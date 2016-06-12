Description

A javascript library that creates color scales/harmonies by rotating the hue of the given color.

There are also helper methods to create shades (mixing w/ black), tints (mixing w/ white), and tones (mixing w/ middle gray).

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install color-harmony

var Harmonizer = require ( 'color-harmony' ).Harmonizer; var harmonizer = new Harmonizer(); harmonizer.harmonizeAll( '#c820f1' ); harmonizer.harmonize( '#000' , 'complementary' );

Documentation

This library uses the onecolor parser, so colorString can in many different formats (i.e. #ff00cc, rgb(13,42,255), etc).

Add a new named harmony. If the harmony name already exists, it will be overwritten. If degreeArray is not an array of numbers, then the harmony will not be added.

Return a map of all the harmonies for the given color string.

Return an array of hex codes based on the given color string and harmony.

The harmony argument can be a 'named harmony', or it can be a custom harmony by passing in an array of numbers (degrees 0-360).

Return an array of hex codes container the shades of a given color (i.e. mix it with black - #000000).

If size is not a valid number, then the array will default to a size of 10.

Return an array of hex codes container the tints of a given color (i.e. mix it with white - #FFFFFF).

If size is not a valid number, then the array will default to a size of 10.

Return an array of hex codes container the tones of a given color (i.e. mix it with middle gray - #777777).

If size is not a valid number, then the array will default to a size of 10.

Available Harmony Names (and their associated degrees of hue rotation)

complementary: [0,180]

splitComplementary: [0,150,320]

splitComplementaryCW: [0,150,300]

splitComplementaryCCW: [0,60,210]

triadic: [0,120,240]

clash: [0,90,270]

tetradic: [0,90,180,270]

fourToneCW: [0,60,180,240]

fourToneCCW: [0,120,180,300]

fiveToneA: [0,115,155,205,245]

fiveToneB: [0,40,90,130,245]

fiveToneC: [0,50,90,205,320]

fiveToneD: [0,40,155,270,310]

fiveToneE: [0,115,230,270,320]

sixToneCW: [0,30,120,150,240,270]

sixToneCCW: [0,90,120,210,240,330]

neutral: [0,15,30,45,60,75]

analogous: [0,30,60,90,120,150]

NOTE: This list was compiled based on the data in color-js

Examples

Get all the stored harmonies

harmonizer.harmonizeAll( '#c820f1' );

Get a named harmony

harmonizer.harmonize( '#000' , 'complementary' );

Get a custom harmony

harmonizer.harmonize( '#000' , [ 0 , 10 , 20 , 30 , 40 ]);

Add a custom harmony that can later be referenced by name

harmonizer.add( 'foo' , [ 0 , 25 , 45 ]); harmonizer.harmonize( '#00cc00' , 'foo' );

Return the shades of a given color (mix it with black - #000000)

harmonizer.shades( '#925719' ); harmonizer.shades( '#925719' , 14 );

Return the tints of a given color (mix it with white - #FFFFFF)

harmonizer.tints( '#925719' ); harmonizer.tints( '#925719' , 14 );

Return the tones of a given color (mix it with middle gray - #777777)

harmonizer.tones( '#925719' ); harmonizer.tones( '#925719' , 14 );

Release History

v0.2.0 - Released June 22, 2014

fixing a bug with the saturation value that was being used

v0.1.0 - Released June 21, 2014

initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2014 skratchdot

Licensed under the MIT license.