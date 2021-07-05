I no longer have time to maintain this project in a timely manner and am looking for someone to take over. If you are interested please contact me.
Color.js provides an API to do simple color management in javascript. Color objects provide methods to do a number of common, useful operations independent of the underlying color model they need.
The library supports RGB, HSV and HSL color models, along with alpha channel on all of them. CSS string representations of colors are supported for convenience. If you need colorspace management that correlates to human perception rather than display technology, colorspace.js looks like an excellent library.
Color objects are always immutable; all operations on them return new objects.
This API is designed for correctness and clarity first, but operates at the expense of some performance. If you need raw performance look for a library that forces you to do the cloning and conversion yourself, rather than implicitly as this one does.
Note: In 2017 it's quite possible that you don't need this library, particularly for client side tasks; many use-cases can simply be achieved using CSS RGB, HSV, and HSL color syntaxes.
Once you have included the library in your page, you can access the public namespace
net.brehaut (reverse DNS scheme). The only export from
color.js is the
Color factory function. You may wish
to import this into your local scope, eg:
var Color = net.brehaut.Color;
You can use the library in a CommonJS environment, too:
var Color = require('./color').Color;
Color will create a new object for you from an object, string, or array. Note that this is a factory function, not a constructor. eg:
var Green = Color("#00FF00");
var Red = Color({hue: 0, saturation: 1, value: 1});
var Blue = Color("rgb(0,0,255)");
var Cyan = Color({hue: 180, saturation: 1, lightness: 0.5});
var Magenta = Color("hsl(300, 100%, 50%)");
var Yellow = Color([255,255,0]);
Each method on a color either returns a new color (or set of colors) or returns a value. You can chain manipulation methods together as much as you need. Eg
var C1 = Red.shiftHue(45).darkenByRatio(0.5).desaturateByAmount(0.1);
A common use case for this code is to set page elements colors to calculated values, the method
toCSS provides a string for you to use. eg:
document.getElementById('myElement').style.backgroundColor = C1.toCSS();
There are three sorts of operations available on color objects; accessor methods (eg
getHue/
setHue), methods that manipulate the color and return a new object (eh
shiftHue) or methods that return arrays of colors (eg,
splitComplementaryScheme), and methods that do conversion and construction (eg
toCSS).
All values are a float from 0 to 1, with the exception of hue which is a degree (from 0 to 360).
If you have a saturation of 0.7 and you apply a ratio of 0.5 the new color has a saturation of 0.35. If you then add an amount of 0.15 to that color’s saturation the final color will have a saturation of 0.5.
These methods are automatically generated by the API and are used to access the properties of the object. It is advisable to use these methods than try to access the property directly as the API makes no guarantees about the specific model members available.
getRed() : Number
setRed( newRed ) : Color
getGreen(): Number
setGreen( newGreen ) : Color
getBlue() : Number
setBlue( newBlue ): Color
getHue() : Number (degrees)
setHue( newHue ) : color
getSaturation() : Number
setSaturation( newSaturation ) : Color
getValue() : Number
setValue( newValue ) : Color
getLightness() : Number
setLightness( newValue ) : Color
getLuminance() : Number --- returns a number between 0 and 1 that represents how bright this color appears on a conventional monitor.
getAlpha() : Number
setAlpha( newAlpha ) : Number
The following methods all return a new color.
shiftHue( degrees ) : Color
darkenByAmount( amount ) : Color
darkenByRatio( ratio ) : Color
lightenByAmount( amount ) : Color
lightenByRatio( amount ) : Color
devalueByAmount( amount ) : Color
devalueByRatio( ratio ) : Color
valueByAmount( amount ) : Color
valueByRatio( amount ) : Color
desaturateByAmount( amount ) : Color
desaturateByRatio( ratio ) : Color
saturateByAmount( amount ) : Color
saturateByRatio( ratio ) : Color
blend( color , alpha ) : Color --- returns a new color that is self blended with alpha of
color. eg
black.blend ( white , 0 ) is black,
black.blend ( white , 0.5 ) is grey and
black.blend ( white , 1 ) is white.
The following methods return a list of colors
schemeFromDegrees( listOfdegrees ) : List of Colors
complementaryScheme( ) : List of Colors
splitComplementaryScheme( ) : List of Colors
splitComplementaryCWScheme( ) : List of Colors
splitComplementaryCCWScheme( ) : List of Colors
triadicScheme( ) : List of Colors
clashScheme( ) : List of Colors
tetradicScheme( ) : List of Colors
fourToneCWScheme( ) : List of Colors
fourToneCCWScheme( ) : List of Colors
fiveToneAScheme( ) : List of Colors
fiveToneBScheme( ) : List of Colors
fiveToneCScheme( ) : List of Colors
fiveToneDScheme( ) : List of Colors
fiveToneEScheme( ) : List of Colors
sixToneCWScheme( ) : List of Colors
sixToneCCWScheme( ) : List of Colors
neutralScheme( ) : List of Colors
analogousScheme( ) : List of Colors
fromObject( o ) : Color ---
o is an object with values from a color model, a css string, or an RGB array.
toCSS([bytesPerChannel]) : String --- css hexdecimal representation.
bytesPerChannel defaults to 2
toString() : String --- returns CSS representation
toHSV() : Color
toRGB() : Color
toHSL() : Color
Users of TypeScript can find type definitions in
color.d.ts.
This library has been designed for correctness and with ease of use in mind. With regard to ease of use,
Color objects allow you to chain operations by returning a new object each time. These operations involve common modification to the values in the object by a value or by a ratio where suitable, and automatically convert to the appropriate color model as required.
The models chosen have been picked with regard to what makes most sense to a web developer, and ease of implementation, hence RGB, HSV and HSL.
Internally theres a bit of metaprogramming soup to make it easier to define color models correctly, and ensure that colors remain values.
lightenBy…/darkenBy… used
value property from
HSV model, despite
HSL now being supported.
valueBy…/devalueBy… methods added. These behave like the old
lightenBy…/darkenBy… methods.
object