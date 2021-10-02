Terminal string styling done right. ಠ_ಠ
Install with npm:
npm install colors-cli --save-dev
bold、
faint、
italic、
underline、
blink、
overline、
inverse、
conceal、
strike、
|Foreground
|Background
|Bright Foreground
|Bright Background
|black
|black_b
|black_bt
|black_bbt
|red
|red_b
|red_bt
|red_bbt
|green
|green_b
|green_bt
|green_bbt
|yellow
|yellow_b
|yellow_bt
|yellow_bbt
|blue
|blue_b
|blue_bt
|blue_bbt
|magenta
|magenta_b
|magenta_bt
|magenta_bbt
|cyan
|cyan_b
|cyan_bt
|cyan_bbt
|white
|white_b
|white_bt
|white_bbt
Output colored text:
var color = require('colors-cli')
console.log( color.red('hello') )
Best way is to predefine needed stylings and then use it:
var color = require('colors-cli/safe')
var error = color.red.bold;
var warn = color.yellow;
var notice = color.blue;
console.log(error('Error!'));
console.log(warn('Warning'));
console.log(notice('Notice'));
Styles can be mixed:
var color = require('colors-cli/safe')
console.log('=>', color.red.bold.underline('hello') )
console.log('=>', color.magenta_bt.underline('hello ' + color.blue_bt('wo' + color.yellow_bt.magenta_bbt('r') + 'ld') + ' !!!!'));
console.log('=>', color.magenta_bt.underline('hello ' + color.blue_bt('wo' + color.yellow_bt.magenta_bbt('r'))));
console.log('=>', color.magenta_bt.underline('hello ' + color.blue_bt('world') + ' !!!!' + color.yellow('kenny') + ' wong' ));
var color = require('colors-cli/safe')
require('colors-cli/toxic')
console.log('=> ' + color.underline('$ ' + 'npm'.magenta.underline + ' install'.yellow.underline + ' colors-cli --save-dev'));
require('colors-cli/toxic')
console.log( 'hello'.green );
console.log( 'hello'.green.black_b.underline );
console.log('=> $'.green + ' npm '.magenta + 'install '.yellow + 'colors-cli'.cyan + ' --save-dev');
Support ANSI 256 colors. [0 - 255], The rules of method name.
x32
xb32
var color = require('colors-cli/safe')
console.log( color.x45.bold.underline('hello') )
require('colors-cli/toxic')
console.log( 'hello'.x23.underline );
console.log( 'hello'.green.xb34.underline );
Usage: colors
Options:
--black => black
--black_b => black_b
--red => red
...
Examples:
colors --red "\nhello world" --bold,underline,yellow "wcj"
colors --green,bold "\nhello world"
colors --x12,bold "hello world"
The ANSI Escape sequences control code screen.
echo -e "\033[31;41;4m something here 33[0m"
\033 As the escape character, inform the terminal to switch to the escape mode.
[ The beginning of the CSI.
m Make the action to be performed.
; ASCII code separator.
