Color Thief Node

Color thief reimplementation for Node.js.

The original color thief project relies on the browser Canvas object to extract pixels from images. It does not work well in Node.js environment because the Canvas object does not natively exist in Node.js.

This project, however, relies on the node-canvas library to simulate a Canvas object in Node.js environment. The source code has also been rewritten in ES6 fashion with support for promise.

Test

npm run test

or

yarn test

Installation

npm i color-thief-node

or

yarn add color-thief-node

Usage

Get the Dominant Color from an Image

const { getColorFromURL } = require ( 'color-thief-node' ); ( async ( ) => { const dominantColor = await getColorFromURL(imageURL); })();

Build a Color Palette from an Image

const { getPaletteFromURL } = require ( 'color-thief-node' ); ( async ( ) => { const colorPallete = await getPaletteFromURL(imageURL); })();