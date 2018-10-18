A module which will endeavor to guess your terminal's level of color support.
This is similar to
supports-color, but it does not read
process.argv.
If not in a node environment, not supported.
If stdout is not a TTY, not supported, unless the
ignoreTTY
option is set.
If the
TERM environ is
dumb, not supported, unless the
ignoreDumb option is set.
If on Windows, then support 16 colors.
If using Tmux, then support 256 colors.
Handle continuous-integration servers. If
CI or
TEAMCITY_VERSION are set in the environment, and
TRAVIS is not
set, then color is not supported, unless
ignoreCI option is set.
Guess based on the
TERM_PROGRAM environ. These terminals support
16m colors:
iTerm.app version 3.x supports 16m colors, below support 256
MacTerm supports 16m colors
Apple_Terminal supports 256 colors
Make a guess based on the
TERM environment variable. Any
xterm-256color will get 256 colors. Any screen, xterm, vt100,
color, ansi, cygwin, or linux
TERM will get 16 colors.
If
COLORTERM environment variable is set, then support 16 colors.
At this point, we assume that color is not supported.
var testColorSupport = require('color-support')
var colorSupport = testColorSupport(/* options object */)
if (!colorSupport) {
console.log('color is not supported')
} else if (colorSupport.has16m) {
console.log('\x1b[38;2;102;194;255m16m colors\x1b[0m')
} else if (colorSupport.has256) {
console.log('\x1b[38;5;119m256 colors\x1b[0m')
} else if (colorSupport.hasBasic) {
console.log('\x1b[31mbasic colors\x1b[0m')
} else {
console.log('this is impossible, but colors are not supported')
}
If you don't have any options to set, you can also just look at the flags which will all be set on the test function itself. (Of course, this doesn't return a falsey value when colors aren't supported, and doesn't allow you to set options.)
var colorSupport = require('color-support')
if (colorSupport.has16m) {
console.log('\x1b[38;2;102;194;255m16m colors\x1b[0m')
} else if (colorSupport.has256) {
console.log('\x1b[38;5;119m256 colors\x1b[0m')
} else if (colorSupport.hasBasic) {
console.log('\x1b[31mbasic colors\x1b[0m')
} else {
console.log('colors are not supported')
}
You can pass in the following options.
isTTY check.
TERM=dumb environ check.
CI environ check.
process.env.
isTTY check. Defaults to
process.stdout.
TERM checking. Defaults to
env.TERM.
false).
alwaysReturn to return an object for level 0, all other
options are ignored, since no checking is done if a level is
explicitly set.
If no color support is available, then
false is returned by default,
unless the
alwaysReturn flag is set to
true. This is so that the
simple question of "can I use colors or not" can treat any truthy
return as "yes".
Otherwise, the return object has the following fields:
level - A number from 0 to 3
0 - No color support
1 - Basic (16) color support
2 - 256 color support
3 - 16 million (true) color support
hasBasic - Boolean
has256 - Boolean
has16m - Boolean
You can run the
color-support bin from the command line which will
just dump the values as this module calculates them in whatever env
it's run. It takes no command line arguments.
This is a spiritual, if not actual, fork of supports-color by the ever prolific Sindre Sorhus.