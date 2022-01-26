Convert color string to array with rgba channel values: "rgba(127,127,127,.1)" → [127,127,127,.1] .

Usage

const rgba = require ( 'color-rgba' ) rgba( 'red' ) rgba( 'rgb(80, 120, 160)' ) rgba( 'rgba(80, 120, 160, .5)' ) rgba( 'hsla(109, 50%, 50%, .75)' ) rgba `rgb(80 120, 160 / 50%)`

API

let [r, g, b, alpha] = rgba(color)

Returns channels values as they are in the input color string argument. alpha is always from 0..1 range. color can be a CSS color string, an array with channel values, an object etc., see color-parse.

License

(c) 2017 Dima Yv. MIT License