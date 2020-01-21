ColoReact

A tiny Color Picker for React [ Demo ]

Install

$ npm i

How to use

import ColorPicker from 'coloreact' ; return ( < ColorPicker opacity = {true} color = {this.state.currentColor} onChange = {this.showColorNow} onComplete = {this.showLastColor} /> ); // ...

Custom Parts

It is possible to create your own ColorPicker using Map and Slider s.

import { Map , Slider } from 'coloreact' ; return ( <div className="myColorPicker"> <Map x={this.state.saturation} y={this.state.value} max={100} backgroundColor={this.getHue()} onChange={this.handleSaturationValue} /> <Slider vertical={true} value={this.state.hue} max={360} onChange={this.handleHue} /> </div> // ...

Examples

Live examples | Code

npm start goto http://localhost:3040/

License and Attribution

The project start as a derivate of the awesome react-simple-colorpicker which is based on react-colorpicker. Licensed MIT.

Docs

