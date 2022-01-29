Sort CSS colors by hue, then by saturation. Black-grey-white colors (colors with 0% saturation) are shifted to the end. Fully transparent colors are placed at the very end.

This sorting algorithm is very opinionated and might not fit your needs!

Usage

var colorSort = require ( 'color-sorter' ) var colors = [ '#000' , 'red' , 'hsl(0, 10%, 60%)' ] var sorted = colors.sort(colorSort.sortFn)

Examples

These examples can be seen on Project Wallace where this package is used for sorting the colors.

Smashing Magazine

Bootstrap

Zurb Foundation

Project Wallace

License

MIT © Bart Veneman