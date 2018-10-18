A module which will endeavor to guess your terminal's level of color support.

This is similar to supports-color , but it does not read process.argv .

If not in a node environment, not supported. If stdout is not a TTY, not supported, unless the ignoreTTY option is set. If the TERM environ is dumb , not supported, unless the ignoreDumb option is set. If on Windows, then support 16 colors. If using Tmux, then support 256 colors. Handle continuous-integration servers. If CI or TEAMCITY_VERSION are set in the environment, and TRAVIS is not set, then color is not supported, unless ignoreCI option is set. Guess based on the TERM_PROGRAM environ. These terminals support 16m colors: iTerm.app version 3.x supports 16m colors, below support 256

version 3.x supports 16m colors, below support 256 MacTerm supports 16m colors

supports 16m colors Apple_Terminal supports 256 colors

supports 256 colors Have more things that belong on this list? Send a PR! Make a guess based on the TERM environment variable. Any xterm-256color will get 256 colors. Any screen, xterm, vt100, color, ansi, cygwin, or linux TERM will get 16 colors. If COLORTERM environment variable is set, then support 16 colors. At this point, we assume that color is not supported.

USAGE

var testColorSupport = require ( 'color-support' ) var colorSupport = testColorSupport( ) if (!colorSupport) { console .log( 'color is not supported' ) } else if (colorSupport.has16m) { console .log( '\x1b[38;2;102;194;255m16m colors\x1b[0m' ) } else if (colorSupport.has256) { console .log( '\x1b[38;5;119m256 colors\x1b[0m' ) } else if (colorSupport.hasBasic) { console .log( '\x1b[31mbasic colors\x1b[0m' ) } else { console .log( 'this is impossible, but colors are not supported' ) }

If you don't have any options to set, you can also just look at the flags which will all be set on the test function itself. (Of course, this doesn't return a falsey value when colors aren't supported, and doesn't allow you to set options.)

var colorSupport = require ( 'color-support' ) if (colorSupport.has16m) { console .log( '\x1b[38;2;102;194;255m16m colors\x1b[0m' ) } else if (colorSupport.has256) { console .log( '\x1b[38;5;119m256 colors\x1b[0m' ) } else if (colorSupport.hasBasic) { console .log( '\x1b[31mbasic colors\x1b[0m' ) } else { console .log( 'colors are not supported' ) }

Options

You can pass in the following options.

ignoreTTY - default false. Ignore the isTTY check.

check. ignoreDumb - default false. Ignore TERM=dumb environ check.

environ check. ignoreCI - default false. Ignore CI environ check.

environ check. env - Object for environment vars. Defaults to process.env .

. stream - Stream for isTTY check. Defaults to process.stdout .

check. Defaults to . term - String for TERM checking. Defaults to env.TERM .

checking. Defaults to . alwaysReturn - default false. Return an object when colors aren't supported (instead of returning false ).

). level - A number from 0 to 3. This will return a result for the specified level. This is useful if you want to be able to set the color support level explicitly as a number in an environment variable or config, but then use the object flags in your program. Except for alwaysReturn to return an object for level 0, all other options are ignored, since no checking is done if a level is explicitly set.

Return Value

If no color support is available, then false is returned by default, unless the alwaysReturn flag is set to true . This is so that the simple question of "can I use colors or not" can treat any truthy return as "yes".

Otherwise, the return object has the following fields:

level - A number from 0 to 3 0 - No color support 1 - Basic (16) color support 2 - 256 color support 3 - 16 million (true) color support

- A number from 0 to 3 hasBasic - Boolean

- Boolean has256 - Boolean

- Boolean has16m - Boolean

CLI

You can run the color-support bin from the command line which will just dump the values as this module calculates them in whatever env it's run. It takes no command line arguments.

Credits

This is a spiritual, if not actual, fork of supports-color by the ever prolific Sindre Sorhus.