Take a set color palette and get contrast values for every possible combination – useful for finding safe color combinations with predefined colors and includes pass/fail scores for the WCAG accessibility guidelines.
npm i --save colorable
Pass an array of color strings or an object with color strings as values.
var colorable = require('colorable')
var colors = {
red: 'red',
green: 'green',
blue: 'blue'
}
var result = colorable(colors, { compact: true, threshold: 0 })
Returns an array of colors with combinations for all other colors and their WCAG contrast values.
[
{
"hex": "#FF0000",
"name": "red",
"combinations": [
{
"hex": "#008000",
"name": "green",
"contrast": 1.28483997166146,
"accessibility": {
"aa": false,
"aaLarge": false,
"aaa": false,
"aaaLarge": false
}
},
{
"hex": "#0000FF",
"name": "blue",
"contrast": 2.148936170212766,
"accessibility": {
"aa": false,
"aaLarge": false,
"aaa": false,
"aaaLarge": false
}
}
]
},
...
]
Each key is a boolean value indicating if the color contrast meets the following criteria:
aa - greater than 4.5 (for normal sized text)
aaLarge - greater than 3 (for bold text or text larger than 24px)
aaa - greater than 7
aaaLarge - greater than 4.5
compact
Type: Boolean (default:
false)
If set to
true, the result will be a smaller object that only includes hex value color strings, a name for each color (if an object is passed to the function), contrast, and accessibility values.
When set to
false, the result also includes the entire harthur/color object for each color, which includes other properties and methods for color manipulation.
threshold
Type: Number (default:
0)
When set, the colorable function only returns combinations that have a contrast above this value. This is useful for only seeing combinations that pass a minimum contrast level.
uniq
Type: Boolean (default: true)
When set to
true, the array of colors is passed through lodash.uniq to remove duplicates.
MIT License