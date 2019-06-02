Color Thief

A script for grabbing the color palette from an image. Uses Javascript and the canvas tag to make it happen.

How to use

Get the dominant color from an image

var colorThief = new ColorThief(); colorThief.getColor(sourceImage);

getColor(sourceImage[, quality]) returns { r : num, g : num, b : num}

Build a color palette from an image

In this example, we build an 8 color palette.

var colorThief = new ColorThief(); colorThief.getPalette(sourceImage, 8 );

getPalette(sourceImage[, colorCount, quality]) returns [ [num, num, num], [num, num, num], ... ]

Install the module via npm

npm install color-thief

And use it:

var ColorThief = require ( 'color-thief' );

Node Tests

Run the node tests via npm test

Credits and license

Author

by Lokesh Dhakar

Thanks

Nick Rabinowitz - For creating quantize.js.

John Schulz - For clean up and optimization. @JFSIII

Nathan Spady - For adding drag and drop support to the demo page.

License

Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.5 License