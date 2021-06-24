CoinPayments is a cloud wallet solution that offers an easy way to integrate a checkout system for numerous cryptocurrencies. Coinpayments now also offers coin conversion via Shapeshift.io. For more information visit their website here.

Important note: This is a community module. Contributors are in no way connected with the company Coinpayments.

Installation

yarn add coinpayments npm install coinpayments

Setup

Create an account on www.coinpayments.net

Go to My Account -> Coin Acceptance Settings

Check the coins you wish to accept. You can setup your payment address, so you can use coinpayments as a pass thru service, rather then a cloud wallet (Payout mode ASAP/Nightly). Payout Made (To Balance/ASAP/Nightly) To Balance: Received payments are stored in your account for later withdrawal at your leisure. ASAP: Received payments are sent to the address you specify as soon as they are received and confirmed. Nightly: Received payments are grouped together and sent daily (at approx. midnight EST GMT -0500). The main benefit of this options is it will save you coin TX fees Discount (%) Positive Numbers: Gives buyers a discount for paying with a coin. Good promotional tool if you want to give extra support to a particular coin. Negative Numbers: Adds a certain percentage for paying with a coin. This could be used to cover your crypto/fiat conversation costs, make adjustments to match your local exchange, etc.

Go to My Account -> API Keys , generate API key pair

, generate API key pair Edit permissions on the generated API KEY and enable all options

on the generated and enable all options Get some Litecoin testnet coins here

API Reference

Typescript support

Undocumented responses are empty [] .

. All methods support Promise and Callback

All metods have bound context

Init

import Coinpayments from 'coinpayments' ; interface CoinpaymentsCredentials { key: string secret: string } const client = new Coinpayments(credentials: CoinpaymentsCredentials)

key - Public API key

- Public API key secret - Private API key

Get Basic Account Information

Get your basic account information.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-basic-info

await client.getBasicInfo()

Example response from server

{ "uername" : "OrahKokos" , "username" : "OrahKokos" , "merchant_id" : "831b8d495071e5b0e1015486f5001150" , "email" : "marko.paroski.ns@gmail.com" , "public_name" : "OrahKokos" , "time_joined" : 1417611250 , "kyc_status" : false , "swych_tos_accepted" : false }

uername - Some sort of username

- Some sort of username username - Username

- Username merchant_id - Your merchant ID

- Your merchant ID email - Your merchant email

- Your merchant email public_name - Your merchant public name

- Your merchant public name time_joined - User joined timestamp

- User joined timestamp kyc_status - Unknown

- Unknown swych_tos_accepted - Unknown

Get Profile Info

Get \$PayByName Profile Information

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-pbn-info

interface CoinpaymentsGetProfileOpts { pbntag: string } await client.getProfile(options: CoinpaymentsGetProfileOpts)

pbntag - Coinpayments merchant pbntag

Example response from server

{ "pbntag" : "$CoinPayments" , "merchant" : "be1891193e57d28ba5a05114f8d618d2" , "profile_name" : "$PayByName Demo Profile - Do NOT Send Coins To Me!" , "profile_url" : "https://www.coinpayments.net" , "profile_email" : "" , "profile_image" : "" , "member_since" : 1377891010 , "feedback" : { "pos" : 219 , "neg" : 2 , "neut" : "4" , "total" : 225 , "percent" : "99%" , "percent_str" : "<span style=\"color: #5cb85c;\"><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i></span> <span style=\"color: #5cb85c;\">(99%)</span>" } }

pbntag - This is the \$PayByName tag in the same case as the owner entered it. It is recommended to display the tag this way versus how it was entered by a viewing user.

- This is the \$PayByName tag in the same case as the owner entered it. It is recommended to display the tag this way versus how it was entered by a viewing user. merchant - This is the owner's merchant ID. It can be used to send transfers or payments to the owner.

- This is the owner's merchant ID. It can be used to send transfers or payments to the owner. profile_name - This is the owner's name (may be a store name, nickname, real name, etc.)

- This is the owner's name (may be a store name, nickname, real name, etc.) profile_url - This is the owner's website URL.

- This is the owner's website URL. profile_email - This is the owner's email.

- This is the owner's email. profile_image - The URL of the owner's profile picture.

- The URL of the owner's profile picture. member_since - The time (Unix timestamp) of when the user signed up for CoinPayments.

