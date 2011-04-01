openbase logo
colorize

by Matt Patenaude
0.1.0 (see all)

An expressive interface for ANSI colored strings and terminal output.

Readme

Colorize

Colorize is an expressive interface for ANSI colored strings and terminal output. There are already a decent handful of string-coloring modules out there, but colorize is different in the way it works.

Most modules will have you use some kind of a colorizing function to return a string with the proper ANSI codes prepended. Colorize, on the other hand, lets you express the colorization inline (it's essentially a set of aliases for the original ANSI codes, plus a stack to allow nesting). So, if you wanted to color a word red, you would do something like:

This word is #red[red].

You can also nest colorizations:

#bold[Welcome to the #green[Green Machine] tool!]

Currently colorize supports the standard set of 8 ANSI colors (black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, white), along with bold, italic, underline, blink, and a special "reset" keyword.

Usage

To use colorize, install it somewhere local and use:

var colorize = require('./colorize');

Or install it using npm and use:

var colorize = require('colorize');

You then use .ansify to get a colorized string:

var myStr = colorize.ansify('This word is #blue[blue].');

Alternatively, you can use colorize's alias to the console to output strings directly:

var cconsole = colorize.console;
cconsole.log('A world of #magenta[pretty colors]!');

