This package contains JavaScript implementations of common data structures with idiomatic iterfaces, including extensions for Array and Object.
You can use these Node Packaged Modules with Node.js, Browserify,
Mr, or any compatible CommonJS module loader. Using a module loader
or bundler when using Collections in web browsers has the advantage of
only incorporating the modules you need. However, you can just embed
<script src="collections/collections.min.js"> and all of the
collections will be introduced as globals. ⚠️
require("collections") is not supported.
npm install collections --save
Documentation can be found at http://collectionsjs.com which in turn can be updated at https://github.com/montagejs/collectionsjs.com.
Tests are in the
test directory. Use
npm test to run the tests in
NodeJS or open
test/run.html in a browser.
To run the tests in your browser, simply use
npm run test:jasmine.
To run the tests using Karma use
npm run test:karma and for continious tests run with file changes detection
npm run test:karma-dev. Finally to open a remote debug console on karma use
npm run test:karma-debug.
Array.prototype with additional non-enumerable properties like
.set)