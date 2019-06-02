openbase logo
color-thief

by null2
2.2.5 (see all)

Grabs the dominant color or a representative color palette from an image. Uses javascript and canvas.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

524

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Color Thief

A script for grabbing the color palette from an image. Uses Javascript and the canvas tag to make it happen.

See a Demo | Read more on my blog

How to use

Get the dominant color from an image

var colorThief = new ColorThief();
colorThief.getColor(sourceImage);

getColor(sourceImage[, quality])
returns {r: num, g: num, b: num}

Build a color palette from an image

In this example, we build an 8 color palette.

var colorThief = new ColorThief();
colorThief.getPalette(sourceImage, 8);

getPalette(sourceImage[, colorCount, quality])
returns [ [num, num, num], [num, num, num], ... ]

Node.js

Install the module via npm

npm install color-thief

And use it:

var ColorThief = require('color-thief');

Node Tests

Run the node tests via npm test

Credits and license

Author

by Lokesh Dhakar
lokeshdhakar.com
twitter.com/lokesh

Thanks

  • Nick Rabinowitz - For creating quantize.js.
  • John Schulz - For clean up and optimization. @JFSIII
  • Nathan Spady - For adding drag and drop support to the demo page.

License

Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.5 License

  • Free for use in both personal and commercial projects.
  • Attribution requires leaving author name, author homepage link, and the license info intact.

