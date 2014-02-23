colony

In-browser graphs representing the links between your Node.js code and its dependencies.

Installation

$ [sudo] npm install -g colony

Quick Start

$ [sudo] npm install -g serve colony $ colony --npm browserify && serve colony $ open http://localhost:3000/

Using the Command-Line Interface

Usage : colony {files} --npm {modules} Options: -o, --outdir Output files to a particular folder [default: "./colony" ] -m, --modules Traverse node_modules for more code. Use --no-modules to disable. [default: true ] -s, --scale Scales the output graph by a specific size. [default: 1] -n, --npm Download and process an NPM module instead of a local file. -t, --title Change the title of the page -r, --readme Readme file. By default will try to guess the first file 's readme. -j, --json Output the scripts' data as JSON, instead of generating and writing HTML -f, --fork "Fork me on Github" button, e.g. "hughsk/colony" . Hidden by default. -h, --help Display this message

The simplest way to use colony from the command-line would be:

$ colony app.js -o colony

This will traverse app.js 's dependencies and dump the necessary static HTML/CSS/JS files to the ./colony directory, this page being ./colony/index.html . Then it's just a matter of serving it up using something like serve, NGINX or plain old Apache.

For convenience, you can download and visualise any combination of NPM modules too:

$ colony --npm forever --npm component --npm browserify -o colony-npm

Development

Clone the repository from Github and install the development dependencies:

$ git clone git://github.com/hughsk/colony.git $ cd colony $ npm install