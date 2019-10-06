Modern and Modular JavaScript color utility library. inspired by date-fns.
# yarn
yarn add color-fns
# npm
npm i color-fns
OR
<script src="https://unpkg.com/color-fns"></script>
// ES2015 (ES6)
import { toRgb } from 'color-fns';
console.log(toRgb('#fff'));
// CommonJS
const { toRgb } = require('color-fns');
console.log(toRgb('#fff'));
// UMD (Script Tag)
console.log(ColorFns.toRgb('#fff'));
Contributions are welcomed, however make sure you read the contribution guide and the code of conduct before making any pull requests.
MIT