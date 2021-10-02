Terminal string styling done right. ಠ_ಠ

Install with npm:

npm install colors-cli --save-dev

Styles

bold 、 faint 、 italic 、 underline 、 blink 、 overline 、 inverse 、 conceal 、 strike 、

Colors

Foreground Background Bright Foreground Bright Background black black_b black_bt black_bbt red red_b red_bt red_bbt green green_b green_bt green_bbt yellow yellow_b yellow_bt yellow_bbt blue blue_b blue_bt blue_bbt magenta magenta_b magenta_bt magenta_bbt cyan cyan_b cyan_bt cyan_bbt white white_b white_bt white_bbt

Basic usage:

Output colored text:

var color = require ( 'colors-cli' ) console .log( color.red( 'hello' ) )

Best way is to predefine needed stylings and then use it:

var color = require ( 'colors-cli/safe' ) var error = color.red.bold; var warn = color.yellow; var notice = color.blue; console .log(error( 'Error!' )); console .log(warn( 'Warning' )); console .log(notice( 'Notice' ));

Styles can be mixed:

var color = require ( 'colors-cli/safe' ) console .log( '=>' , color.red.bold.underline( 'hello' ) ) console .log( '=>' , color.magenta_bt.underline( 'hello ' + color.blue_bt( 'wo' + color.yellow_bt.magenta_bbt( 'r' ) + 'ld' ) + ' !!!!' )); console .log( '=>' , color.magenta_bt.underline( 'hello ' + color.blue_bt( 'wo' + color.yellow_bt.magenta_bbt( 'r' )))); console .log( '=>' , color.magenta_bt.underline( 'hello ' + color.blue_bt( 'world' ) + ' !!!!' + color.yellow( 'kenny' ) + ' wong' )); var color = require ( 'colors-cli/safe' ) require ( 'colors-cli/toxic' ) console .log( '=> ' + color.underline( '$ ' + 'npm' .magenta.underline + ' install' .yellow.underline + ' colors-cli --save-dev' ));

require ( 'colors-cli/toxic' ) console .log( 'hello' .green ); console .log( 'hello' .green.black_b.underline ); console .log( '=> $' .green + ' npm ' .magenta + 'install ' .yellow + 'colors-cli' .cyan + ' --save-dev' );

ANSI 256 colors

Support ANSI 256 colors. [0 - 255], The rules of method name.

Foreground x32

Background xb32

var color = require ( 'colors-cli/safe' ) console .log( color.x45.bold.underline( 'hello' ) ) require ( 'colors-cli/toxic' ) console .log( 'hello' .x23.underline ); console .log( 'hello' .green.xb34.underline );

Use the command line

Usage: colors Options: --black => black --black_b => black_b --red => red ... Examples: colors --red "

hello world" --bold,underline,yellow "wcj" colors --green,bold "

hello world" colors --x12,bold "hello world"

Reference

The ANSI Escape sequences control code screen.

echo -e "\033[31;41;4m something here 33[0m"

\033 As the escape character, inform the terminal to switch to the escape mode.

[ The beginning of the CSI.

m Make the action to be performed.

; ASCII code separator.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.