A block based content editor powered by React. Colonel Kurtz provides a front-end for building pages as a series of blocks, serializing to a JSON data structure.
Colonel Kurtz is a content editor written in React. It forces content to be broken up into individual types, such as a photo or chunk of text, and provides a user interface for managing those "blocks" of content, reordering them, and even nesting them inside other content.
Comprehensive documentation can be found under the
./docs directory
of this repo. However the content that follows should provide a high
level overview:
Colonel Kurtz can be serialized down to JSON. This structure looks like:
[
{
"blocks": [],
"content": {
"html": "<p>This is introductory text.<br></p>",
"text": "This is introductory text."
},
"type": "medium"
},
{
"blocks": [
{
"blocks": [],
"content": {
"src": "http://fizbuz.com/image.jpg"
},
"type": "image"
},
{
"blocks": [],
"content": {
"html": "<p>Sweet, sweet content.<br></p>",
"text": "Sweet, sweet content."
},
"type": "medium"
}
],
"type": "section"
},
{
"blocks": [],
"content": {
"html": "<p>This is footer text.<br></p>",
"text": "This is footer text."
},
"type": "medium"
}
]
A block has three important pieces of information:
More thorough documentation can be found at
./docs/colonel.md
however at a high level, Colonel Kurtz is installed with code loosely following:
import ColonelKurtz from 'colonel-kurtz'
import BlockType from './path/to/react/component'
var container = document.querySelector('#container')
var input = document.querySelector('#input')
var editor = new ColonelKurtz({
el: container,
blocks: JSON.parse(input.value),
blockTypes: [
{
id: 'a-block',
label: 'This is a block',
component: BlockType
}
]
})
Visit code.viget.com to see more projects from Viget.