openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

color-fns

by baianat
0.1.1 (see all)

🎨 Modern JavaScript color utilities library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status codecov Codacy Badge


Modern and Modular JavaScript color utility library. inspired by date-fns.

Features

  • Written in TypeScript. 😎
  • Lightweight. 💸
  • Modular and Tree-shakable.🌳
  • Multi-Color Model Support. 🎨
  • CSS compatible output. 💨

Installation

# yarn
yarn add color-fns

# npm
npm i color-fns

OR

<script src="https://unpkg.com/color-fns"></script>

Usage

// ES2015 (ES6)
import { toRgb } from 'color-fns';

console.log(toRgb('#fff'));


// CommonJS
const { toRgb } = require('color-fns');
console.log(toRgb('#fff'));

// UMD (Script Tag)
console.log(ColorFns.toRgb('#fff'));

Available Functions

Parsing

  • parseCmyk
  • parseHex
  • parseHsl
  • parseHsv
  • parseRgb

Conversion

  • cmykToRgb
  • hexToRgb
  • hslToRgb
  • hsvToRgb
  • rgbToCmyk
  • rgbToHex
  • rgbToHsl
  • rgbToHsv
  • toCmyk
  • toHex
  • toHsl
  • toHsv
  • toRgb

Operations

  • mix

Format and Display

  • expandHexShorthand
  • formatCmyk
  • formatHex
  • formatHsl
  • formatHsv
  • formatRgb

Validation

  • isValidCmyk
  • isValidHex
  • isValidHsl
  • isValidHsv
  • isValidRgb

Querying

  • whichModel
  • constrastInfo
  • isDark
  • hexFromName
  • hexToName

Calculations

  • relativeLuminance

Contribution

Contributions are welcomed, however make sure you read the contribution guide and the code of conduct before making any pull requests.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial