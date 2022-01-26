Convert color string to array with rgba channel values:
"rgba(127,127,127,.1)" →
[127,127,127,.1].
const rgba = require('color-rgba')
rgba('red') // [255, 0, 0, 1]
rgba('rgb(80, 120, 160)') // [80, 120, 160, 1]
rgba('rgba(80, 120, 160, .5)') // [80, 120, 160, .5]
rgba('hsla(109, 50%, 50%, .75)') // [87.125, 191.25, 63.75, .75]
rgba`rgb(80 120, 160 / 50%)` // [80, 120, 160, .5]
let [r, g, b, alpha] = rgba(color)
Returns channels values as they are in the input
color string argument.
alpha is always from
0..1 range.
color can be a CSS color string, an array with channel values, an object etc., see color-parse.
(c) 2017 Dima Yv. MIT License