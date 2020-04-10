An unspent transaction output (UTXO) selection module for bitcoin.
WARNING: Value units are in
satoshis, not Bitcoin.
|Module
|Algorithm
|Re-orders UTXOs?
require('coinselect')
|Blackjack, with Accumulative fallback
|By Descending Value
require('coinselect/accumulative')
|Accumulative - accumulates inputs until the target value (+fees) is reached, skipping detrimental inputs
|-
require('coinselect/blackjack')
|Blackjack - accumulates inputs until the target value (+fees) is matched, does not accumulate inputs that go over the target value (within a threshold)
|-
require('coinselect/break')
|Break - breaks the input values into equal denominations of
output (as provided)
|-
require('coinselect/split')
|Split - splits the input values evenly between all
outputs, any provided
output with
.value remains unchanged
|-
Note: Each algorithm will add a change output if the
input - output - fee value difference is over a dust threshold.
This is calculated independently by
utils.finalize, irrespective of the algorithm chosen, for the purposes of safety.
Pro-tip: if you want to send-all inputs to an output address,
coinselect/split with a partial output (
.address defined, no
.value) can be used to send-all, while leaving an appropriate amount for the
fee.
let coinSelect = require('coinselect')
let feeRate = 55 // satoshis per byte
let utxos = [
...,
{
txId: '...',
vout: 0,
...,
value: 10000,
// For use with PSBT:
// not needed for coinSelect, but will be passed on to inputs later
nonWitnessUtxo: Buffer.from('...full raw hex of txId tx...', 'hex'),
// OR
// if your utxo is a segwit output, you can use witnessUtxo instead
witnessUtxo: {
script: Buffer.from('... scriptPubkey hex...', 'hex'),
value: 10000 // 0.0001 BTC and is the exact same as the value above
}
}
]
let targets = [
...,
{
address: '1EHNa6Q4Jz2uvNExL497mE43ikXhwF6kZm',
value: 5000
}
]
// ...
let { inputs, outputs, fee } = coinSelect(utxos, targets, feeRate)
// the accumulated fee is always returned for analysis
console.log(fee)
// .inputs and .outputs will be undefined if no solution was found
if (!inputs || !outputs) return
let psbt = new bitcoin.Psbt()
inputs.forEach(input =>
psbt.addInput({
hash: input.txId,
index: input.vout,
nonWitnessUtxo: input.nonWitnessUtxo,
// OR (not both)
witnessUtxo: input.witnessUtxo,
})
)
outputs.forEach(output => {
// watch out, outputs may have been added that you need to provide
// an output address/script for
if (!output.address) {
output.address = wallet.getChangeAddress()
wallet.nextChangeAddress()
}
psbt.addOutput({
address: output.address,
value: output.value,
})
})