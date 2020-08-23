Performance-sensitive WCAG contrast ratio calculation.
There are several projects that give you the contrast ratio, but I was unable to find any that didn't have too many dependencies to be viable for performance-conscious browser use and were also wcag-compliant. This one is both. It's ~5kb gzipped, and supports all color formats supported by css, so no need to run any type of color conversions in or out.
npm install color-contrast
This is a very simple module, it only exposes a single export and can be used as such:
import colorContrast from 'color-contrast'
colorContrast('#fff', '#000') // => 21
colorContrast('#fff', '#eee') // => 1.1602304710270739
WCAG standards dictate that you want
>=4.5 as a ratio for AA compliance and
>= 7 for AAA compliance. You should aim for the latter if possible.