- The time (Unix timestamp) of when the user signed up for CoinPayments. feedback - The owners current feedback. The 'percent' field with either be a percent as seen or 'No Rating' if the user has no feedback.

Rates

Get Exchange Rates / Supported Coins

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-rates

interface CoinpaymentsRatesOpts { short?: number accepted?: number } await client.rates(options?: CoinpaymentsRatesOpts)

short - If set to 1 , the response won't include the full coin names and number of confirms needed to save bandwidth. (default 0 )

- If set to , the response won't include the full coin names and number of confirms needed to save bandwidth. (default ) accepted - If set to 2 , the response will include only those coins which are enabled for acceptance on your Coin Acceptance Page, plus all fiat coins (default 0 ). Check the official documentation for other values.

Example Response from server

{ "BTC" : { "is_fiat" : 0 , "rate_btc" : "1.000000000000000000000000" , "last_update" : "1375473661" , "tx_fee" : "0.00100000" , "status" : "online" , "name" : "Bitcoin" , "confirms" : "2" , "can_convert" : 0 , "capabilities" : [ "payments" , "wallet" , "transfers" , "convert" ], "explorer" : "https://etherscan.io/tx/%txid%" }, "LTC" : { "is_fiat" : 0 , "rate_btc" : "0.018343387500000000000000" , "last_update" : "1518463609" , "tx_fee" : "0.00100000" , "status" : "online" , "name" : "Litecoin" , "confirms" : "3" , "can_convert" : 0 , "capabilities" : [ "payments" , "wallet" , "transfers" , "convert" ], "explorer" : "https://etherscan.io/tx/%txid%" }, "USD" : { "is_fiat" : 1 , "rate_btc" : "0.000114884285404190000000" , "last_update" : "1518463609" , "tx_fee" : "0.00000000" , "status" : "online" , "name" : "United States Dollar" , "confirms" : "1" , "can_convert" : 0 , "capabilities" : [], "explorer" : "https://etherscan.io/tx/%txid%" } }

name - The coin's full/display name.

- The coin's full/display name. rate_btc - The exchange rate to Bitcoin.

- The exchange rate to Bitcoin. is_fiat - If the coin is a fiat currency. You can use fiat currencies in your buttons so you don't get to get conversion rates yourself.

- If the coin is a fiat currency. You can use fiat currencies in your buttons so you don't get to get conversion rates yourself. confirms - The number of confirms a coin has to have in our system before we send it to you.

- The number of confirms a coin has to have in our system before we send it to you. accepted - 1 if you have the coin enabled for acceptance, 0 otherwise.

- 1 if you have the coin enabled for acceptance, 0 otherwise. tx_fee - Transaction fee.

- Transaction fee. status - Cloud wallet/network status online or offline .

- Cloud wallet/network status or . can_convert - Is convertable 0 or 1 .

- Is convertable or . capabilities - Offered services for the given cryptocurrency. Can be: "payments" , "wallet" , "transfers" , "dest_tag" , "convert"

- Offered services for the given cryptocurrency. Can be: , , , , explorer - Link to block explorer

Balances

Coin Balances

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-balances

interface CoinpaymentsBalancesOpts { all?: number } await client.balances(options?: CoinpaymentsBalancesOpts)

all - If set to 1 , the response will include all coins, even those with 0 balance. (default 0 )

Example Response from server:

{ "BTC" : { "balance" : 10000000 , "balancef" : "0.10000000" , "status" : "available" , "coin_status" : "online" }, "POT" : { "balance" : 499594333 , "balancef" : "4.99594333" , "status" : "available" , "coin_status" : "online" } }

balance - The coin balance as an integer (in Satoshis).

- The coin balance as an integer (in Satoshis). balancef - The coin balance as a floating point number.

- The coin balance as a floating point number. status - available or unavailable

- or coin_status - Cloud wallet/network status online or offline

Get Deposit Address

Get a deposit address. This action does not include a fee and will not trigger IPN

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-deposit-address

interface CoinpaymentsGetDepositAddressOpts { currency: string ; } await client.getDepositAddress(options: CoinpaymentsGetDepositAddressOpts)

currency - Any enabled currency. e.g 'BTC'

Example response from server

{ "address" : "1BitcoinAddress" }

address - Deposit address

Get Callback Address

Get a callback address. This action does a fee and will trigger IPN.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-deposit-address

interface CoinpaymentsGetCallbackAddressOpts { currency: string ipn_url?: string label?: string } await client.getCallbackAddress(options: CoinpaymentsGetCallbackAddressOpts)

currency - Any enabled currency. e.g 'BTC'

- Any enabled currency. e.g 'BTC' ipn_url - Explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to.

- Explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to. label - Optionally sets the address label.

Example response from server

{ "address" : "1BitcoinAddress" }

address - Callback address

Create Transaction

Create Transaction

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-transaction

interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransactionOpts { currency1: string currency2: string amount: number buyer_email: string address?: string buyer_name?: string item_name?: string item_number?: string invoice?: string custom?: string ipn_url?: string success_url?: string cancel_url?: string } await client.createTransaction(options: CoinpaymentsCreateTransactionOpts)

currency1 - The original currency (displayed currency) in which the price is presented

- The original currency (displayed currency) in which the price is presented currency2 - The currency the buyer will be sending.

- The currency the buyer will be sending. amount - Expected amount to pay, where the price is expressed in currency1

- Expected amount to pay, where the price is expressed in buyer_email - Set the buyer's email address. This will let us send them a notice if they underpay or need a refund. We will not add them to our mailing list or spam them or anything like that.

If currency1 is not equal to currency2 the expected payment amount in the response of the request will auto convert to the expected amount in currency2

address - Address to send the funds to ( if not set, it will use the wallet address of your coinpayments cloud wallet ) Must be payment address from currency2 network

- Address to send the funds to ( if not set, it will use the wallet address of your coinpayments cloud wallet ) buyer_name - Set buyer name for your reference

- Set buyer name for your reference item_name - Set item name for your reference, included in IPN

- Set item name for your reference, included in IPN item_number - Set item number for your reference, included in IPN

- Set item number for your reference, included in IPN invoice - Custom field, included in IPN

- Custom field, included in IPN custom - Custom field, included in IPN

- Custom field, included in IPN ipn_url - explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to.

- explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to. success_url - Sets a URL to go to if the buyer does complete payment. (Only if you use the returned 'checkout_url', no effect/need if designing your own checkout page.)

- Sets a URL to go to if the buyer does complete payment. (Only if you use the returned 'checkout_url', no effect/need if designing your own checkout page.) cancel_url - Sets a URL to go to if the buyer does not complete payment. (Only if you use the returned 'checkout_url', no effect/need if designing your own checkout page.)

Example Response from server

{ "amount" : "1.21825881" , "txn_id" : "d17a8ee84b1de669bdd0f15b38f20a7e9781d569d20c096e49983ad9ad40ce4c" , "address" : "PVS1Xo3xCU2MyXHadU2EbhFZCbnyjZHBjx" , "confirms_needed" : "5" , "timeout" : 5400 , "checkout_url" : "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=checkout&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZ WH&key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14" , "status_url" : "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=status&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH &key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14" , "qrcode_url" : "https://www.coinpayments.net/qrgen.php?id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH&key=4d7321 119c0a533250de336138d4bb14" }

amount - The amount for the buyer to send in the destination currency (currency2).

- The amount for the buyer to send in the destination currency (currency2). address - The address the buyer needs to send the coins to.

- The address the buyer needs to send the coins to. txn_id - The CoinPayments.net transaction ID.

- The CoinPayments.net transaction ID. confirms_needed - The number of confirms needed for the transaction to be complete.

- The number of confirms needed for the transaction to be complete. timeout - How long the buyer has to send the coins and have them be confirmed in seconds.

- How long the buyer has to send the coins and have them be confirmed in seconds. checkout_url - While normally you would be designing the full checkout experience on your site you can use this URL to provide the final payment page to the buyer.

- While normally you would be designing the full checkout experience on your site you can use this URL to provide the final payment page to the buyer. status_url - A URL where the buyer can view the payment progress and leave feedback for you.

- A URL where the buyer can view the payment progress and leave feedback for you. qrcode_url - A URL to a generated QR code.

