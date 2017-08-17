Colorful

It's not just color, it's everything colorful in terminal.

Color

Color in terminal and only terminal.

Programmer

As a programmer, you think they are functions:

var color = require ( 'colorful' ) color.red( 'hello' ) color.underline( 'hello' ) color.red(color.underline( 'hello' ))

Human

As a human, you think you are a painter:

var paint = require ( 'colorful' ).paint paint( 'hello' ).red.color paint( 'hello' ).bold.underline.red.color

WTF, is bold, underline a color? If you don't like the idea, try:

paint( 'hello' ).bold.underline.red.style

Alien

As an alien, you are from outer space, you think it should be:

require ( 'colorful' ).colorful() 'hello' .to.red.color 'hello' .to.underline.bold.red.color 'hello' .to.underline.bold.red.style

Artist

As an artist, you need more colors.

var Color = require ( 'colorful' ).Color; var s = new Color( 'colorful' ); s.fgcolor = 13 ; s.bgcolor = 61 ;

Support ANSI 256 colors. [0 - 255]

Toxic

Let's posion the string object, just like colors does.

require ( 'colorful' ).toxic() 'hello' .bold 'hello' .red

Detective

As a detective, you think we should detect if color is supported:

require ( 'colorful' ).isSupported require ( 'colorful' ).disabled = true require ( 'colorful' ).isSupported

Colors

bold

faint

italic

underline

blink

overline

inverse

conceal

strike

black

black_bg

red

red_bg

green

green_bg

yellow

yellow_bg

blue

blue_bg

magenta

magenta_bg

cyan

cyan_bg

white

white_bg

grey

gray

Changelog

2013-05-22 2.1.0

Add toxic API.

2013-03-22 2.0.2

Merge terminal into ansi.

2013-03-18 2.0.1

Add gray color.

2013-03-18 2.0.0

Redesign. Support for ANSI 256 colors.