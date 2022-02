Color themes for Google Code Prettify

The selection of beautiful color themes for Google Code Prettify.

Demo

https://jmblog.github.io/color-themes-for-google-code-prettify/

Installation

npm

npm install color-themes-for-google-code-prettify

Download a zip file

https://jmblog.github.io/color-themes-for-google-code-prettify/themes.zip

Contributing

Please read the contribution guidelines to make the contribution process easy and efficient for everyone involved.

License

Code released under the MIT license.