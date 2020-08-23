openbase logo
color-contrast

by Jeff Escalante
1.0.0

Performance-sensitive WCAG contrast ratio calculation

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Categories

Readme

color-contrast

npm tests dependencies coverage

Performance-sensitive WCAG contrast ratio calculation.

Why should you care?

There are several projects that give you the contrast ratio, but I was unable to find any that didn't have too many dependencies to be viable for performance-conscious browser use and were also wcag-compliant. This one is both. It's ~5kb gzipped, and supports all color formats supported by css, so no need to run any type of color conversions in or out.

Installation

npm install color-contrast

Usage

This is a very simple module, it only exposes a single export and can be used as such:

import colorContrast from 'color-contrast'

colorContrast('#fff', '#000') // => 21
colorContrast('#fff', '#eee') // => 1.1602304710270739

WCAG standards dictate that you want >=4.5 as a ratio for AA compliance and >= 7 for AAA compliance. You should aim for the latter if possible.

License & Contributing

