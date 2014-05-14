Generates colors based on the golden ratio, inspired by Martin Ankerl's blog post. The generated colors are more visually pleasing together than a simple random color generator because they are computed by moving around the color wheel in increments of the golden ratio. By default, the generated colors can used as a background for legible black text, but the color generator can be customized for other uses.

Returns color objects so you can convert the colors to any colorspace or CSS string representation easily.

Example

var gen = require ( 'color-generator' ); gen().hexString() gen().rgbString() gen( 0.8 , 0.25 ).hexString()

License

MIT