openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

colored-react-notion-x

by NotionX
0.0.8 (see all)

Fast and accurate React renderer for Notion. TS batteries included. ⚡️

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Notion X

React Notion X

Fast and accurate React renderer for Notion.

NPM Build Status Prettier Code Formatting

Install

npm install react-notion-x

Usage

First you'll want to fetch the content for a Notion page:

import { NotionAPI } from 'notion-client'

const api = new NotionAPI()

// fetch the page's content, including all async blocks, collection queries, and signed urls
const recordMap = await api.getPage('067dd719a912471ea9a3ac10710e7fdf')

Once you have the data for a Notion page, you can render it:

import React from 'react'
import { NotionRenderer } from 'react-notion-x'

export default ExampleNotionPage({ recordMap }) => (
  <NotionRenderer
    recordMap={recordMap}
    fullPage={true}
    darkMode={false}
  />
)

Styles

You'll need to import some CSS styles as well. If you're using Next.js, we recommend you put these in pages/_app.js:

// core styles shared by all of react-notion-x (required)
import 'react-notion-x/src/styles.css'

// used for code syntax highlighting (optional)
import 'prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css'

// used for collection views (optional)
import 'rc-dropdown/assets/index.css'

// used for rendering equations (optional)
import 'katex/dist/katex.min.css'

License

MIT © Travis Fischer

Support my OSS work by following me on twitter twitter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial