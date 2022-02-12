Generate color based on the given string.
https://zenozeng.github.io/color-hash/demo/
import ColorHash from "https://deno.land/x/color_hash@v2.0.0/mod.ts"
npm install color-hash
import ColorHash from 'color-hash'
or
const ColorHash = require('color-hash').default;
<script type="module">
import ColorHash from '../dist/esm.js';
</script>
var colorHash = new ColorHash();
// in HSL, Hue ∈ [0, 360), Saturation ∈ [0, 1], Lightness ∈ [0, 1]
colorHash.hsl('Hello World'); // [ 225, 0.65, 0.35 ]
// in RGB, R, G, B ∈ [0, 255]
colorHash.rgb('Hello World'); // [ 135, 150, 197 ]
// in HEX
colorHash.hex('Hello World'); // '#8796c5'
var customHash = function(str) {
var hash = 0;
for(var i = 0; i < str.length; i++) {
hash += str.charCodeAt(i);
}
return hash;
};
var colorHash = new ColorHash({hash: customHash});
colorHash.hsl('Hello World!');
colorHash.rgb('Hello World!');
colorHash.hex('Hello World!');
var colorHash = new ColorHash({hue: 90});
var colorHash = new ColorHash({hue: {min: 90, max: 270}});
var colorHash = new ColorHash({hue: [ {min: 30, max: 90}, {min: 180, max: 210}, {min: 270, max: 285} ]});
var colorHash = new ColorHash({lightness: 0.5});
var colorHash = new ColorHash({lightness: [0.35, 0.5, 0.65]});
var colorHash = new ColorHash({saturation: 0.5});
var colorHash = new ColorHash({saturation: [0.35, 0.5, 0.65]});
MIT.
It uses the
hash function (default is BKDRHash) to calculate the hash of the given string.
Hue = hash % 359. (Note that 359 is a prime)
Saturation = SaturationArray[hash / 360 % SaturationArray.length]
Lightness = LightnessArray[hash / 360 / SaturationArray.length % LightnessArray.length]
By default,
SaturationArray = LightnessArray = [0.35, 0.5, 0.65]
Though LAB is more perceptually uniform, HSL is easier to control. Simply sets lightness and saturation and change hue uniformly can generate uniform colors.
deno test
https://zenozeng.github.io/color-hash/coverage/lcov-report/lib/index.html