CoinPayments is a cloud wallet solution that offers an easy way to integrate a checkout system for numerous cryptocurrencies. Coinpayments now also offers coin conversion via Shapeshift.io. For more information visit their website here.
Important note: This is a community module. Contributors are in no way connected with the company Coinpayments.
yarn add coinpayments
npm install coinpayments
import Coinpayments from 'coinpayments';
interface CoinpaymentsCredentials {
key: string
secret: string
}
const client = new Coinpayments(credentials: CoinpaymentsCredentials)
key - Public API key
secret - Private API key
Get your basic account information.
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-basic-info
await client.getBasicInfo()
Example response from server
{
"uername": "OrahKokos",
"username": "OrahKokos",
"merchant_id": "831b8d495071e5b0e1015486f5001150",
"email": "marko.paroski.ns@gmail.com",
"public_name": "OrahKokos",
"time_joined": 1417611250,
"kyc_status": false,
"swych_tos_accepted": false
}
uername - Some sort of username
username - Username
merchant_id - Your merchant ID
email - Your merchant email
public_name - Your merchant public name
time_joined - User joined timestamp
kyc_status - Unknown
swych_tos_accepted - Unknown
Get \$PayByName Profile Information
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-pbn-info
interface CoinpaymentsGetProfileOpts {
pbntag: string
}
await client.getProfile(options: CoinpaymentsGetProfileOpts)
pbntag - Coinpayments merchant pbntag
Example response from server
{
"pbntag": "$CoinPayments",
"merchant": "be1891193e57d28ba5a05114f8d618d2",
"profile_name": "$PayByName Demo Profile - Do NOT Send Coins To Me!",
"profile_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net",
"profile_email": "",
"profile_image": "",
"member_since": 1377891010,
"feedback": {
"pos": 219,
"neg": 2,
"neut": "4",
"total": 225,
"percent": "99%",
"percent_str": "<span style=\"color: #5cb85c;\"><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i></span> <span style=\"color: #5cb85c;\">(99%)</span>"
}
}
pbntag - This is the \$PayByName tag in the same case as the owner entered it. It is recommended to display the tag this way versus how it was entered by a viewing user.
merchant - This is the owner's merchant ID. It can be used to send transfers or payments to the owner.
profile_name - This is the owner's name (may be a store name, nickname, real name, etc.)
profile_url - This is the owner's website URL.
profile_email - This is the owner's email.
profile_image - The URL of the owner's profile picture.
member_since - The time (Unix timestamp) of when the user signed up for CoinPayments.
feedback - The owners current feedback. The 'percent' field with either be a percent as seen or 'No Rating' if the user has no feedback.
Get Exchange Rates / Supported Coins
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-rates
interface CoinpaymentsRatesOpts {
short?: number
accepted?: number
}
await client.rates(options?: CoinpaymentsRatesOpts)
short - If set to
1, the response won't include the full coin names and number of confirms needed to save bandwidth. (default
0)
accepted - If set to
2, the response will include only those coins which are enabled for acceptance on your Coin Acceptance Page, plus all fiat coins (default
0). Check the official documentation for other values.
Example Response from server
{
"BTC": {
"is_fiat": 0,
"rate_btc": "1.000000000000000000000000",
"last_update": "1375473661",
"tx_fee": "0.00100000",
"status": "online",
"name": "Bitcoin",
"confirms": "2",
"can_convert": 0,
"capabilities": ["payments", "wallet", "transfers", "convert"],
"explorer": "https://etherscan.io/tx/%txid%"
},
"LTC": {
"is_fiat": 0,
"rate_btc": "0.018343387500000000000000",
"last_update": "1518463609",
"tx_fee": "0.00100000",
"status": "online",
"name": "Litecoin",
"confirms": "3",
"can_convert": 0,
"capabilities": ["payments", "wallet", "transfers", "convert"],
"explorer": "https://etherscan.io/tx/%txid%"
},
"USD": {
"is_fiat": 1,
"rate_btc": "0.000114884285404190000000",
"last_update": "1518463609",
"tx_fee": "0.00000000",
"status": "online",
"name": "United States Dollar",
"confirms": "1",
"can_convert": 0,
"capabilities": [],
"explorer": "https://etherscan.io/tx/%txid%"
}
}
name - The coin's full/display name.
rate_btc - The exchange rate to Bitcoin.
is_fiat - If the coin is a fiat currency. You can use fiat currencies in your buttons so you don't get to get conversion rates yourself.
confirms - The number of confirms a coin has to have in our system before we send it to you.
accepted - 1 if you have the coin enabled for acceptance, 0 otherwise.
tx_fee - Transaction fee.
status - Cloud wallet/network status
online or
offline.
can_convert - Is convertable
0 or
1.
capabilities - Offered services for the given cryptocurrency. Can be:
"payments",
"wallet",
"transfers",
"dest_tag",
"convert"
explorer - Link to block explorer
Coin Balances
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-balances
interface CoinpaymentsBalancesOpts {
all?: number
}
await client.balances(options?: CoinpaymentsBalancesOpts)
all - If set to
1, the response will include all coins, even those with 0 balance. (default
0)
Example Response from server:
{
"BTC": {
"balance": 10000000,
"balancef": "0.10000000",
"status": "available",
"coin_status": "online"
},
"POT": {
"balance": 499594333,
"balancef": "4.99594333",
"status": "available",
"coin_status": "online"
}
}
balance - The coin balance as an integer (in Satoshis).
balancef - The coin balance as a floating point number.
status -
available or
unavailable
coin_status - Cloud wallet/network status
online or
offline
Get a deposit address. This action does not include a fee and will not trigger IPN
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-deposit-address
interface CoinpaymentsGetDepositAddressOpts {
currency: string;
}
await client.getDepositAddress(options: CoinpaymentsGetDepositAddressOpts)
currency - Any enabled currency. e.g 'BTC'
Example response from server
{
"address": "1BitcoinAddress"
}
address - Deposit address
Get a callback address. This action does a fee and will trigger IPN.
