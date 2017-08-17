openbase logo
by Hsiaoming Yang
colorful environment for command line tools in node

Readme

Colorful

It's not just color, it's everything colorful in terminal.

Color

Color in terminal and only terminal.

screen shot

Programmer

As a programmer, you think they are functions:

var color = require('colorful')
color.red('hello')
color.underline('hello')
color.red(color.underline('hello'))

Human

As a human, you think you are a painter:

var paint = require('colorful').paint
paint('hello').red.color
paint('hello').bold.underline.red.color

WTF, is bold, underline a color? If you don't like the idea, try:

paint('hello').bold.underline.red.style

Alien

As an alien, you are from outer space, you think it should be:

require('colorful').colorful()
'hello'.to.red.color
'hello'.to.underline.bold.red.color
'hello'.to.underline.bold.red.style

Artist

As an artist, you need more colors.

var Color = require('colorful').Color;

var s = new Color('colorful');
s.fgcolor = 13;
s.bgcolor = 61;

Support ANSI 256 colors. [0 - 255]

Toxic

Let's posion the string object, just like colors does.

require('colorful').toxic()
'hello'.bold
'hello'.red

Detective

As a detective, you think we should detect if color is supported:

require('colorful').isSupported

// we can disable color
require('colorful').disabled = true
require('colorful').isSupported
// => false

Colors

  • bold
  • faint
  • italic
  • underline
  • blink
  • overline
  • inverse
  • conceal
  • strike
  • black
  • black_bg
  • red
  • red_bg
  • green
  • green_bg
  • yellow
  • yellow_bg
  • blue
  • blue_bg
  • magenta
  • magenta_bg
  • cyan
  • cyan_bg
  • white
  • white_bg
  • grey
  • gray

Changelog

2013-05-22 2.1.0

Add toxic API.

2013-03-22 2.0.2

Merge terminal into ansi.

2013-03-18 2.0.1

Add gray color.

2013-03-18 2.0.0

Redesign. Support for ANSI 256 colors.

