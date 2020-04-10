coinselect

An unspent transaction output (UTXO) selection module for bitcoin.

WARNING: Value units are in satoshi s, not Bitcoin.

Algorithms

Module Algorithm Re-orders UTXOs? require('coinselect') Blackjack, with Accumulative fallback By Descending Value require('coinselect/accumulative') Accumulative - accumulates inputs until the target value (+fees) is reached, skipping detrimental inputs - require('coinselect/blackjack') Blackjack - accumulates inputs until the target value (+fees) is matched, does not accumulate inputs that go over the target value (within a threshold) - require('coinselect/break') Break - breaks the input values into equal denominations of output (as provided) - require('coinselect/split') Split - splits the input values evenly between all outputs , any provided output with .value remains unchanged -

Note: Each algorithm will add a change output if the input - output - fee value difference is over a dust threshold. This is calculated independently by utils.finalize , irrespective of the algorithm chosen, for the purposes of safety.

Pro-tip: if you want to send-all inputs to an output address, coinselect/split with a partial output ( .address defined, no .value ) can be used to send-all, while leaving an appropriate amount for the fee .

Example