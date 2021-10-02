openbase logo
cc

colors-cli

by 小弟调调™
1.0.28

ಠ_ಠ Terminal string styling done right.

Downloads/wk

13.5K

13.5K

71

71

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

4

Package

0

0

MIT

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

No?

Readme

colors-cli

build NPM Downloads

Terminal string styling done right. ಠ_ಠ

Install with npm:

npm install colors-cli --save-dev

Styles

boldfaintitalicunderlineblinkoverlineinverseconcealstrike

Colors

ForegroundBackgroundBright ForegroundBright Background
black black_b black_bt black_bbt
red red_b red_bt red_bbt
green green_b green_bt green_bbt
yellow yellow_b yellow_bt yellow_bbt
blue blue_b blue_bt blue_bbt
magenta magenta_b magenta_bt magenta_bbt
cyan cyan_b cyan_bt cyan_bbt
white white_b white_bt white_bbt

Basic usage:

Output colored text:

var color = require('colors-cli')
console.log( color.red('hello') )

Best way is to predefine needed stylings and then use it:

var color = require('colors-cli/safe')
var error = color.red.bold;
var warn = color.yellow;
var notice = color.blue;
console.log(error('Error!'));
console.log(warn('Warning'));
console.log(notice('Notice'));

Styles can be mixed:

var color = require('colors-cli/safe')
console.log('=>', color.red.bold.underline('hello') )
console.log('=>', color.magenta_bt.underline('hello ' + color.blue_bt('wo' + color.yellow_bt.magenta_bbt('r') + 'ld') + ' !!!!'));
console.log('=>', color.magenta_bt.underline('hello ' + color.blue_bt('wo' + color.yellow_bt.magenta_bbt('r'))));
console.log('=>', color.magenta_bt.underline('hello ' + color.blue_bt('world') + ' !!!!' + color.yellow('kenny') + ' wong' ));

var color = require('colors-cli/safe')
require('colors-cli/toxic')
console.log('=> ' + color.underline('$ ' + 'npm'.magenta.underline + ' install'.yellow.underline + ' colors-cli --save-dev'));

require('colors-cli/toxic')
console.log( 'hello'.green );
console.log( 'hello'.green.black_b.underline );
console.log('=> $'.green + ' npm '.magenta + 'install '.yellow + 'colors-cli'.cyan + ' --save-dev');

ANSI 256 colors

Support ANSI 256 colors. [0 - 255], The rules of method name.

  • Foreground x32
  • Background xb32
var color = require('colors-cli/safe')
console.log( color.x45.bold.underline('hello') )

require('colors-cli/toxic')
console.log( 'hello'.x23.underline );
console.log( 'hello'.green.xb34.underline );

Use the command line

 Usage: colors

 Options:

   --black  => black
   --black_b  => black_b
   --red  => red
   ...

 Examples:

   colors --red "\nhello world" --bold,underline,yellow "wcj"
   colors --green,bold "\nhello world"
   colors --x12,bold "hello world"

Reference

The ANSI Escape sequences control code screen.

echo -e "\033[31;41;4m something here 33[0m"

\033 As the escape character, inform the terminal to switch to the escape mode.
[ The beginning of the CSI.
m Make the action to be performed.
; ASCII code separator.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

