Colorize is an expressive interface for ANSI colored strings and terminal output. There are already a decent handful of string-coloring modules out there, but colorize is different in the way it works.
Most modules will have you use some kind of a colorizing function to return a string with the proper ANSI codes prepended. Colorize, on the other hand, lets you express the colorization inline (it's essentially a set of aliases for the original ANSI codes, plus a stack to allow nesting). So, if you wanted to color a word red, you would do something like:
This word is #red[red].
You can also nest colorizations:
#bold[Welcome to the #green[Green Machine] tool!]
Currently colorize supports the standard set of 8 ANSI colors (black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, white), along with bold, italic, underline, blink, and a special "reset" keyword.
To use colorize, install it somewhere local and use:
var colorize = require('./colorize');
Or install it using npm and use:
var colorize = require('colorize');
You then use
.ansify to get a colorized string:
var myStr = colorize.ansify('This word is #blue[blue].');
Alternatively, you can use colorize's alias to the console to output strings directly:
var cconsole = colorize.console;
cconsole.log('A world of #magenta[pretty colors]!');