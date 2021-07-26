openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
col

colormap

by Ben Postlethwaite
2.3.2 (see all)

output rgb or hex colormaps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

95.5K

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

colormap Build Status

all colormap output

Usage

npm install colormap

let colormap = require('colormap')

let colors = colormap({
    colormap: 'jet',
    nshades: 10,
    format: 'hex',
    alpha: 1
})

API

list = colormap(options?)

PropertyDefaultMeaning
colormap'jet'Color map name from the image above or a custom color scale — a sequence of {index, rgb} objects, where index is 0..1 number and rgb is a length 3/4 array with values for the color stop.
nshades72Number of colors in returned array, the minimum number depends on colormap.
format'hex''hex' for #aabbcc, 'rgbaString' for rgba(255, 255, 255, 1), 'rgba' for [255, 255, 255, 1], 'float' for [1, 1, 1, 1].
alpha1Alpha range, can be an array with alpha values or just 2 values for start/end colors.

Credits

Color maps are inspired by matplotlib color scales, cmocean oceanographic colormaps, cosine gradients and others. Thanks to authors of these libs for their invaluable work.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial