col

color

by Qix
4.1.0 (see all)

🌈 Javascript color conversion and manipulation library

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17M

GitHub Stars

4.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Color

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/58
Top Feedback

7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
1Performant
1Slow

Readme

color

JavaScript library for immutable color conversion and manipulation with support for CSS color strings.

const color = Color('#7743CE').alpha(0.5).lighten(0.5);
console.log(color.hsl().string());  // 'hsla(262, 59%, 81%, 0.5)'

console.log(color.cmyk().round().array());  // [ 16, 25, 0, 8, 0.5 ]

console.log(color.ansi256().object());  // { ansi256: 183, alpha: 0.5 }

Install

$ npm install color

Usage

const Color = require('color');

Constructors

const color = Color('rgb(255, 255, 255)')
const color = Color({r: 255, g: 255, b: 255})
const color = Color.rgb(255, 255, 255)
const color = Color.rgb([255, 255, 255])

Set the values for individual channels with alpha, red, green, blue, hue, saturationl (hsl), saturationv (hsv), lightness, whiteness, blackness, cyan, magenta, yellow, black

String constructors are handled by color-string

Getters

color.hsl();

Convert a color to a different space (hsl(), cmyk(), etc.).

color.object(); // {r: 255, g: 255, b: 255}

Get a hash of the color value. Reflects the color's current model (see above).

color.rgb().array()  // [255, 255, 255]

Get an array of the values with array(). Reflects the color's current model (see above).

color.rgbNumber() // 16777215 (0xffffff)

Get the rgb number value.

color.hex() // #ffffff

Get the hex value.

color.red()       // 255

Get the value for an individual channel.

CSS Strings

color.hsl().string()  // 'hsl(320, 50%, 100%)'

Calling .string() with a number rounds the numbers to that decimal place. It defaults to 1.

Luminosity

color.luminosity();  // 0.412

The WCAG luminosity of the color. 0 is black, 1 is white.

color.contrast(Color("blue"))  // 12

The WCAG contrast ratio to another color, from 1 (same color) to 21 (contrast b/w white and black).

color.isLight();  // true
color.isDark();   // false

Get whether the color is "light" or "dark", useful for deciding text color.

Manipulation

color.negate()         // rgb(0, 100, 255) -> rgb(255, 155, 0)

color.lighten(0.5)     // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 75%)
color.lighten(0.5)     // hsl(100, 50%, 0)   -> hsl(100, 50%, 0)
color.darken(0.5)      // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 25%)
color.darken(0.5)      // hsl(100, 50%, 0)   -> hsl(100, 50%, 0)

color.lightness(50)    // hsl(100, 50%, 10%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 50%)

color.saturate(0.5)    // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 75%, 50%)
color.desaturate(0.5)  // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 25%, 50%)
color.grayscale()      // #5CBF54 -> #969696

color.whiten(0.5)      // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 75%, 50%)
color.blacken(0.5)     // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 50%, 75%)

color.fade(0.5)     // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.4)
color.opaquer(0.5)     // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 1.0)

color.rotate(180)      // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(240, 20%, 20%)
color.rotate(-90)      // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(330, 20%, 20%)

color.mix(Color("yellow"))        // cyan -> rgb(128, 255, 128)
color.mix(Color("yellow"), 0.3)   // cyan -> rgb(77, 255, 179)

// chaining
color.green(100).grayscale().lighten(0.6)

Propers

The API was inspired by color-js. Manipulation functions by CSS tools like Sass, LESS, and Stylus.

100
Ajay SivanIndia32 Ratings44 Reviews
Engineering Manager @bigbinary
7 months ago

In one of my hobby projects, I really wanted to dynamically handle colours in a bit complicated way. If I haven't found this package it would have been a real pain to implement all those dynamic customisations.

2
anjali9265vishnuprasad-95
rushabh1010155 Ratings82 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation

Great library as it comes with javascript which helps for conversion of colors on webapps and could be easily manipulated with our css . Easy and great documentation.

1
whysorush
Deven RathodIndia37 Ratings71 Reviews
Full Stack Developer | AWS | NodeJS | ReactJS | Flutter
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Slow

this JavaScript library is really help full for adding color conversion on your web app its help to manipulate CSS with the support of CSS color string this make our app development more easy and help to simplify color scream i've personally use this library for my web app for making UI more colorful and for color scream must try once. its easy to use and documentation is also easy to understand

0
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Good implementation. Easy to use and read when it comes to reviewing / revisiting code. Have never had any problem with this library. Not having extensive features do comes with this benefits, but will result in lot of imports.

0
Faizatul26 Ratings35 Reviews
December 29, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

A great javascript library that helps me to convert and manipulate CSS color format into the human-readable format and makes it more understandable. You can try this in your project if you feel hard to understand CSS format.

0

