cypress UI:
npm run dev to start local server
npm run test:browser
To run just the Node tests:
npm run test:node
cypress/test-pages/index.html as needed or create a new test page if you need new examples.
cypress/integration/apis_spec.js
dev into
master
master
src/color-thief.js and
package.json
npm run build
master
v2.8.1
npm publish