Get Transaction Info

Query the server for transaction and returns the status of the payment.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-tx-info

interface CoinpaymentsGetTxOpts { txid: string full?: number } await client.getTx(options: CoinpaymentsGetTxOpts)

txid - Transaction hash value

- Transaction hash value full - Set to 1 to also include the raw checkout and shipping data for the payment if available. (default: 0 )

Example Response from server:

{ "time_created" : 1424436678 , "time_expires" : 1424442078 , "status" : 0 , "status_text" : "Waiting for buyer funds..." , "type" : "coins" , "coin" : "POT" , "amount" : 121700023 , "amountf" : "1.21700023" , "received" : 0 , "receivedf" : "0.00000000" , "recv_confirms" : 0 , "payment_address" : "PWP4gKLRLVQv9dsvcN4sZn5pZaKQGothXm" }

time_created - The time the transaction request was created.

- The time the transaction request was created. time_expires - The time the transaction request expires.

- The time the transaction request expires. status - Status of the payment (-1 = Cancelled, 0 = Pending, 1 == Success)

- Status of the payment (-1 = Cancelled, 0 = Pending, 1 == Success) status_text - Status expressed in human readable text.

- Status expressed in human readable text. type - fiat or coins

- fiat or coins amount - Amount to send (in Satoshis).

- Amount to send (in Satoshis). amountf - Amount to send (as a floating point number).

- Amount to send (as a floating point number). received - Received amount (in Satoshis).

- Received amount (in Satoshis). receivedf - Received amount (as a floating point number).

- Received amount (as a floating point number). recv_confirms - Received confirms.

- Received confirms. payment_address - Address to send the fund to.

Get Transaction Multi

Get multiple transaction status.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-tx-info

type CoinpaymentsGetTxMultiOpts = string []; await client.getTxMulti(txn_id_array: CoinpaymentsGetTxMultiOpts)

txn_id_array - Array of transaction ids.

Example response from server

"CPBF23CBUSHKKOMV1OPMRBNEFV" : { "error" : "ok" , "amount" : "1.21825881" , "txn_id" : "d17a8ee84b1de669bdd0f15b38f20a7e9781d569d20c096e49983ad9ad40ce4c" , "address" : "PVS1Xo3xCU2MyXHadU2EbhFZCbnyjZHBjx" , "confirms_needed" : "5" , "timeout" : 5400 , "checkout_url" : "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=checkout&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZ WH&key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14" , "status_url" : "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=status&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH &key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14" , "qrcode_url" : "https://www.coinpayments.net/qrgen.php?id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH&key=4d7321 119c0a533250de336138d4bb14" }, ...

Object.keys(response) -> ids - Transaction IDs

- Transaction IDs response[id] - Object same as getTx with transaction information.

Get Transaction List

Get a list of transaction ids.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-tx-ids

interface CoinpaymentsGetTxListOpts { limit?: string start?: string newer?: string all?: string } await client.getTxList(options: CoinpaymentsGetTxListOpts)

limit - The maximum number of transaction IDs to return from 1-100. (default: 25)

- The maximum number of transaction IDs to return from 1-100. (default: 25) start - What transaction # to start from (for iteration/pagination.) (default: 0, starts with your newest transactions.)

- What transaction # to start from (for iteration/pagination.) (default: 0, starts with your newest transactions.) newer - Return transactions started at the given Unix timestamp or later. (default: 0)

- Return transactions started at the given Unix timestamp or later. (default: 0) all - By default we return an array of TX IDs where you are the seller for use with get_tx_info_multi or get_tx_info. If all is set to 1 returns an array with TX IDs and whether you are the seller or buyer for the transaction.

Example response from server

[ "CPBF23CBUSHKKOMV1OPMRBNEFV" , "CPBF4COHLYGEZZYIGFDKFY9NDP" , "CPBF6BFPJTSLC3Z49CT82NVYJ8" , "CPBF2L8QSXIG2YGKLVO5N0WTXJ" , ... ]

Each element in the array represents a txn_id

Get Conversion Limits

Get conversion limits.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-convert-limits

interface CoinpaymentsConvertLimitsOpts { from : string to: string } await client.convertLimits(options: CoinpaymentsConvertLimitsOpts)

from - From currency.

- From currency. to - To currency.

Example response from server

{ "min" : "0.00301250" , "max" : "0.80637488" , "shapeshift_linked" : true }

min - Min conversion

- Min conversion max - Max conversion

- Max conversion shapeshift_linked - Unknown

Note1 that a 'max' value of 0.00000000 is valid and means there is no known upper limit available.

