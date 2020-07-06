Color Thief

Grab the color palette from an image using just Javascript.Works in the browser and in Node.

View the demo page for examples, API docs, and more.

Contributing

Project structure

build/ - Simple script that copies and renames files into the /dist folder.

- Simple script that copies and renames files into the /dist folder. cypress/ - Browsers tests.

- Browsers tests. dist/ - Generated distribution files created by microbundle package and a couple of files copied via build script.

- Generated distribution files created by microbundle package and a couple of files copied via build script. examples/ - CSS, JS, and Images for the index.html example page.

- CSS, JS, and Images for the index.html example page. src/color-thief-node.js - Source for the Node (commonjs) compatible version of the script.

- Source for the Node (commonjs) compatible version of the script. src/color-thief.js - Source for the browser (ES6, AMD, Global var) compatible version of the script.

- Source for the browser (ES6, AMD, Global var) compatible version of the script. src/core.js - Functions shared between the node and browser versions of the script.

- Functions shared between the node and browser versions of the script. test/ - Node integration tests. Uses Chai.

- Node integration tests. Uses Chai. index.html - Example page.

Running tests

There are two sets of tests:

Browser tests run with Cypress Node tests run with Karma and utilizing Mocha

To run both the browser and Node tests:

npm run dev to start local server.

to start local server. npm run test

To run just the browser tests with the Cypress UI:

npm run dev to start local server

to start local server npm run test:browser

To run just the Node tests:

npm run test:node

Adding tests

Update cypress/test-pages/index.html as needed or create a new test page if you need new examples.

as needed or create a new test page if you need new examples. Add new tests in cypress/integration/apis_spec.js

Making a new release