color

JavaScript library for immutable color conversion and manipulation with support for CSS color strings.

const color = Color( '#7743CE' ).alpha( 0.5 ).lighten( 0.5 ); console .log(color.hsl().string()); console .log(color.cmyk().round().array()); console .log(color.ansi256().object());

Install

npm install color

Usage

const Color = require ( 'color' );

Constructors

const color = Color( 'rgb(255, 255, 255)' ) const color = Color({ r : 255 , g : 255 , b : 255 }) const color = Color.rgb( 255 , 255 , 255 ) const color = Color.rgb([ 255 , 255 , 255 ])

Set the values for individual channels with alpha , red , green , blue , hue , saturationl (hsl), saturationv (hsv), lightness , whiteness , blackness , cyan , magenta , yellow , black

String constructors are handled by color-string

Getters

color.hsl();

Convert a color to a different space ( hsl() , cmyk() , etc.).

color.object();

Get a hash of the color value. Reflects the color's current model (see above).

color.rgb().array()

Get an array of the values with array() . Reflects the color's current model (see above).

color.rgbNumber()

Get the rgb number value.

color.hex()

Get the hex value.

color.red()

Get the value for an individual channel.

CSS Strings

color.hsl().string()

Calling .string() with a number rounds the numbers to that decimal place. It defaults to 1.

Luminosity

color.luminosity();

The WCAG luminosity of the color. 0 is black, 1 is white.

color.contrast(Color( "blue" ))

The WCAG contrast ratio to another color, from 1 (same color) to 21 (contrast b/w white and black).

color.isLight(); color.isDark();

Get whether the color is "light" or "dark", useful for deciding text color.

Manipulation

color.negate() color.lighten( 0.5 ) color.lighten( 0.5 ) color.darken( 0.5 ) color.darken( 0.5 ) color.lightness( 50 ) color.saturate( 0.5 ) color.desaturate( 0.5 ) color.grayscale() color.whiten( 0.5 ) color.blacken( 0.5 ) color.fade( 0.5 ) color.opaquer( 0.5 ) color.rotate( 180 ) color.rotate( -90 ) color.mix(Color( "yellow" )) color.mix(Color( "yellow" ), 0.3 ) color.green( 100 ).grayscale().lighten( 0.6 )

Propers

The API was inspired by color-js. Manipulation functions by CSS tools like Sass, LESS, and Stylus.