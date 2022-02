[UNMAINTAINED] This library does not have a maintainer. The source code and repository will be kept at this URL indefinitely. If you'd like to help maintain this codebase, create an issue on this repo explaining why you'd like to become a maintainer and tag @tessel/maintainers in the body.

Colony compiles JS to Lua

Note: Colony may not play nice with Lua's ecosystem, so it should not be considered a straightforward alternative to writing Lua code.

License

MIT or Apache 2.0, at your option