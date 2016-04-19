(Inspired by Dominant Colors for Lazy-Loading Images from Manuel Wieser)
Coloor is a HTML preprocessor that decorates your
<img> tags with
data-coloor attributes containing a small base64 encoded version of your image. The idea is to quickly show the small image as a placeholder while the original one is loading.
(to simulate slow network connection use Chrome's throttling)
npm i coloor -S
var Coloor = require('coloor');
Coloor(
'<html string>',
['<img files dir>', '<img files dir>'],
function (decoratedHTML) {
// ...
}
);
Input:
<img src="../photos/img.jpg" alt="image 1" />
Output:
<img
data-coloor="../photos/img.jpg"
data-coloor-size="640x480"
src=""
alt="image 1" />
Then include this code (776 bytes) on your page to get the preloading works:
function Coloor(){var d=document;var ce="createElement";var ga="getAttribute";function isCanvasSupported(){var elem=d[ce]("canvas");return!!(elem.getContext&&elem.getContext("2d"))}function preload(image){var src,pi,li,w,h,size;if(!isCanvasSupported()){image.src=src;return}src=image[ga]("data-coloor");size=image[ga]("data-coloor-size").split("x");w=parseInt(size[0]);h=parseInt(size[1]);pi=new Image;li=new Image;pi.onload=function(){var canvas=d[ce]("canvas");var ctx=canvas.getContext("2d");canvas.width=w;canvas.height=h;ctx.drawImage(pi,0,0,w,h);image.src=canvas.toDataURL("image/png")};pi.src=image[ga]("src");li.onload=function(){image.src=src};li.src=src}var images=d.querySelectorAll("img[data-coloor]");for(var i=0;i<images.length;i++){preload(images[i])}}Coloor();
function Coloor(). The same function is called at the end. In some cases you may not have the decorated HTML at the first render. For example, if you deal with React (jsx) application the HTML is rendered by JavaScript and appears in the DOM with some delay. In this case you have to call
Coloor() manually.