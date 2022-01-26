openbase logo
color-rgba

by colorjs
2.3.0 (see all)

Get rgba array from color string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

196K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

color-rgba Build Status size stable

Convert color string to array with rgba channel values: "rgba(127,127,127,.1)"[127,127,127,.1].

Usage

npm install color-rgba

const rgba = require('color-rgba')

rgba('red') // [255, 0, 0, 1]
rgba('rgb(80, 120, 160)') // [80, 120, 160, 1]
rgba('rgba(80, 120, 160, .5)') // [80, 120, 160, .5]
rgba('hsla(109, 50%, 50%, .75)') // [87.125, 191.25, 63.75, .75]
rgba`rgb(80 120, 160 / 50%)` // [80, 120, 160, .5]

API

let [r, g, b, alpha] = rgba(color)

Returns channels values as they are in the input color string argument. alpha is always from 0..1 range. color can be a CSS color string, an array with channel values, an object etc., see color-parse.

License

(c) 2017 Dima Yv. MIT License

