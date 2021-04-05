Formula to detect the ease of reading a text according to the Coleman-Liau index.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install coleman-liau
import {colemanLiau} from 'coleman-liau'
// For:
//
// Existing computer programs that measure readability are based largely upon
// subroutines which estimate number of syllables, usually by counting vowels.
// The shortcoming in estimating syllables is that it necessitates keypunching
// the prose into the computer.
// There is no need to estimate syllables since word length in letters is a
// better predictor of readability than word length in syllables.
// Therefore, a new readability formula was computed that has for its predictors
// letters per 100 words and sentences per 100 words.
// Both predictors can be counted by an optical scanning device, and thus the
// formula makes it economically feasible for an organization such as the U.S.
// Office of Education to calibrate the readability of all textbooks for the
// public school system.
//
// Containing 5 sentences, 119 words, and 639 letters or digits.
colemanLiau({sentence: 5, word: 119, letter: 639}) // => 14.53042…
This package exports the following identifiers:
colemanLiau.
There is no default export.
colemanLiau(counts)
Given an object containing the number of words (
word), the number of sentences
(
sentence), and the number of letters (
letter) in a document, returns the
grade level associated with the document.
