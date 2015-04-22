Color Mixer

Hi there, I'm (c_c). Little Javascipt helpers to create color chips. Manipulate colors like you would in Sass, or see pre-set color chips in your browser console. This is made for quick prototyping to decide on color schemes.

API Docs

(c_c) sorry, no documentation yet

How to

Create base color

var red = new c_c.Color({ hex : '#ff0000' }) red.hex() red.hsl() red.hsla() red.rgb() red.rgba() red.name() red.values()

Mix 2 colors to create base color

var red = new c_c.Color({ hex : '#ff0000' }) var blue = new c_c.Color({ name : 'blue' }) var mixed = new c_c.Color({ mix :[red,blue]}) var mixed2 = new c_c.Color({ mix :[red,blue, 30 ]}) mixed.hex() mixed2.hex()

Create subcolors based on base color

method names are comptible with color related Sass functions.

var red = new c_c.Color({ hex : '#ff0000' }) red.invert() red.darken( 50 ) red.subcolors

Create subcolors set

var red = new c_c.Color({ hex : '#ff0000' }) red.desaturate_set( 5 )

Print colors