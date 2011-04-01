Colorize

Colorize is an expressive interface for ANSI colored strings and terminal output. There are already a decent handful of string-coloring modules out there, but colorize is different in the way it works.

Most modules will have you use some kind of a colorizing function to return a string with the proper ANSI codes prepended. Colorize, on the other hand, lets you express the colorization inline (it's essentially a set of aliases for the original ANSI codes, plus a stack to allow nesting). So, if you wanted to color a word red, you would do something like:

This word is #red [red] .

You can also nest colorizations:

Currently colorize supports the standard set of 8 ANSI colors (black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, white), along with bold, italic, underline, blink, and a special "reset" keyword.

Usage

To use colorize, install it somewhere local and use:

var colorize = require ( './colorize' );

Or install it using npm and use:

var colorize = require ( 'colorize' );

You then use .ansify to get a colorized string:

var myStr = colorize.ansify( 'This word is #blue[blue].' );

Alternatively, you can use colorize's alias to the console to output strings directly: