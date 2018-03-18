Converts color temperature in Kelvin to a color in RGB color space -- and vice versa.

The conversion is designed to be fast and usable for image processing. More details on color temperature and the algorithm can be found here.

Installation

$ npm install --save color-temperature

Usage

var ct = require ( 'color-temperature' ); var rgb = ct.colorTemperature2rgb( 1850 ); var red = rgb.red; var green = rgb.green; var blue = rgb.blue;

RGB color is represented in JSON format: An RGB of [0, 128, 255] would be represented as

{ red : 0 , green : 128 , blue : 255 }

Examples

Often, the convertor is deployed as part of an image processing loop. The following example uses streams to generate a PNG similar to that at the top of this README file.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var png_encoder = require ( 'png-stream' ); var ct = require ( 'color-temperature' ); var width = 500 ; var height = 100 ; var kelvinStart = 10 ; var kelvinEnd = 40000 ; var pixels = new Buffer(width * height * 3 ); for ( var w = 0 ; w < width; w += 1 ) { for ( var h = 0 ; h < height; h += 1 ) { var i = ((h*width)+w)* 3 ; kelvin = ((kelvinEnd-kelvinStart)/width)* w + kelvinStart; var rgb = ct.colorTemperature2rgb(kelvin); pixels[i] = rgb.red; pixels[i + 1 ] = rgb.green; pixels[i + 2 ] = rgb.blue; } } var enc = new png_encoder.Encoder(width, height); enc.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'color-temperature-' +kelvinStart+ '-' +kelvinEnd+ '.png' )); enc.end(pixels);

There are examples in the examples directory.

API

NOTE The conversions use approximations and are suitable for photo-mainpulation and other non-critical uses.

Accuracy is best between 1000K and 40000K.

require ( 'color-temperature' ).colorTemperature2rgb(kelvin);

Convert a color temperature in Kelvin to RGB. This method uses an approximation based on a curve fit of data from a sparse RGB to Kelvin mapping.

require ( 'color-temperature' ).colorTemperature2rgbUsingTH(kelvin);

A JavaScript port of the original algorithm from Tanner Helland. This method is mainly here for comparison purposes. Generally, colorTemperature2rgb provides more accurate results.

require ( 'color-temperature' ).rgb2colorTemperature(rgb);

Convert a color in RGB format to a color temperature in Kelvin.

License

The code is released under an MIT license.

Release History