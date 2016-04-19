openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
col

coloor

by Krasimir Tsonev
0.4.6 (see all)

Image preloading utility

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

332

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Coloor - Image preloading utility

(Inspired by Dominant Colors for Lazy-Loading Images from Manuel Wieser)

Coloor is a HTML preprocessor that decorates your <img> tags with data-coloor attributes containing a small base64 encoded version of your image. The idea is to quickly show the small image as a placeholder while the original one is loading.

Demo

(to simulate slow network connection use Chrome's throttling)

Installation

npm i coloor -S

Usage

var Coloor = require('coloor');

Coloor(
  '<html string>',
  ['<img files dir>', '<img files dir>'],
  function (decoratedHTML) {
    // ...
  }
);

Input:

<img src="../photos/img.jpg" alt="image 1" />

Output:

<img 
  data-coloor="../photos/img.jpg"
  data-coloor-size="640x480" 
  src=""
  alt="image 1" />

Then include this code (776 bytes) on your page to get the preloading works:

function Coloor(){var d=document;var ce="createElement";var ga="getAttribute";function isCanvasSupported(){var elem=d[ce]("canvas");return!!(elem.getContext&&elem.getContext("2d"))}function preload(image){var src,pi,li,w,h,size;if(!isCanvasSupported()){image.src=src;return}src=image[ga]("data-coloor");size=image[ga]("data-coloor-size").split("x");w=parseInt(size[0]);h=parseInt(size[1]);pi=new Image;li=new Image;pi.onload=function(){var canvas=d[ce]("canvas");var ctx=canvas.getContext("2d");canvas.width=w;canvas.height=h;ctx.drawImage(pi,0,0,w,h);image.src=canvas.toDataURL("image/png")};pi.src=image[ga]("src");li.onload=function(){image.src=src};li.src=src}var images=d.querySelectorAll("img[data-coloor]");for(var i=0;i<images.length;i++){preload(images[i])}}Coloor();

Build systems

Notes

  • Notice that the snippet that you have to embed in your page starts with function Coloor(). The same function is called at the end. In some cases you may not have the decorated HTML at the first render. For example, if you deal with React (jsx) application the HTML is rendered by JavaScript and appears in the DOM with some delay. In this case you have to call Coloor() manually.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial