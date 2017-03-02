Returns an array of mapped values from an array or object.

$ npm install --save collection-map

Inspired by the collections/map util in mout.

Usage

var map = require ( 'collection-map' );

objects

var res = map({ a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }, function ( item, key, obj ) { return item; }); console .log(res); var res = map({ a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }, function ( item, key, obj ) { return key; }); console .log(res);

arrays

var res = map([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], function ( item, index, array ) { return item; }); console .log(res); var res = map([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], function ( item, index, array ) { return index; }); console .log(res);

strings

A string may be passed as the second argument, for getting properties:

var obj = { a : { aaa : 'one' , bbb : 'four' , ccc : 'seven' }, b : { aaa : 'two' , bbb : 'five' , ccc : 'eight' }, c : { aaa : 'three' , bbb : 'six' , ccc : 'nine' } }; console .log(map(obj, 'aaa' )); var array = [obj.a, obj.b, obj.c]; console .log(map(array, 'bbb' ));

thisArg

Invocation context may be passed as the last argument.

var array = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]; var ctx = { a : 'aaa' , b : 'bbb' , c : 'ccc' }; var res = map(array, function ( item, index, array ) { return this [item]; }, ctx); console .log(res);

