Simulate color blindness by converting RGB hex codes. This is a node.js port of the daltonize code by mudcu.be. See Links for more information.
Install the module with:
npm install color-blind
var blinder = require('color-blind');
blinder.protanopia('#42dead'); // result: "#d1c4a0"
|Group
|Trichromat
3 good cones
|Normal
|Anomalous Trichromat
2 good cones, 1 bad
|Protanomaly
low red
|Deuteranomaly
low green
|Tritanomaly
low blue
|Dichromat
2 good cones, 1 blind
|Protanopia
no red
|Deuteranopia
no green
|Tritanopia
no blue
|Monochromat
1 good cone, 2 blind/bad
|Achromatomaly
almost no color
|Achromatopsia
no color
All the exported functions accept 2 parameters:
Part of the "Anomalous Trichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees low amounts of red.
Examples:
blinder.protanomaly("#42dead");
// result: "#9dcea5"
blinder.protanomaly("#42dead", false);
// result: "#9dcea5"
blinder.protanomaly("#42dead", true);
// result: {"R":156.81027381701807,"G":205.52274401697787,"B":164.8656701007824}
Part of the "Dichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees no red.
Examples:
blinder.protanopia("#42dead");
// result: "#d1c4a0"
blinder.protanopia("#42dead", false);
// result: "#d1c4a0"
blinder.protanopia("#42dead", true);
// result: {"R":208.70185885531413,"G":196.10716916953663,"B":160.21748158694382}
Part of the "Anomalous Trichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees low amounts of green.
Examples:
blinder.deuteranomaly("#42dead");
// result: "#a5c9b3"
blinder.deuteranomaly("#42dead", false);
// result: "#a5c9b3"
blinder.deuteranomaly("#42dead", true);
// result: {"R":165.29136650372695,"G":201.41446893677266,"B":178.9125102904318}
Part of the "Dichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees no green.
Examples:
blinder.deuteranopia("#42dead");
// result: "#debeb6"
blinder.deuteranopia("#42dead", false);
// result: "#debeb6"
blinder.deuteranopia("#42dead", true);
// result: {"R":222.02929022014237,"G":189.6513083292142,"B":182.29108759925}
Part of the "Anomalous Trichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees low amounts of blue.
Examples:
blinder.tritanomaly("#42dead");
// result: "#56d8d1"
blinder.tritanomaly("#42dead", false);
// result: "#56d8d1"
blinder.tritanomaly("#42dead", true);
// result: {"R":86.14054005420464,"G":216.21898840123637,"B":209.23279525212993}
Part of the "Dichromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees no blue.
Examples:
blinder.tritanopia("#42dead");
// result: "#62d5e6"
blinder.tritanopia("#42dead", false);
// result: "#62d5e6"
blinder.tritanopia("#42dead", true);
// result: {"R":97.64942008517872,"G":212.91555320194286,"B":229.93724968191844}
Part of the "Monochromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees the absence of most color.
Examples:
blinder.achromatomaly("#42dead");
// result: "#8ec7b5"
blinder.achromatomaly("#42dead", false);
// result: "#8ec7b5"
blinder.achromatomaly("#42dead", true);
// result: {"R":141.91089545454545,"G":198.63816818181814,"B":180.81998636363636}
Part of the "Monochromat" family of color blindness. The viewer sees no color at all.
Examples:
blinder.achromatopsia("#42dead");
// result: "#b9b9b9"
blinder.achromatopsia("#42dead", false);
// result: "#b9b9b9"
blinder.achromatopsia("#42dead", true);
// result: {"R":185.28855,"G":185.28855,"B":185.28855}
