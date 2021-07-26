colormap 'jet' Color map name from the image above or a custom color scale — a sequence of {index, rgb} objects, where index is 0..1 number and rgb is a length 3/4 array with values for the color stop.

nshades 72 Number of colors in returned array, the minimum number depends on colormap .

format 'hex' 'hex' for #aabbcc , 'rgbaString' for rgba(255, 255, 255, 1) , 'rgba' for [255, 255, 255, 1] , 'float' for [1, 1, 1, 1] .