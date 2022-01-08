Please check out the roadmap for upcoming features and releases. Please open Issues to provide feedback, and check the
develop branch for the latest bleeding-edge updates.
npm install colors
By popular demand,
colors now ships with two types of usages!
The super nifty way
var colors = require('colors');
console.log('hello'.green); // outputs green text
console.log('i like cake and pies'.underline.red); // outputs red underlined text
console.log('inverse the color'.inverse); // inverses the color
console.log('OMG Rainbows!'.rainbow); // rainbow
console.log('Run the trap'.trap); // Drops the bass
or a slightly less nifty way which doesn't extend
String.prototype
var colors = require('colors/safe');
console.log(colors.green('hello')); // outputs green text
console.log(colors.red.underline('i like cake and pies')); // outputs red underlined text
console.log(colors.inverse('inverse the color')); // inverses the color
console.log(colors.rainbow('OMG Rainbows!')); // rainbow
console.log(colors.trap('Run the trap')); // Drops the bass
I prefer the first way. Some people seem to be afraid of extending
String.prototype and prefer the second way.
If you are writing good code you will never have an issue with the first approach. If you really don't want to touch
String.prototype, the second usage will not touch
String native object.
The package will auto-detect whether your terminal can use colors and enable/disable accordingly. When colors are disabled, the color functions do nothing. You can override this with a command-line flag:
node myapp.js --no-color
node myapp.js --color=false
node myapp.js --color
node myapp.js --color=true
node myapp.js --color=always
FORCE_COLOR=1 node myapp.js
Or in code:
var colors = require('colors');
colors.enable();
colors.disable();
var name = 'Marak';
console.log(colors.green('Hello %s'), name);
// outputs -> 'Hello Marak'
var colors = require('colors');
colors.setTheme({
silly: 'rainbow',
input: 'grey',
verbose: 'cyan',
prompt: 'grey',
info: 'green',
data: 'grey',
help: 'cyan',
warn: 'yellow',
debug: 'blue',
error: 'red'
});
// outputs red text
console.log("this is an error".error);
// outputs yellow text
console.log("this is a warning".warn);
var colors = require('colors/safe');
// set single property
var error = colors.red;
error('this is red');
// set theme
colors.setTheme({
silly: 'rainbow',
input: 'grey',
verbose: 'cyan',
prompt: 'grey',
info: 'green',
data: 'grey',
help: 'cyan',
warn: 'yellow',
debug: 'blue',
error: 'red'
});
// outputs red text
console.log(colors.error("this is an error"));
// outputs yellow text
console.log(colors.warn("this is a warning"));
var colors = require('colors');
colors.setTheme({
custom: ['red', 'underline']
});
console.log('test'.custom);
Protip: There is a secret undocumented style in
colors. If you find the style you can summon him.
I stumbled upon this package while implementing a CLI for a cloud based application for which I wanted to showcase remote deployment status of SPAs. For this I needed something lightweight, performant and easy to use to showcase different status codes at the end of each deployments. This is where I used the colors package. At 4.2kb only it's very lightweight and allowed me to not just set text colors but also highlight background colors. Mixed with some ANSII art, I went on to implement quite a fancy CLI based interaction for the users. Loved this package!
I am using the color library for a while now for professional and personal projects. much needed library for client development. It performs the functionality as its name suggests. it makes codes more readable by using the different colors of our choices in the code. lightweight, easy to use, easy to configure, bug-free, and great documentation. I am really a fan of this package.
It is a kind of playable library. You can play with colors in CLI and a much-needed library for developers to make your console more cleaner and readable by giving different colors. Which makes one thing different from another and makes the interactive CLI. Easy to use, lightweight, has good documentation and does not have much learning curve.
As per the name suggests this package is used for adding lots of different colors to the console window of node. It makes the console more readable by adding different colors of your choice and thus enhance the productivity . It is very easy to use and kind of must to have package for cli development
a must-have tool for cli development. when I first developed a cli tool it was not very intuitive so I needed to work with my terminal output, then I found this library it helps in generate beautiful text to display on the console. using it is pretty straight forward as well