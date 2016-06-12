A javascript library that creates color scales/harmonies by rotating the hue of the given color.
There are also helper methods to create shades (mixing w/ black), tints (mixing w/ white), and tones (mixing w/ middle gray).
Install the module with:
npm install color-harmony
var Harmonizer = require('color-harmony').Harmonizer;
var harmonizer = new Harmonizer();
harmonizer.harmonizeAll('#c820f1'); // returns a map of scales
harmonizer.harmonize('#000', 'complementary'); // returns ['#000000', '#ffffff']
This library uses the onecolor parser, so colorString can in many different formats (i.e. #ff00cc, rgb(13,42,255), etc).
Add a new named harmony. If the harmony name already exists, it will be overwritten. If degreeArray is not an array of numbers, then the harmony will not be added.
Return a map of all the harmonies for the given color string.
Return an array of hex codes based on the given color string and harmony.
The harmony argument can be a 'named harmony', or it can be a custom harmony by passing in an array of numbers (degrees 0-360).
Return an array of hex codes container the shades of a given color (i.e. mix it with black - #000000).
If size is not a valid number, then the array will default to a size of 10.
Return an array of hex codes container the tints of a given color (i.e. mix it with white - #FFFFFF).
If size is not a valid number, then the array will default to a size of 10.
Return an array of hex codes container the tones of a given color (i.e. mix it with middle gray - #777777).
If size is not a valid number, then the array will default to a size of 10.
NOTE: This list was compiled based on the data in color-js
Get all the stored harmonies
Get a named harmony
Get a custom harmony
harmonizer.harmonize('#000', [0, 10, 20, 30, 40]); // returns an array of colors
Add a custom harmony that can later be referenced by name
harmonizer.add('foo', [0, 25, 45]);
harmonizer.harmonize('#00cc00', 'foo'); // returns your custom data
Return the shades of a given color (mix it with black - #000000)
harmonizer.shades('#925719'); // returns 10 by default
harmonizer.shades('#925719', 14); // you can return a custom amount (an array of 14)
Return the tints of a given color (mix it with white - #FFFFFF)
harmonizer.tints('#925719'); // returns 10 by default
harmonizer.tints('#925719', 14); // you can return a custom amount (an array of 14)
Return the tones of a given color (mix it with middle gray - #777777)
harmonizer.tones('#925719'); // returns 10 by default
harmonizer.tones('#925719', 14); // you can return a custom amount (an array of 14)
Copyright (c) 2014 skratchdot
Licensed under the MIT license.