Note2: Due to provider fluctuation limits do vary often.

Convert Coins

Convert coins. Coinpayments utilizes Shapeshift.io services.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-convert-limits

await client.convertCoins(options)

amount - The amount convert in the 'from' currency below.

- The amount convert in the 'from' currency below. from - From currency.

- From currency. to - To currency.

- To currency. address - The address to send the funds to. If blank or not included the coins will go to your CoinPayments Wallet.

- The address to send the funds to. If blank or not included the coins will go to your CoinPayments Wallet. dest_tag - The destination tag to use for the withdrawal (for Ripple.) If 'address' is not included this has no effect.

Example response from server

{ "id" : "id" }

id - Conversion transaction ID

Create Transfer

Transfers are performed as internal coin transfers/accounting entries when possible. For coins not supporting that ability a withdrawal is created instead.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-transfer

interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransferBaseOpts { amount: number currency: string auto_confirm?: boolean note?: string } interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransferMerchantOpts extends CoinpaymentsCreateTransferBaseOpts { merchant: string } interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransferTagOpts extends CoinpaymentsCreateTransferBaseOpts { pbntag: string } type CoinpaymentsCreateTransferOpts = | CoinpaymentsCreateTransferMerchantOpts | CoinpaymentsCreateTransferTagOpts; await client.createTransfer(options: CoinpaymentsCreateTransferOpts)

amount - The amount of the transfer in the currency below.

- The amount of the transfer in the currency below. currency - The cryptocurrency to withdraw. (BTC, LTC, etc.)

- The cryptocurrency to withdraw. (BTC, LTC, etc.) merchant - The merchant ID to send the funds to, either this OR pbntag must be specified. Remember: this is a merchant ID and not a username.

- The merchant ID to send the funds to, either this OR pbntag must be specified. Remember: this is a merchant ID and not a username. pbntag - The \$PayByName tag to send the funds to, either this OR merchant must be specified.

- The \$PayByName tag to send the funds to, either this OR merchant must be specified. auto_confirm - If set to 0 the withdrawal will require an email confirmation in order for withdraw funds to go forth. (default 1 )

- If set to the withdrawal will require an email confirmation in order for withdraw funds to go forth. (default ) note - This lets you set the note for the withdrawal.

Example response from server

{ "id" : "string" , "status" : 0 }

id - The CoinPayments transfer/withdrawal ID. (This is not a coin network TX ID.)

- The CoinPayments transfer/withdrawal ID. (This is not a coin network TX ID.) status - status = 0 or 1 . 0 = Transfer created, waiting for email confirmation. 1 = Transfer created with no email confirmation needed.

Create Withdrawal

Makes a withdrawal of funds from server to a determined wallet address.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-withdrawal

export interface CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalBaseOpts { amount: number add_tx_fee?: number currency: string currency2?: string dest_tag?: string ipn_url?: string auto_confirm?: number note?: string } export interface CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalMerchantOpts extends CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalBaseOpts { address: string } export interface CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalTagOpts extends CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalBaseOpts { pbntag: string } export type CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalOpts = | CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalMerchantOpts | CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalTagOpts; await client.createWithdrawal(options: CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalOpts)

amount - The amount to withdraw

- The amount to withdraw currency - The currency to withdraw

- The currency to withdraw add_tx_fee - If set to 1 , add the coin TX fee to the withdrawal amount so the sender pays the TX fee instead of the receiver.

- If set to , add the coin TX fee to the withdrawal amount so the sender pays the TX fee instead of the receiver. pbntag - The \$PayByName tag to send the funds to, either this OR merchant must be specified.

- The \$PayByName tag to send the funds to, either this OR merchant must be specified. address - Wallet address to send the funds to. **Must be wallet address from the same network as = currency

- Wallet address to send the funds to. **Must be wallet address from the same network as = auto_confirm - If set to 0 the withdrawal will require an email confirmation in order for withdraw funds to go forth. (default 1 )

- If set to the withdrawal will require an email confirmation in order for withdraw funds to go forth. (default ) ipn_url - explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to.

- explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to. note - This lets you set the note for the withdrawal.

