166K

GitHub Stars

263

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Color-space test stable npm size

Collection of color spaces conversions & data.

Demo.

Usage

import space from 'color-space';

//convert lab to lch
var result = space.lab.lch([80,50,60]);

Spaces can be imported separately:

import rgb from 'color-space/rgb.js';
import hsl from 'color-space/hsl.js';

//convert rgb to hsl
rgb.hsl([200,230,100]);

API

<fromSpace>.<toSpace>(array);
<space>.name //space name
<space>.min //channel minimums
<space>.max //channel maximums
<space>.channel //channel names
<space>.alias //alias space names

Spaces

Contribute

Please fork, add color space with basic conversions to/from XYZ or RGB and tests. The goal of the project is the most complete set of color spaces with minimal uniform API.

Credits

Thanks to all scientists, who devoted their time to color research and conveyed their knowledge, for now we can use their formulas and code.

Alternatives

See also

  • color-api - color API proposal by Lea Verou

