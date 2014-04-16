openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
col

colog

by Dariusz Półtorak
1.0.4 (see all)

colog - console.log with colors for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#colog Build Status

###Installation

If you have Node.js and npm (Node Package Manager) installed, simply open console and type

npm install colog

###Usage

To use colog, add it to your project file

var colog = require('colog');

Then you can start creating colorful output for your console:

colog.success('Up and running');

If you did everything right, after you start your program like this:

node myApplication.js

You should see green text "Up and running";

For more informations check Wiki page for this project

##Cheatsheet

####Predefined options:

colog.question('How are you ?');

Full list

  • info() - white text
  • success() - green text
  • warning() - yellow text
  • error() - red text
  • question() - cyan text
  • answer() - magenta text
  • headerInfo() - black text, white background
  • headerSuccess() - white text, green background
  • headerWarning() - black text, yellow background
  • headerError() - white text, red background
  • headerQuestion() - white text, cyan background
  • headerAnswer() - white text, magenta background

####Applying colors, effects or background:

colog.log(colog.colorGreen('My text'));
colog.log(colog.backgroundGreen('My text'));

Available effects:

  • bold()
  • underline()
  • strike() (draw line on the text)
  • inverse() (change background color with text color and vice versa)

Also you can use .b(), .u(), .s() and .i() etc.

Available colors:

  • black()
  • red()
  • green()
  • yellow()
  • blue()
  • magenta()
  • cyan()
  • white()

Also you can use .colorBlack() instead of .black()

Available backgrounds:

  • bgBlack()
  • bgRed()
  • bgGreen()
  • bgYellow()
  • bgBlue()
  • bgMagenta()
  • bgCyan()
  • bgWhite()

Also you can use for example backgroundRed() instead of bgRed()

Others:

.nl() is alias for .newLine(). You get the point.

####Combining multiple effects:

colog.log(colog.underscore(colog.colorRed('My text')));
colog.log(colog.apply('My text', ['underscore', 'colorRed']));
colog.log(colog.color('My text', 'red') + colog.color('My text', 'green'));
colog.format('<question>How are you ?</question>');
colog.format('colog.format(<bold><colorRed>This</colorRed></bold> <underline><yellow>is</yellow></underline> <green>SPARTA</green><inverse>!</inverse>);');
colog.log(colog.format('<question>How are you ?</question>', false));

All options that can be used as tags: bold, underline, strike, inverse, colorBlack, colorRed, colorGreen, colorYellow, colorBlue, colorMagenta, colorCyan, colorWhite, backgroundBlack, backgroundRed, backgroundGreen, backgroundYellow, backgroundBlue, backgroundMagenta, backgroundCyan, backgroundWhite

Also: now you can use short names like "black", "bgGreen" etc. Same as methods listed above

Progress bar

To init a progress bar with 1000 steps that is charged 50% (5000 steps) just use:

colog.progress(5000, 10000);

Now you can advance progress bar by .progress() method with one or no arguments:

colog.progress(); // will add one step to progress bar
colog.progress(5); // will add 5 steps

Formating output

Now .format() method allow You to combine string with arguments just like .format() method from Node.js Util library

colog.format('My name is %s and I\'m %d', 'Earl', 45);

Status

Sometimes you want some description with status. This will print message on the left side of the screen and status on the right side. Script will measure size of your terminal and match position of both strings.

colog.status('Module message', '[OK]');
colog.status('Module <b>message</b>', '<b>[OK]</b>');

If script will be unable to check size of TTY, default cols will be used.

Silent mode

Sometimes you want Your colog to just shut up. You can do that using silent mode:

colog.silent(true);
colog.silent(false);

Dumping stuff

You can dump variables and functions at any point and apply effects to them.

colog.dump(variable);
colog.dump(variable, ['red', 'bgGreen']);

##Example output

Example

Author: Półtorak Dariusz poltorak.dariusz@gmail.com License: MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial