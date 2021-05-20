Color thief reimplementation for Node.js.
The original color thief project relies on the browser
Canvas object to extract pixels from images. It does not work well in Node.js environment because the
Canvas object does not natively exist in Node.js.
This project, however, relies on the node-canvas library to simulate a
Canvas object in Node.js environment. The source code has also been rewritten in ES6 fashion with support for promise.
npm run test
or
yarn test
npm i color-thief-node
or
yarn add color-thief-node
const { getColorFromURL } = require('color-thief-node');
(async () => {
const dominantColor = await getColorFromURL(imageURL);
})();
const { getPaletteFromURL } = require('color-thief-node');
(async () => {
const colorPallete = await getPaletteFromURL(imageURL);
})();
You can also check out
test/index.test.js for more detailed example.