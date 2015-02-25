openbase logo
coke

by dreamerslab
0.25.3 (see all)

A full stack MVC framework that speeds up your web development.

Readme

COKE

“ COKE is a full stack node.js MVC framework base on Express.”

Features

  • MVC structure.
  • Mongoose as ODM (mongodb), supports validation.
  • Lightening fast template parsing with thunder. It renders over a million pages within a second. However it can be replaced with any express compatible ones if it does not fit your need.
  • RESTful routing, supports namespace and nested resource. Thanks to RailwayJS.
  • Assets management (something like assets pipeline in Rails). COKE uses a YAML file to manage all the assets. You can group them, specify which assets to be used in the action view. On production they will be combined and minified with a version number at the end.
  • Middleware and 3rd party lib support, which means all the express and connect middlewares can be used directly.
  • Controller filters for flow control.
  • Comprehensive logger for debugging.
  • Powerful generators for project prototyping.
  • Model command line console.
  • Data migration tool.
  • Cluster support, gracefully shutdown all workers and the server.
  • Socket.io compatible.

Requires

  • node >= 0.8.x
  • mongodb >= 2.X
  • packages
    • see packages.json

Installation

npm install coke -g

Quick start

$ coke new blog && cd blog
$ npm install -l
$ coke g scaffold posts title content is_public:bool
# make sure your mongodb is on
$ coke s
$ open http://127.0.0.1:4000

Todo

  • Add docs
  • Add tests
  • Add examples

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 dreamerslab <ben@dreamerslab.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

