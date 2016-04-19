Coloor - Image preloading utility

(Inspired by Dominant Colors for Lazy-Loading Images from Manuel Wieser)

Coloor is a HTML preprocessor that decorates your <img> tags with data-coloor attributes containing a small base64 encoded version of your image. The idea is to quickly show the small image as a placeholder while the original one is loading.

(to simulate slow network connection use Chrome's throttling)

Installation

npm i coloor -S

Usage

var Coloor = require ( 'coloor' ); Coloor( '<html string>' , [ '<img files dir>' , '<img files dir>' ], function ( decoratedHTML ) { } );

Input:

< img src = "../photos/img.jpg" alt = "image 1" />

Output:

< img data-coloor = "../photos/img.jpg" data-coloor-size = "640x480" src = "" alt = "image 1" />

Then include this code (776 bytes) on your page to get the preloading works:

function Coloor ( ) { var d= document ; var ce= "createElement" ; var ga= "getAttribute" ; function isCanvasSupported ( ) { var elem=d[ce]( "canvas" ); return !!(elem.getContext&&elem.getContext( "2d" ))} function preload ( image ) { var src,pi,li,w,h,size; if (!isCanvasSupported()){image.src=src; return }src=image[ga]( "data-coloor" );size=image[ga]( "data-coloor-size" ).split( "x" );w= parseInt (size[ 0 ]);h= parseInt (size[ 1 ]);pi= new Image;li= new Image;pi.onload= function ( ) { var canvas=d[ce]( "canvas" ); var ctx=canvas.getContext( "2d" );canvas.width=w;canvas.height=h;ctx.drawImage(pi, 0 , 0 ,w,h);image.src=canvas.toDataURL( "image/png" )};pi.src=image[ga]( "src" );li.onload= function ( ) {image.src=src};li.src=src} var images=d.querySelectorAll( "img[data-coloor]" ); for ( var i= 0 ;i<images.length;i++){preload(images[i])}}Coloor();

Build systems

Gulp plugin - https://github.com/krasimir/gulp-coloor

Webpack loader - https://github.com/krasimir/coloor-loader

Notes