Example Response from server:

{ "id" : "98a5ff631da2089985594789dc9fb85648596599816ac8ce1ce00fd082798967" , "amount" : "1.00000000" , "status" : 0 }

id - The CoinPayments.net withdrawal ID.

- The CoinPayments.net withdrawal ID. amount - Amount to be withdrawn

- Amount to be withdrawn status - 0 or 1 . 0 = Withdrawal created, waiting for email confirmation. 1 = Withdrawal created with no email confirmation needed

Create Mass Withdrawal

Create a mass withdrawal

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-withdrawal

interface CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalElement { amount: number | string currency: string address: string dest_tag?: string } type CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalOpts = CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalElement[]; await client.createMassWithdrawal(withdrawalArray: CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalOpts);

amount - Every withdrawal object needs to have amount of currency below.

- Every withdrawal object needs to have amount of currency below. address - Every withdrawal object needs to have address to withdraw funds to.

- Every withdrawal object needs to have address to withdraw funds to. currency - Every withdrawal object needs to have currency.

- Every withdrawal object needs to have currency. dest_tag - Some currencies need dest_tag in order to withdraw.

Example response from server

{ "wd1" : { "error" : "ok" , "id" : "CWBF3UECUQFCCNFIRUS73G5VON" , "status" : 1 , "amount" : "1.00000000" }, "wd2" : { "error" : "That amount is larger than your balance!" }

wd[n] - Represents mapped withdrawalArray

- Represents mapped withdrawalArray wd[n].error - Error

- Error wd[n].status - status = 0 or 1 . 0 = Withdrawal created, waiting for email confirmation. 1 = Withdrawal created with no email confirmation needed.

- status = or . = Withdrawal created, waiting for email confirmation. = Withdrawal created with no email confirmation needed. wd[n].amount - Withdrawal amount

Get Withdrawal Info

Query the server for Withdraw ID status.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-withdrawal-info

interface CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalInfoOpts { id: string } await client.getWithdrawalInfo(options: CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalInfoOpts)

id - Withdrawal id.

Example Response from server

{ "time_created" : 1424436465 , "status" : 2 , "status_text" : "Complete" , "coin" : "POT" , "amount" : 10000000000 , "amountf" : "100.00000000" , "send_address" : "PVtAyX2HgVmYk8BCw9NGvtaDNdkX2phrVA" , "send_txid" : "b601e7839c4c237f0fac36e93f98d648cfec402b8f8dbce617c675dac247599e" }

time_created - The time the withdrawal request was submitted.

- The time the withdrawal request was submitted. status - The status of the withdrawal ( -1 = Cancelled, 0 = Waiting for email confirmation, 1 = Pending, 2 = Complete).

- The status of the withdrawal ( = Cancelled, = Waiting for email confirmation, = Pending, = Complete). status_text - The status of the withdrawal in text format.

- The status of the withdrawal in text format. coin - The ticker symbol of the coin for the withdrawal.

- The ticker symbol of the coin for the withdrawal. amount - The amount of the withdrawal (in Satoshis).

- The amount of the withdrawal (in Satoshis). amountf - The amount of the withdrawal (as a floating point number).

- The amount of the withdrawal (as a floating point number). send_address - The address the withdrawal was sent to. (only in response if status == 2 )

- The address the withdrawal was sent to. (only in response if status == ) send_txid - The coin TX ID of the send. (only in response if status == 2 )

Get Withdrawal History

Get withdrawal histroy

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-withdrawal-history

interface CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalHistoryOpts { limit?: number start?: number newer?: Date } await client.getWithdrawalHistory(options?: CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalHistoryOpts)

limit - The maximum number of withdrawals to return from 1-100. (default: 25)

- The maximum number of withdrawals to return from 1-100. (default: 25) start - What withdrawals # to start from (for iteration/pagination.) (default: 0, starts with your newest withdrawals.)

