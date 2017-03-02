Returns an array of mapped values from an array or object.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save collection-map
Inspired by the collections/map util in mout.
var map = require('collection-map');
var res = map({a: 'foo', b: 'bar', c: 'baz'}, function(item, key, obj) {
return item;
});
console.log(res);
// => ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
var res = map({a: 'foo', b: 'bar', c: 'baz'}, function(item, key, obj) {
return key;
});
console.log(res);
// => ['a', 'b', 'c']
var res = map(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'], function(item, index, array) {
return item;
});
console.log(res);
// => ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
var res = map(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'], function(item, index, array) {
return index;
});
console.log(res);
// => [0, 1, 2]
A string may be passed as the second argument, for getting properties:
var obj = {
a: {aaa: 'one', bbb: 'four', ccc: 'seven'},
b: {aaa: 'two', bbb: 'five', ccc: 'eight'},
c: {aaa: 'three', bbb: 'six', ccc: 'nine'}
};
console.log(map(obj, 'aaa'));
// => ['one', 'two', 'three']
var array = [obj.a, obj.b, obj.c];
console.log(map(array, 'bbb'));
// => ['four', 'five', 'six']
Invocation context may be passed as the last argument.
var array = ['a', 'b', 'c'];
var ctx = {a: 'aaa', b: 'bbb', c: 'ccc'};
var res = map(array, function(item, index, array) {
return this[item];
}, ctx);
console.log(res);
// => ['aaa', 'bbb', 'ccc']
