Color-convert is a color conversion library for JavaScript and node.
It converts all ways between
rgb,
hsl,
hsv,
hwb,
cmyk,
ansi,
ansi16,
hex strings, and CSS
keywords (will round to closest):
var convert = require('color-convert');
convert.rgb.hsl(140, 200, 100); // [96, 48, 59]
convert.keyword.rgb('blue'); // [0, 0, 255]
var rgbChannels = convert.rgb.channels; // 3
var cmykChannels = convert.cmyk.channels; // 4
var ansiChannels = convert.ansi16.channels; // 1
$ npm install color-convert
Simply get the property of the from and to conversion that you're looking for.
All functions have a rounded and unrounded variant. By default, return values are rounded. To get the unrounded (raw) results, simply tack on
.raw to the function.
All 'from' functions have a hidden property called
.channels that indicates the number of channels the function expects (not including alpha).
var convert = require('color-convert');
// Hex to LAB
convert.hex.lab('DEADBF'); // [ 76, 21, -2 ]
convert.hex.lab.raw('DEADBF'); // [ 75.56213190997677, 20.653827952644754, -2.290532499330533 ]
// RGB to CMYK
convert.rgb.cmyk(167, 255, 4); // [ 35, 0, 98, 0 ]
convert.rgb.cmyk.raw(167, 255, 4); // [ 34.509803921568626, 0, 98.43137254901961, 0 ]
All functions that accept multiple arguments also support passing an array.
Note that this does not apply to functions that convert from a color that only requires one value (e.g.
keyword,
ansi256,
hex, etc.)
var convert = require('color-convert');
convert.rgb.hex(123, 45, 67); // '7B2D43'
convert.rgb.hex([123, 45, 67]); // '7B2D43'
Conversions that don't have an explicitly defined conversion (in conversions.js), but can be converted by means of sub-conversions (e.g. XYZ -> RGB -> CMYK), are automatically routed together. This allows just about any color model supported by
color-convert to be converted to any other model, so long as a sub-conversion path exists. This is also true for conversions requiring more than one step in between (e.g. LCH -> LAB -> XYZ -> RGB -> Hex).
Keep in mind that extensive conversions may result in a loss of precision, and exist only to be complete. For a list of "direct" (single-step) conversions, see conversions.js.
Conversions rely on an agreed upon 'full-scale' value for each of the channels. Listed here are those values for the most common color spaces
|channel
|full-scale value
|r
|255
|g
|255
|b
|255
|channel
|full-scale value
|h
|360
|s
|100
|l
|100
|channel
|full-scale value
|h
|360
|s
|100
|v
|100
|channel
|full-scale value
|h
|360
|w
|100
|b
|100
|channel
|full-scale value
|c
|100
|m
|100
|y
|100
|k
|100
|channel
|full-scale value
|hex
0xffffff
|channel
|value
|name
|any key from color-name
|channel
|full-scale value
|0
|65535
|1
|65535
|2
|65535
|channel
|full-scale value
|g
|100
If there is a new model you would like to support, or want to add a direct conversion between two existing models, please send us a pull request.
Copyright © 2011-2016, Heather Arthur. Copyright © 2016-2021, Josh Junon.
Licensed under the MIT License.