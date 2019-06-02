A script for grabbing the color palette from an image. Uses Javascript and the canvas tag to make it happen.
var colorThief = new ColorThief();
colorThief.getColor(sourceImage);
getColor(sourceImage[, quality])
returns {r: num, g: num, b: num}
In this example, we build an 8 color palette.
var colorThief = new ColorThief();
colorThief.getPalette(sourceImage, 8);
getPalette(sourceImage[, colorCount, quality])
returns [ [num, num, num], [num, num, num], ... ]
Install the module via npm
npm install color-thief
And use it:
var ColorThief = require('color-thief');
Run the node tests via
npm test
