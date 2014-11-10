openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cl

color-luminance

by Matt DesLauriers
2.1.0 (see all)

bare-bones color luminance functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

browser support

color-luminance

stable

Functions for calculating the relative luminance of a RGB color. Since this is just a weighted sum, you can pass components in the range 0-255 or 0-1. 

var luminance = require('color-luminance');

//example for RGB inputs in the range 0-255
var Y = luminance(255, 25, 125);

//or with RGB arrays
var Y = luminance([ 255, 25, 125 ]);

coefficients

The exported function uses the Rec. 601 standard for coefficients (used in most digital video formats).

More details here.

You can instead use the more explicit functions like so, depending on your needs:

var luminance = require('color-luminance');

//Uses Rec. 709 (HDTV) coefficients
//R * 0.2126 + G * 0.7152 + B * 0.0722
var y1 = luminance.rec709(r, g, b);

//Uses Rec. 601 (PAL/NTSC) coefficients
//R * 0.299 + G * 0.587 + B * 0.114
var y2 = luminance.rec601(r, g, b);

license

BSD-3-Clause

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial