Colorable

Take a set color palette and get contrast values for every possible combination – useful for finding safe color combinations with predefined colors and includes pass/fail scores for the WCAG accessibility guidelines.

Getting Started

npm i --save colorable

Usage

Pass an array of color strings or an object with color strings as values.

var colorable = require ( 'colorable' ) var colors = { red : 'red' , green : 'green' , blue : 'blue' } var result = colorable(colors, { compact : true , threshold : 0 })

Returns an array of colors with combinations for all other colors and their WCAG contrast values.

[ { "hex" : "#FF0000" , "name" : "red" , "combinations" : [ { "hex" : "#008000" , "name" : "green" , "contrast" : 1.28483997166146 , "accessibility" : { "aa" : false , "aaLarge" : false , "aaa" : false , "aaaLarge" : false } }, { "hex" : "#0000FF" , "name" : "blue" , "contrast" : 2.148936170212766 , "accessibility" : { "aa" : false , "aaLarge" : false , "aaa" : false , "aaaLarge" : false } } ] }, ... ]

Accessibility object

Each key is a boolean value indicating if the color contrast meets the following criteria:

aa - greater than 4.5 (for normal sized text)

- greater than 4.5 (for normal sized text) aaLarge - greater than 3 (for bold text or text larger than 24px)

- greater than 3 (for bold text or text larger than 24px) aaa - greater than 7

- greater than 7 aaaLarge - greater than 4.5

Options

compact

Type: Boolean (default: false )

If set to true , the result will be a smaller object that only includes hex value color strings, a name for each color (if an object is passed to the function), contrast, and accessibility values. When set to false , the result also includes the entire harthur/color object for each color, which includes other properties and methods for color manipulation.

threshold

Type: Number (default: 0 )

When set, the colorable function only returns combinations that have a contrast above this value. This is useful for only seeing combinations that pass a minimum contrast level.

uniq

Type: Boolean (default: true)

When set to true , the array of colors is passed through lodash.uniq to remove duplicates.

MIT License