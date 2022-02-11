JavaScript library for immutable color conversion and manipulation with support for CSS color strings.
const color = Color('#7743CE').alpha(0.5).lighten(0.5);
console.log(color.hsl().string()); // 'hsla(262, 59%, 81%, 0.5)'
console.log(color.cmyk().round().array()); // [ 16, 25, 0, 8, 0.5 ]
console.log(color.ansi256().object()); // { ansi256: 183, alpha: 0.5 }
$ npm install color
const Color = require('color');
const color = Color('rgb(255, 255, 255)')
const color = Color({r: 255, g: 255, b: 255})
const color = Color.rgb(255, 255, 255)
const color = Color.rgb([255, 255, 255])
Set the values for individual channels with
alpha,
red,
green,
blue,
hue,
saturationl (hsl),
saturationv (hsv),
lightness,
whiteness,
blackness,
cyan,
magenta,
yellow,
black
String constructors are handled by color-string
color.hsl();
Convert a color to a different space (
hsl(),
cmyk(), etc.).
color.object(); // {r: 255, g: 255, b: 255}
Get a hash of the color value. Reflects the color's current model (see above).
color.rgb().array() // [255, 255, 255]
Get an array of the values with
array(). Reflects the color's current model (see above).
color.rgbNumber() // 16777215 (0xffffff)
Get the rgb number value.
color.hex() // #ffffff
Get the hex value.
color.red() // 255
Get the value for an individual channel.
color.hsl().string() // 'hsl(320, 50%, 100%)'
Calling
.string() with a number rounds the numbers to that decimal place. It defaults to 1.
color.luminosity(); // 0.412
The WCAG luminosity of the color. 0 is black, 1 is white.
color.contrast(Color("blue")) // 12
The WCAG contrast ratio to another color, from 1 (same color) to 21 (contrast b/w white and black).
color.isLight(); // true
color.isDark(); // false
Get whether the color is "light" or "dark", useful for deciding text color.
color.negate() // rgb(0, 100, 255) -> rgb(255, 155, 0)
color.lighten(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 75%)
color.lighten(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 0) -> hsl(100, 50%, 0)
color.darken(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 25%)
color.darken(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 0) -> hsl(100, 50%, 0)
color.lightness(50) // hsl(100, 50%, 10%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 50%)
color.saturate(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 75%, 50%)
color.desaturate(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 25%, 50%)
color.grayscale() // #5CBF54 -> #969696
color.whiten(0.5) // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 75%, 50%)
color.blacken(0.5) // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 50%, 75%)
color.fade(0.5) // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.4)
color.opaquer(0.5) // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 1.0)
color.rotate(180) // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(240, 20%, 20%)
color.rotate(-90) // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(330, 20%, 20%)
color.mix(Color("yellow")) // cyan -> rgb(128, 255, 128)
color.mix(Color("yellow"), 0.3) // cyan -> rgb(77, 255, 179)
// chaining
color.green(100).grayscale().lighten(0.6)
The API was inspired by color-js. Manipulation functions by CSS tools like Sass, LESS, and Stylus.
