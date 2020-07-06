openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cts

color-thief-standalone

by Lokesh Dhakar
1.0.3 (see all)

Grab the color palette from an image using just Javascript. Works in the browser and in Node.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

257

GitHub Stars

10.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Color Thief

Grab the color palette from an image using just Javascript.Works in the browser and in Node.

View the demo page for examples, API docs, and more.

Contributing

Project structure

  • build/ - Simple script that copies and renames files into the /dist folder.
  • cypress/ - Browsers tests.
  • dist/ - Generated distribution files created by microbundle package and a couple of files copied via build script.
  • examples/ - CSS, JS, and Images for the index.html example page.
  • src/color-thief-node.js - Source for the Node (commonjs) compatible version of the script.
  • src/color-thief.js - Source for the browser (ES6, AMD, Global var) compatible version of the script.
  • src/core.js - Functions shared between the node and browser versions of the script.
  • test/ - Node integration tests. Uses Chai.
  • index.html - Example page.

Running tests

There are two sets of tests:

  1. Browser tests run with Cypress
  2. Node tests run with Karma and utilizing Mocha

To run both the browser and Node tests:

  • npm run dev to start local server.
  • npm run test

To run just the browser tests with the Cypress UI:

  • npm run dev to start local server
  • npm run test:browser

To run just the Node tests:

  • npm run test:node

Adding tests

  • Update cypress/test-pages/index.html as needed or create a new test page if you need new examples.
  • Add new tests in cypress/integration/apis_spec.js

Making a new release

  • Merge dev into master
  • Pull down master
  • Update version number in src/color-thief.js and package.json
  • Run npm run build
  • Commit and push built files back up to master
  • Create a new Github release along with tag. Naming convention for both v2.8.1
  • npm publish

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial