Easily set your terminal text color & styles.
NO_COLOR friendly
10
import { blue, bold, underline } from "colorette"
console.log(
blue("I'm blue"),
bold(blue("da ba dee")),
underline(bold(blue("da ba daa")))
)
Here's an example using template literals.
console.log(`
There's a ${underline(blue("house"))},
With a ${bold(blue("window"))},
And a ${blue("corvette")}
And everything is blue
`)
You can also nest styles without breaking existing color sequences.
console.log(bold(`I'm ${blue(`da ba ${underline("dee")} da ba`)} daa`))
Need to override terminal color detection? You can do that too.
import { createColors } from "colorette"
const { blue } = createColors({ useColor: false })
console.log(blue("Blue? Nope, nah"))
npm install colorette
See all supported colors.
import { blue } from "colorette"
blue("I'm blue") //=> \x1b[34mI'm blue\x1b[39m
Override terminal color detection via
createColors({ useColor }).
import { createColors } from "colorette"
const { blue } = createColors({ useColor: false })
true if your terminal supports color,
false otherwise. Used internally, but exposed for convenience.
You can override color detection from the CLI by setting the
--no-color or
--color flags.
$ ./example.js --no-color | ./consumer.js
Or if you can't use CLI flags, by setting the
NO_COLOR= or
FORCE_COLOR= environment variables.
$ NO_COLOR= ./example.js | ./consumer.js
|Colors
|Background Colors
|Bright Colors
|Bright Background Colors
|Modifiers
|black
|bgBlack
|blackBright
|bgBlackBright
|dim
|red
|bgRed
|redBright
|bgRedBright
|bold
|green
|bgGreen
|greenBright
|bgGreenBright
|hidden
|yellow
|bgYellow
|yellowBright
|bgYellowBright
|italic
|blue
|bgBlue
|blueBright
|bgBlueBright
|underline
|magenta
|bgMagenta
|magentaBright
|bgMagentaBright
|cyan
|bgCyan
|cyanBright
|bgCyanBright
|reset
|white
|bgWhite
|whiteBright
|bgWhiteBright
|gray
npm --prefix bench start
chalk 1,786,703 ops/sec
kleur 1,618,960 ops/sec
colors 646,823 ops/sec
ansi-colors 786,149 ops/sec
picocolors 2,871,758 ops/sec
+ colorette 3,002,751 ops/sec
Colorette started out in 2015 by @jorgebucaran as a lightweight alternative to Chalk and was introduced originally as Clor. Our terminal color detection logic borrows heavily from @sindresorhus and @Qix- work on Chalk. The idea of slicing strings to clear bleeding sequences was adapted from a similar technique used by @alexeyraspopov in picocolors. Thank you to all our contributors! <3