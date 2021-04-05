Formula to detect the ease of reading a text according to the Coleman-Liau index.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install coleman-liau

Use

import {colemanLiau} from 'coleman-liau' colemanLiau({ sentence : 5 , word : 119 , letter : 639 })

API

This package exports the following identifiers: colemanLiau . There is no default export.

Given an object containing the number of words ( word ), the number of sentences ( sentence ), and the number of letters ( letter ) in a document, returns the grade level associated with the document.

Related

automated-readability — Uses character count instead of error-prone syllable parser

— Uses character count instead of error-prone syllable parser dale-chall-formula — Uses a dictionary, suited for higher reading levels

— Uses a dictionary, suited for higher reading levels flesch — Uses syllable count

— Uses syllable count flesch-kincaid — Like flesch-formula , returns U.S. grade levels

— Like , returns U.S. grade levels gunning-fog — Uses syllable count, hard to implement with a computer (needs POS-tagging and Named Entity Recognition)

— Uses syllable count, hard to implement with a computer (needs POS-tagging and Named Entity Recognition) smog-formula — Like gunning-fog-index , without needing advanced NLP

— Like , without needing advanced NLP spache-formula — Uses a dictionary, suited for lower reading levels

License

MIT © Titus Wormer