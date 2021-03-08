Color-convert is a color conversion library for JavaScript and node. It converts all ways between rgb , hsl , hsv , hwb , cmyk , ansi , ansi16 , hex strings, and CSS keyword s (will round to closest):

var convert = require ( 'color-convert' ); convert.rgb.hsl( 140 , 200 , 100 ); convert.keyword.rgb( 'blue' ); var rgbChannels = convert.rgb.channels; var cmykChannels = convert.cmyk.channels; var ansiChannels = convert.ansi16.channels;

Install

npm install color-convert

API

Simply get the property of the from and to conversion that you're looking for.

All functions have a rounded and unrounded variant. By default, return values are rounded. To get the unrounded (raw) results, simply tack on .raw to the function.

All 'from' functions have a hidden property called .channels that indicates the number of channels the function expects (not including alpha).

var convert = require ( 'color-convert' ); convert.hex.lab( 'DEADBF' ); convert.hex.lab.raw( 'DEADBF' ); convert.rgb.cmyk( 167 , 255 , 4 ); convert.rgb.cmyk.raw( 167 , 255 , 4 );

Arrays

All functions that accept multiple arguments also support passing an array.

Note that this does not apply to functions that convert from a color that only requires one value (e.g. keyword , ansi256 , hex , etc.)

var convert = require ( 'color-convert' ); convert.rgb.hex( 123 , 45 , 67 ); convert.rgb.hex([ 123 , 45 , 67 ]);

Routing

Conversions that don't have an explicitly defined conversion (in conversions.js), but can be converted by means of sub-conversions (e.g. XYZ -> RGB -> CMYK), are automatically routed together. This allows just about any color model supported by color-convert to be converted to any other model, so long as a sub-conversion path exists. This is also true for conversions requiring more than one step in between (e.g. LCH -> LAB -> XYZ -> RGB -> Hex).

Keep in mind that extensive conversions may result in a loss of precision, and exist only to be complete. For a list of "direct" (single-step) conversions, see conversions.js.

Color Space Scales

Conversions rely on an agreed upon 'full-scale' value for each of the channels. Listed here are those values for the most common color spaces

rgb

channel full-scale value r 255 g 255 b 255

hsl

channel full-scale value h 360 s 100 l 100

hsv

channel full-scale value h 360 s 100 v 100

hwb

channel full-scale value h 360 w 100 b 100

cmyk

channel full-scale value c 100 m 100 y 100 k 100

hex

channel full-scale value hex 0xffffff

keyword

channel value name any key from color-name

apple

channel full-scale value 0 65535 1 65535 2 65535

gray

channel full-scale value g 100

Contribute

If there is a new model you would like to support, or want to add a direct conversion between two existing models, please send us a pull request.

License

Copyright © 2011-2016, Heather Arthur. Copyright © 2016-2021, Josh Junon.

Licensed under the MIT License.