In-browser graphs representing the links between your Node.js code and its dependencies.
$ [sudo] npm install -g colony
# Install colony and serve
$ [sudo] npm install -g serve colony
# Download and visualise "browserify" from NPM
$ colony --npm browserify && serve colony
# Open localhost:3000 in your web browser
$ open http://localhost:3000/
Usage: colony {files} --npm {modules}
Options:
-o, --outdir Output files to a particular folder [default: "./colony"]
-m, --modules Traverse node_modules for more code. Use --no-modules to disable. [default: true]
-s, --scale Scales the output graph by a specific size. [default: 1]
-n, --npm Download and process an NPM module instead of a local file.
-t, --title Change the title of the page
-r, --readme Readme file. By default will try to guess the first file's readme.
-j, --json Output the scripts' data as JSON, instead of generating and writing HTML
-f, --fork "Fork me on Github" button, e.g. "hughsk/colony". Hidden by default.
-h, --help Display this message
The simplest way to use
colony from the command-line would be:
$ colony app.js -o colony
This will traverse
app.js's dependencies and dump the necessary static
HTML/CSS/JS files to the
./colony directory, this page being
./colony/index.html. Then it's just a matter of serving it up using something
like serve, NGINX or plain old
Apache.
For convenience, you can download and visualise any combination of NPM modules too:
$ colony --npm forever --npm component --npm browserify -o colony-npm
Clone the repository from Github and install the development dependencies:
$ git clone git://github.com/hughsk/colony.git
$ cd colony
$ npm install
To rebuild/minify the client-side code, run
npm run-script prepublish.