colorjoe was somewhat inspired by ColorJack and RightJS Colorpicker. Unlike those it actually scales pretty well. Essentially this means that you'll be able to define its actual dimensions and layout using a bit of CSS. This way the widget fits well responsive layouts.
In addition it's relatively easy to implement missing functionality (RGB fields, whatnot) thanks to the simple API it provides.
npm i colorjoe
If you prefer a standalone dist, add prepackaged
dist/colorjoe.js and
css/colorjoe.css to your page or use AMD to load
the dependencies from
src/.
const joe = colorjoe.rgb(element_id_or_dom_object, initial_color_value, extras);
or
const joe = colorjoe.hsl(element_id_or_dom_object, initial_color_value, extras);
The returned joe object is an event emitter style object with
change and
done events. The
change event is fired continuously when selecting and
done is fired when user has stopped selecting.
joe.on("change", color => console.log("Selecting " + color.css()));
joe.on("done", color => console.log("Selected " + color.css()));
The color object is from one.color.
Given it might be nice to trigger these events immediately, there is a specific
update method. Ie. joe.on("change", function() {...}).update() would trigger
change immediately. This is handy for initializing your work.
In addition there are
set and
get methods. Ie. joe.get() would return the
current color while joe.set('#aabbcc') would set it.
set expects a parameter
that one.color default constructor would accept.
In order to make it easier to customize a picker based on your needs, colorjoe provides a few extras. The following example shows how to use them:
const joe = colorjoe.hsl('hslPicker', 'red', [
'currentColor',
'alpha',
['fields', {space: 'HSL', limit: 255, fix: 0},
'hex'
]);
The code above would generate a HSL picker that shows in addition the currently selected color, alpha slider, HSL input fields and a hex field.
As you can see
fields has been defined using an array. This array contains
the name of the extra and then parameters passed to inside an object. In this
case the extra accepts name of a color space (RGB, HSL, HSV or CMYK). If you
append
A to the color space, it will show a control for alpha too. In
addition it takes a limit value (defaults to 255) and a fix value
(defaults to 0). fix represents the amount of numbers shown after decimal.
hex extra accepts optional
label. If set it will show that as the input's
label.
It is possible to implement your custom extras without having to hack the core code. This can be done as follows:
colorjoe.registerExtra('text', (p, joe, o) => {
// attach new elements to p element here (as children that is)
// o is optional and will contain any parameters you might have
// passed to the extra using the array syntax
// optional return. these are triggered by colorjoe
// use this way instead of joe.on
return {
change(col) {},
done(col) {}
};
})
Now you can simply pass your
text extra amongst the others and it will just
work.
PRs are welcome!
done fix
black
done callback is fired for extras. Add validation to extra fields to avoid exceptions from one-color.
done correctly for alpha slider.
onecolor to
package.json so that colorjoe works with Browserify
npm i
npm start
serve (or similar command) at project root
colorjoe is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.