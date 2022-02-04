A handpicked list of 29230 unique color names from various sources and thousands of curated user submissions.
The names of color function like a thread attached to a frightfully slender needle, capable of stitching together our most delicate emotions and memories. When the needle hits the target, we feel either pleasure or empathy. Kenya Hara – White
Explore / Find Names | Name distribution in different models | Usage | CDN | Public Rest API | Usage JS | Name Sources | Latest Color Names | Sponsors
The aim of this project is to create a list of color names as large as possible, while keeping a good name quality. We've merged various lists, modified the names when there were duplicates with different hex values, and shifted the colors a bit when there were identical colors with different names.
via form 🌈 / or twitter 🐦
Make sure to read the naming rules before you contribute!
~0.17% of the RGB color space
When coming up with new color names, it is vital to know what spots in a
certain color-space are crowded and where there is still room for new colors.
For example: Our API returns the closest
RGB color to a given
HEX value.
To avoid too many colors snapping to the same name, we aim to distribute the
colors evenly in the color space: Visualization
npm install color-name-list --save
or
yarn add color-name-list
JSON / JSON.min / CSV / YML / JS / XML / HTML / SCSS
JSON / JSON.min / CSV / YML / JS / XML / HTML / SCSS / CSS
https://api.color.pizza/v1/{{hexvalue without the #}},{{more comma separated values}}
or
https://api.color.pizza/v1/?values={{hexvalue without the #}},{{more comma separated values}}
curl https://api.color.pizza/v1/212121
{
"colors": [{
"name": "Lead",
"hex": "#212121",
"rgb": {"r": 33, "g": 33, "b": 33},
"distance": 0, // its an exact match
"luminance": 22.062320231562225,
"requestedHex": "#212121",
}]
}
curl https://api.color.pizza/v1/212121,060606,ff0012,550055,123456
or
curl https://api.color.pizza/v1/?values=212121,060606,ff0012,550055,123456
curl https://api.color.pizza/v1/
In this case colors is not an
object but an
array of
objects sorted by color-name
by adding
?noduplicates=true every returned name will be unique.
The closest color, that was not returned previously will be returned:
curl https://api.color.pizza/v1/?values=212121,212121&noduplicates=true
{
"colors": [{
"name": "Lead",
"hex": "#212121",
"rgb": { "r": 33, "g": 33, "b": 33 },
"luminance": 22.062320231562225
},{
"name": "Abaddon Black",
"hex": "#231f20",
"rgb": { "r": 35, "g": 31, "b": 32 },
"luminance": 21.30621829419759
}]
}
https://api.color.pizza/v1/names/{{query}}
or
https://api.color.pizza/v1/names/?name={{query}}
Returns an
array of color
objects which match the given query, sorted by color-name:
curl https://api.color.pizza/v1/names/red
Not all color-names are created equal; add
?goodnamesonly=true
to your request URL to get a handpicked subset of names that were rated as good
by humans. (Colors that are liked a lot on twitter
and some of the team favourites).
import namedColors from 'color-name-list';
let someColor = namedColors.find(color => color.hex === '#ffffff');
console.log(someColor.name); // => white
let someNamedColor = namedColors.find(color => color.name === 'Eigengrau')
console.log(someColor.hex); // => #16161d
Since there are 16777216 possible RGB colors, you might use a library such as nearest-color or ClosestVector to help you find the the closest named color.
import nearestColor from 'nearest-color';
import colorNameList from 'color-name-list';
// nearestColor need objects {name => hex} as input
const colors = colorNameList.reduce((o, { name, hex }) => Object.assign(o, { [name]: hex }), {});
const nearest = nearestColor.from(colors);
// get closest named color
nearest('#f1c1d1'); // => Fairy Tale
Alternative package: ktree
Note: If you are looking for something visually more accurate, you could: use DeltaE, or use the above snippet, combined with a transform from rgb to ciecam02 scaled to 0-255.
npm install && npm run build
See package.json for more.
|Item
|Expenditure
|Logo by Metafizzy
|800
|Item
|Expenditure
|Color Name API Server
|264.60/year
|color.pizza domain name
|36.16/year
|Cloudflare PRO Plan
|240/year
Verena the naming overlord , Jess the name wizard , Syl , Stephanie Stutz , Simbiasamba , Jason Wilson , Inês João , Nick Niles , Qwhex , Ichatdelune , basgys , Shelina S. , Trevor Elia , cheesits456 , Sandhya Subram , BerylBucket , Jimmy Fitzback , TLZ , DarthTorus , Carrion , BlueChaos , nachtfunke
In the process we try to remove all names that are offensive or racist, as well as protected brand names. As some of the color names come from other lists, some bad ones might slip in. Please report them, they will be removed as quickly as possible.