Sort CSS colors by hue, then by saturation. Black-grey-white colors (colors with 0% saturation) are shifted to the end. Fully transparent colors are placed at the very end.
This sorting algorithm is very opinionated and might not fit your needs!
var colorSort = require('color-sorter')
var colors = ['#000', 'red', 'hsl(0, 10%, 60%)']
var sorted = colors.sort(colorSort.sortFn)
// Or:
// sorted = colorSort(colors)
// => sorted:
// [
// 'red',
// 'hsl(0, 10%, 60%)',
// '#000'
// ]
These examples can be seen on Project Wallace where this package is used for sorting the colors.
MIT © Bart Veneman