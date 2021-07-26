let colormap = require('colormap')
let colors = colormap({
colormap: 'jet',
nshades: 10,
format: 'hex',
alpha: 1
})
|Property
|Default
|Meaning
colormap
'jet'
|Color map name from the image above or a custom color scale — a sequence of
{index, rgb} objects, where index is
0..1 number and
rgb is a length 3/4 array with values for the color stop.
nshades
72
|Number of colors in returned array, the minimum number depends on
colormap.
format
'hex'
'hex' for
#aabbcc,
'rgbaString' for
rgba(255, 255, 255, 1),
'rgba' for
[255, 255, 255, 1],
'float' for
[1, 1, 1, 1].
alpha
1
|Alpha range, can be an array with alpha values or just 2 values for start/end colors.
Color maps are inspired by matplotlib color scales, cmocean oceanographic colormaps, cosine gradients and others. Thanks to authors of these libs for their invaluable work.