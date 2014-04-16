###Installation
If you have Node.js and npm (Node Package Manager) installed, simply open console and type
npm install colog
###Usage
To use colog, add it to your project file
var colog = require('colog');
Then you can start creating colorful output for your console:
colog.success('Up and running');
If you did everything right, after you start your program like this:
node myApplication.js
You should see green text "Up and running";
For more informations check Wiki page for this project
##Cheatsheet
####Predefined options:
colog.question('How are you ?');
Full list
####Applying colors, effects or background:
colog.log(colog.colorGreen('My text'));
colog.log(colog.backgroundGreen('My text'));
Available effects:
Also you can use .b(), .u(), .s() and .i() etc.
Available colors:
Also you can use .colorBlack() instead of .black()
Available backgrounds:
Also you can use for example backgroundRed() instead of bgRed()
Others:
.nl() is alias for .newLine(). You get the point.
####Combining multiple effects:
colog.log(colog.underscore(colog.colorRed('My text')));
colog.log(colog.apply('My text', ['underscore', 'colorRed']));
colog.log(colog.color('My text', 'red') + colog.color('My text', 'green'));
colog.format('<question>How are you ?</question>');
colog.format('colog.format(<bold><colorRed>This</colorRed></bold> <underline><yellow>is</yellow></underline> <green>SPARTA</green><inverse>!</inverse>);');
colog.log(colog.format('<question>How are you ?</question>', false));
All options that can be used as tags: bold, underline, strike, inverse, colorBlack, colorRed, colorGreen, colorYellow, colorBlue, colorMagenta, colorCyan, colorWhite, backgroundBlack, backgroundRed, backgroundGreen, backgroundYellow, backgroundBlue, backgroundMagenta, backgroundCyan, backgroundWhite
Also: now you can use short names like "black", "bgGreen" etc. Same as methods listed above
To init a progress bar with 1000 steps that is charged 50% (5000 steps) just use:
colog.progress(5000, 10000);
Now you can advance progress bar by .progress() method with one or no arguments:
colog.progress(); // will add one step to progress bar
colog.progress(5); // will add 5 steps
Now .format() method allow You to combine string with arguments just like .format() method from Node.js Util library
colog.format('My name is %s and I\'m %d', 'Earl', 45);
Sometimes you want some description with status. This will print message on the left side of the screen and status on the right side. Script will measure size of your terminal and match position of both strings.
colog.status('Module message', '[OK]');
colog.status('Module <b>message</b>', '<b>[OK]</b>');
If script will be unable to check size of TTY, default cols will be used.
Sometimes you want Your colog to just shut up. You can do that using silent mode:
colog.silent(true);
colog.silent(false);
You can dump variables and functions at any point and apply effects to them.
colog.dump(variable);
colog.dump(variable, ['red', 'bgGreen']);
##Example output
Author: Półtorak Dariusz poltorak.dariusz@gmail.com License: MIT