- What withdrawals # to start from (for iteration/pagination.) (default: 0, starts with your newest withdrawals.) newer - Return withdrawals submitted at the given Unix timestamp or later. (default: 0)

Example response from server

[ { "id" : "CWBF3UECUQFCCNFIRUS73G5VON" , "time_created" : 1498437967 , "status" : 2 , "status_text" : "Complete" , "coin" : "POT" , "amount" : 100000000 , "amountf" : "1.00000000" , "send_address" : "PTVFPeSvccpdnT5PTyXrfU5XR6UShcRJYt" , "send_txid" : "1e5be68fdac7acafb68082099ba4d1ca2c881866ce8ee575202419ad1ff55bd8" }, { "id" : "CWBF0ZRSKG8R4ASD7JFXFIS5YH" , "time_created" : 1498429199 , "status" : 2 , "status_text" : "Complete" , "coin" : "POT" , "amount" : 10000000 , "amountf" : "0.10000000" , "send_address" : "PMmPaNBzQEmJSZ6XYSDeXYxAC8MVJx3nGM" , "send_txid" : "8d990f0a833c8c61177ed0b0a7e5ff2e3fa03cc28a9cf5d1dfb171c45b0712c3" } ]

Claim tag

Claim \$PayByName Tag

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-claim-pbn-tag

interface CoinpaymentsClaimTagOpts { tagid: string name: string } await client.claimTag(options: CoinpaymentsClaimTagOpts)

tagid - Unique tag ID

- Unique tag ID name - Name for the tag; for example a value of 'Apple' would be the PayByName tag \$Apple. Make sure to use the case you want the tag displayed with

Get Tag list

Get a list of owned tags.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-pbn-list

await client.tagList()

Example response from server

[ { "tagid" : "e893b55c2216a20e6761b1a9f32409df" , "pbntag" : "Test1" , "time_expires" : 2147483647 }, { "tagid" : "4293b55c2216a20e6761b1a9f32409de" , "pbntag" : "Test2" , "time_expires" : 2147483647 }, { "tagid" : "35df17c48fc16cff8dcee35cedd42d2d" , "pbntag" : "" , "time_expires" : 1497037845 } ]

tagid - This is the unique identifier of the tag in the system. This is the identifier you will use with the 'update_pbn_tag' and 'claim_pbn_tag' API calls.

- This is the unique identifier of the tag in the system. This is the identifier you will use with the 'update_pbn_tag' and 'claim_pbn_tag' API calls. pbntag - This is the $PayByName tag. An empty string means the tag is unclaimed. (Note that the tags do not have a $ at the front.)

- This is the $PayByName tag. An empty string means the tag is unclaimed. (Note that the tags do not have a $ at the front.) time_expires - The time (Unix timestamp) of when the tag expires.

https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-update-pbn-tag

interface CoinpaymentsUpdateTagProfileOpts { tagid: string name?: string email?: string url?: string } await client.updateTagProfile(options: CoinpaymentsUpdateTagProfileOpts)

tagid - Unique tag ID

- Unique tag ID name - Name for the profile. If field is not supplied the current name will be unchanged.

- Name for the profile. If field is not supplied the current name will be unchanged. email - Email for the profile. If field is not supplied the current name will be unchanged.

- Email for the profile. If field is not supplied the current name will be unchanged. url - Website URL for the profile. If field is not supplied the current name will be unchanged.

Renew Tag

Renew Tag

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-renew-pbn-tag

interface CoinpaymentsRenewTagOpts { tagid: string coin: string years?: number } await client.renewTag(options: CoinpaymentsRenewTagOpts)

tagid - Unique tag ID

- Unique tag ID coin - The coin to purchase the renewal with

- The coin to purchase the renewal with years - The number of years to renew the tag for. (Default: 1 )

Delete Tag

Delete Tag

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-delete-pbn-tag

interface CoinpaymentsDeleteTagOpts { tagid: string } await client.deleteTag(options: CoinpaymentsDeleteTagOpts)

tagid - Unique tag ID

Buy Tag

Buy Tag

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-buy-pbn-tags

interface CoinpaymentsBuyTagOpts { coin: string num?: number } await client.buyTag(options: CoinpaymentsBuyTagOpts)

coin - The coin to purchase the renewal with.

- The coin to purchase the renewal with. num - The number of tags to buy: 1 , 5 , or 10 . (Default: 1 )

Claim coupon

Claim coupon

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-claim-pbn-coupon

interface CoinpaymentsClaimCouponOpts { coupon: string } await client.claimCoupon(options: CoinpaymentsClaimCouponOpts)

coupon - The coupon code to redeem.

Instant payment notifications

This is a separate npm package. coinpayments-ipn

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015-present Marko Paroški

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

