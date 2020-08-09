Flat colors for your Node.js strings.

This library uses the flat colors taken from flatuicolors.com. For low-level libraries, check out flat-colors.js and node-couleurs .

☁️ Installation

npm install --save color-it yarn add color-it

📋 Example

const colorIt = require ( "color-it" ) , iterateObj = require ( "iterate-object" ) ; console .log( "Hello " + colorIt( "World" ).orange().wetAsphaltBg() + "!" ); console .log( colorIt( "Flat Colors Rainbow: " ).gray() + "

" + colorIt( " " .repeat( 7 )).red().redBg() + " " + colorIt( "Red" ).red() + "

" + colorIt( " " .repeat( 7 )).orange().orangeBg() + " " + colorIt( "Orange" ).orange() + "

" + colorIt( " " .repeat( 7 )).yellow().yellowBg() + " " + colorIt( "Yellow" ).yellow() + "

" + colorIt( " " .repeat( 7 )).green().greenBg() + " " + colorIt( "Green" ).green() + "

" + colorIt( " " .repeat( 7 )).blue().blueBg() + " " + colorIt( "Blue" ).blue() + "

" + colorIt( " " .repeat( 7 )).purple().purpleBg() + " " + colorIt( "Purple" ).purple() + "

" + colorIt( " " .repeat( 7 )).indigo().indigoBg() + " " + colorIt( "Indigo" ).indigo() ); var allColors = "" , newLine = false ; iterateObj(colorIt.prototype, function ( _, c ) { allColors += colorIt( "colorIt." + c + "()" )[c]() + " " ; if (!!(newLine = !newLine)) { allColors += "

" ; } }); console .log( "All the possible colors:

" + allColors);

📝 Documentation

Creates a new ColorIt instance.

Available methods:

turquoise

emerland

peterRiver

amethyst

wetAsphalt

greenSea

nephritis

belizeHole

wisteria

midnightBlue

sunFlower

carrot

alizarin

clouds

concrete

orange

pumpkin

pomegranate

silver

asbestos

Also, the following methods are aliased, for convenience:

red ➡️ alizarin

➡️ yellow ➡️ sunFlower

➡️ green ➡️ emerland

➡️ blue ➡️ peterRiver

➡️ purple ➡️ amethyst

➡️ indigo ➡️ wisteria

➡️ gray ➡️ concrete

If you need to change the background color, add the Bg suffix to the method name (e.g. orange is for foreground, orangeBg is for background).

Params

String text : The text to color.

Return

ColorIt The ColorIt instance.

Convert the data to string (this can be called either manually or internally just by concatenating the ColorIt instance with another string).

Return

String Stringifies the data using ANSI styles.

