openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ctn

color-thief-node

by Zico Deng
1.0.4 (see all)

Color thief reimplementation for Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

887

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Color Thief Node

Color thief reimplementation for Node.js.

The original color thief project relies on the browser Canvas object to extract pixels from images. It does not work well in Node.js environment because the Canvas object does not natively exist in Node.js.

This project, however, relies on the node-canvas library to simulate a Canvas object in Node.js environment. The source code has also been rewritten in ES6 fashion with support for promise.

Test

npm run test

or

yarn test

Installation

npm i color-thief-node

or

yarn add color-thief-node

Usage

Get the Dominant Color from an Image

const { getColorFromURL } = require('color-thief-node');

(async () => {
    const dominantColor = await getColorFromURL(imageURL);
})();

Build a Color Palette from an Image

const { getPaletteFromURL } = require('color-thief-node');

(async () => {
    const colorPallete = await getPaletteFromURL(imageURL);
})();

You can also check out test/index.test.js for more detailed example.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial