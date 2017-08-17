It's not just color, it's everything colorful in terminal.
Color in terminal and only terminal.
As a programmer, you think they are functions:
var color = require('colorful')
color.red('hello')
color.underline('hello')
color.red(color.underline('hello'))
As a human, you think you are a painter:
var paint = require('colorful').paint
paint('hello').red.color
paint('hello').bold.underline.red.color
WTF, is bold, underline a color? If you don't like the idea, try:
paint('hello').bold.underline.red.style
As an alien, you are from outer space, you think it should be:
require('colorful').colorful()
'hello'.to.red.color
'hello'.to.underline.bold.red.color
'hello'.to.underline.bold.red.style
As an artist, you need more colors.
var Color = require('colorful').Color;
var s = new Color('colorful');
s.fgcolor = 13;
s.bgcolor = 61;
Support ANSI 256 colors. [0 - 255]
Let's posion the string object, just like colors does.
require('colorful').toxic()
'hello'.bold
'hello'.red
As a detective, you think we should detect if color is supported:
require('colorful').isSupported
// we can disable color
require('colorful').disabled = true
require('colorful').isSupported
// => false
2013-05-22
2.1.0
Add toxic API.
2013-03-22
2.0.2
Merge terminal into ansi.
2013-03-18
2.0.1
Add gray color.
2013-03-18
2.0.0
Redesign. Support for ANSI 256 colors.