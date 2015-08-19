Description

Simulate color blindness by converting RGB hex codes. This is a node.js port of the daltonize code by mudcu.be. See Links for more information.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install color-blind

var blinder = require ( 'color-blind' ); blinder.protanopia( '#42dead' );

Color Blindness Table

Group Trichromat

3 good cones Normal Anomalous Trichromat

2 good cones, 1 bad Protanomaly

low red Deuteranomaly

low green Tritanomaly

low blue Dichromat

2 good cones, 1 blind Protanopia

no red Deuteranopia

no green Tritanopia

no blue Monochromat

1 good cone, 2 blind/bad Achromatomaly

almost no color Achromatopsia

no color

Documentation

All the exported functions accept 2 parameters:

colorString - any valid CSS color string

- any valid CSS color string returnRgb optional if true, then an object containing RGB values is returned if false or not passed, then a hex string is returned

optional

Part of the "Anomalous Trichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees low amounts of red.

Examples:

blinder.protanomaly( "#42dead" ); blinder.protanomaly( "#42dead" , false ); blinder.protanomaly( "#42dead" , true );

Part of the "Dichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees no red.

Examples:

blinder.protanopia( "#42dead" ); blinder.protanopia( "#42dead" , false ); blinder.protanopia( "#42dead" , true );

Part of the "Anomalous Trichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees low amounts of green.

Examples:

blinder.deuteranomaly( "#42dead" ); blinder.deuteranomaly( "#42dead" , false ); blinder.deuteranomaly( "#42dead" , true );

Part of the "Dichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees no green.

Examples:

blinder.deuteranopia( "#42dead" ); blinder.deuteranopia( "#42dead" , false ); blinder.deuteranopia( "#42dead" , true );

Part of the "Anomalous Trichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees low amounts of blue.

Examples:

blinder.tritanomaly( "#42dead" ); blinder.tritanomaly( "#42dead" , false ); blinder.tritanomaly( "#42dead" , true );

Part of the "Dichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees no blue.

Examples:

blinder.tritanopia( "#42dead" ); blinder.tritanopia( "#42dead" , false ); blinder.tritanopia( "#42dead" , true );

Part of the "Monochromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees the absence of most color.

Examples:

blinder.achromatomaly( "#42dead" ); blinder.achromatomaly( "#42dead" , false ); blinder.achromatomaly( "#42dead" , true );

Part of the "Monochromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees no color at all.

Examples:

blinder.achromatopsia( "#42dead" ); blinder.achromatopsia( "#42dead" , false ); blinder.achromatopsia( "#42dead" , true );

Release History

v0.1.0 - Released June 21, 2014

initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2014 skratchdot

Licensed under the MIT license.