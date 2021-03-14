Implements the CIEDE2000 color difference algorithm, conversion between RGB and LAB color and mapping all colors in palette X to the closest color in palette Y based on the CIEDE2000 difference.
npm install color-diff --save
Are located in the
test/ folder and are run by:
npm test
var diff = require('color-diff');
Returns the closest color. The parameter bc is optional and is used as background color when the color and/or palette uses alpha channels.
var color = { R: 255, G: 1, B: 30 };
// red, green, blue
var palette = [ {R: 255, G: 0, B: 0 },
{R: 0, G: 255, B: 0 },
{R: 0, G: 0, B: 255} ];
diff.closest(color, palette); // {R: 255, G: 0, B: 0 }, red
The result above is obvious, but
diff.closest could deal with more complicated
cases.
Returns the most different color. The parameter bc is optional and is used as background color when the color and/or palette uses alpha channels.
var color = { R: 255, G: 255, B: 255 };
// black, white
var palette = [ {R: 0, G: 0, B: 0 }, {R: 255, G: 255, B: 255 } ];
diff.furthest(color, palette); // {R: 0, G: 0, B: 0 }, black
The result above is obvious, but
diff.furthest could deal with more
complicated cases.
Returns a mapping from the colors in palette1 to palette2.
Object
color is an object containing 3 properties: 'R', 'G', 'B' (case insensitive), such as:
{ R: 255, G: 1, B: 0 }
There is an optional property 'A', which specifies the alpha channel between 0.0 and 1.0.
Each RGBA-color is transformed into a RGB-color before being used to calculate the CIEDE2000 difference, using the specified background color (defaults to white).
Array.<Object>
Color palette array which contains many
color-like objects.
Markus Ekholm
3-clause BSD. For details see
COPYING.