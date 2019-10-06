Modern and Modular JavaScript color utility library. inspired by date-fns.

Features

Written in TypeScript. 😎

Lightweight. 💸

Modular and Tree-shakable.🌳

Multi-Color Model Support. 🎨

CSS compatible output. 💨

Installation

yarn add color-fns npm i color-fns

OR

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/color-fns" > </ script >

Usage

import { toRgb } from 'color-fns' ; console .log(toRgb( '#fff' )); const { toRgb } = require ( 'color-fns' ); console .log(toRgb( '#fff' )); console .log(ColorFns.toRgb( '#fff' ));

Available Functions

Parsing

parseCmyk

parseHex

parseHsl

parseHsv

parseRgb

Conversion

cmykToRgb

hexToRgb

hslToRgb

hsvToRgb

rgbToCmyk

rgbToHex

rgbToHsl

rgbToHsv

toCmyk

toHex

toHsl

toHsv

toRgb

Operations

mix

Format and Display

expandHexShorthand

formatCmyk

formatHex

formatHsl

formatHsv

formatRgb

Validation

isValidCmyk

isValidHex

isValidHsl

isValidHsv

isValidRgb

Querying

whichModel

constrastInfo

isDark

hexFromName

hexToName

Calculations

relativeLuminance

Contribution

Contributions are welcomed, however make sure you read the contribution guide and the code of conduct before making any pull requests.

License

MIT