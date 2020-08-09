Flat colors for your Node.js strings.
This library uses the flat colors taken from flatuicolors.com. For low-level libraries, check out
flat-colors.js and
node-couleurs.
# Using npm
npm install --save color-it
# Using yarn
yarn add color-it
const colorIt = require("color-it")
, iterateObj = require("iterate-object")
;
// Red on dark blue
console.log("Hello " + colorIt("World").orange().wetAsphaltBg() + "!");
// Rainbow!
console.log(
colorIt("Flat Colors Rainbow: ").gray()
+ "\n" + colorIt(" ".repeat(7)).red().redBg() + " " + colorIt("Red").red()
+ "\n" + colorIt(" ".repeat(7)).orange().orangeBg() + " " + colorIt("Orange").orange()
+ "\n" + colorIt(" ".repeat(7)).yellow().yellowBg() + " " + colorIt("Yellow").yellow()
+ "\n" + colorIt(" ".repeat(7)).green().greenBg() + " " + colorIt("Green").green()
+ "\n" + colorIt(" ".repeat(7)).blue().blueBg() + " " + colorIt("Blue").blue()
+ "\n" + colorIt(" ".repeat(7)).purple().purpleBg() + " " + colorIt("Purple").purple()
+ "\n" + colorIt(" ".repeat(7)).indigo().indigoBg() + " " + colorIt("Indigo").indigo()
);
// All the available colors
var allColors = ""
, newLine = false
;
iterateObj(colorIt.prototype, function (_, c) {
allColors += colorIt("colorIt." + c + "()")[c]() + " ";
if (!!(newLine = !newLine)) {
allColors += "\n";
}
});
console.log("All the possible colors:\n" + allColors);
There are few ways to get help:
ColorIt(text)
Creates a new
ColorIt instance.
Available methods:
turquoise
emerland
peterRiver
amethyst
wetAsphalt
greenSea
nephritis
belizeHole
wisteria
midnightBlue
sunFlower
carrot
alizarin
clouds
concrete
orange
pumpkin
pomegranate
silver
asbestos
Also, the following methods are aliased, for convenience:
red ➡️
alizarin
yellow ➡️
sunFlower
green ➡️
emerland
blue ➡️
peterRiver
purple ➡️
amethyst
indigo ➡️
wisteria
gray ➡️
concrete
If you need to change the background color, add the
Bg suffix to the
method name (e.g.
orange is for foreground,
orangeBg is for
background).
text: The text to color.
ColorIt instance.
toString()
Convert the data to string (this can be called either manually or internally
just by concatenating the
ColorIt instance with another string).
