Collection of color spaces conversions & data.

Usage

import space from 'color-space' ; var result = space.lab.lch([ 80 , 50 , 60 ]);

Spaces can be imported separately:

import rgb from 'color-space/rgb.js' ; import hsl from 'color-space/hsl.js' ; rgb.hsl([ 200 , 230 , 100 ]);

API

<fromSpace>.<toSpace>(array); <space>.name //space name <space>.min //channel minimums <space>.max //channel maximums <space>.channel //channel names <space>.alias //alias space names

Spaces

Contribute

Please fork, add color space with basic conversions to/from XYZ or RGB and tests. The goal of the project is the most complete set of color spaces with minimal uniform API.

Credits

Thanks to all scientists, who devoted their time to color research and conveyed their knowledge, for now we can use their formulas and code.

