React Notion X

Fast and accurate React renderer for Notion.

Install

npm install react-notion-x

Usage

First you'll want to fetch the content for a Notion page:

import { NotionAPI } from 'notion-client' const api = new NotionAPI() const recordMap = await api.getPage( '067dd719a912471ea9a3ac10710e7fdf' )

Once you have the data for a Notion page, you can render it:

import React from 'react' import { NotionRenderer } from 'react-notion-x' export default ExampleNotionPage({ recordMap }) => ( <NotionRenderer recordMap={recordMap} fullPage={true} darkMode={false} /> )

Styles

You'll need to import some CSS styles as well. If you're using Next.js, we recommend you put these in pages/_app.js :

import 'react-notion-x/src/styles.css' import 'prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css' import 'rc-dropdown/assets/index.css' import 'katex/dist/katex.min.css'

License

MIT © Travis Fischer