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-deposit-address
interface CoinpaymentsGetCallbackAddressOpts {
currency: string
ipn_url?: string
label?: string
}
await client.getCallbackAddress(options: CoinpaymentsGetCallbackAddressOpts)
currency - Any enabled currency. e.g 'BTC'
ipn_url - Explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to.
label - Optionally sets the address label.
Example response from server
{
"address": "1BitcoinAddress"
}
address - Callback address
Create Transaction
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-transaction
interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransactionOpts {
currency1: string
currency2: string
amount: number
buyer_email: string
address?: string
buyer_name?: string
item_name?: string
item_number?: string
invoice?: string
custom?: string
ipn_url?: string
success_url?: string
cancel_url?: string
}
await client.createTransaction(options: CoinpaymentsCreateTransactionOpts)
currency1 - The original currency (displayed currency) in which the price is presented
currency2 - The currency the buyer will be sending.
amount - Expected amount to pay, where the price is expressed in
currency1
buyer_email - Set the buyer's email address. This will let us send them a notice if they underpay or need a refund. We will not add them to our mailing list or spam them or anything like that.
If
currency1 is not equal to
currency2 the expected payment amount in the response of the request will auto convert to the expected amount in
currency2
address - Address to send the funds to ( if not set, it will use the wallet address of your coinpayments cloud wallet ) Must be payment address from
currency2 network
buyer_name - Set buyer name for your reference
item_name - Set item name for your reference, included in IPN
item_number - Set item number for your reference, included in IPN
invoice - Custom field, included in IPN
custom - Custom field, included in IPN
ipn_url - explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to.
success_url - Sets a URL to go to if the buyer does complete payment. (Only if you use the returned 'checkout_url', no effect/need if designing your own checkout page.)
cancel_url - Sets a URL to go to if the buyer does not complete payment. (Only if you use the returned 'checkout_url', no effect/need if designing your own checkout page.)
Example Response from server
{
"amount": "1.21825881",
"txn_id": "d17a8ee84b1de669bdd0f15b38f20a7e9781d569d20c096e49983ad9ad40ce4c",
"address": "PVS1Xo3xCU2MyXHadU2EbhFZCbnyjZHBjx",
"confirms_needed": "5",
"timeout": 5400,
"checkout_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=checkout&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZ
WH&key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14",
"status_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=status&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH
&key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14",
"qrcode_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/qrgen.php?id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH&key=4d7321
119c0a533250de336138d4bb14"
}
amount - The amount for the buyer to send in the destination currency (currency2).
address - The address the buyer needs to send the coins to.
txn_id - The CoinPayments.net transaction ID.
confirms_needed - The number of confirms needed for the transaction to be complete.
timeout - How long the buyer has to send the coins and have them be confirmed in seconds.
checkout_url - While normally you would be designing the full checkout experience on your site you can use this URL to provide the final payment page to the buyer.
status_url - A URL where the buyer can view the payment progress and leave feedback for you.
qrcode_url - A URL to a generated QR code.
Query the server for transaction and returns the status of the payment.
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-tx-info
interface CoinpaymentsGetTxOpts {
txid: string
full?: number
}
await client.getTx(options: CoinpaymentsGetTxOpts)
txid - Transaction hash value
full - Set to
1 to also include the raw checkout and shipping data for the payment if available. (default:
0)
Example Response from server:
{
"time_created": 1424436678,
"time_expires": 1424442078,
"status": 0,
"status_text": "Waiting for buyer funds...",
"type": "coins",
"coin": "POT",
"amount": 121700023,
"amountf": "1.21700023",
"received": 0,
"receivedf": "0.00000000",
"recv_confirms": 0,
"payment_address": "PWP4gKLRLVQv9dsvcN4sZn5pZaKQGothXm"
}
time_created - The time the transaction request was created.
time_expires - The time the transaction request expires.
status - Status of the payment (-1 = Cancelled, 0 = Pending, 1 == Success)
status_text - Status expressed in human readable text.
type - fiat or coins
amount - Amount to send (in Satoshis).
amountf - Amount to send (as a floating point number).
received - Received amount (in Satoshis).
receivedf - Received amount (as a floating point number).
recv_confirms - Received confirms.
payment_address - Address to send the fund to.
Get multiple transaction status.
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-tx-info
type CoinpaymentsGetTxMultiOpts = string[];
await client.getTxMulti(txn_id_array: CoinpaymentsGetTxMultiOpts)
txn_id_array - Array of transaction ids.
Example response from server
"CPBF23CBUSHKKOMV1OPMRBNEFV": {
"error": "ok",
"amount": "1.21825881",
"txn_id": "d17a8ee84b1de669bdd0f15b38f20a7e9781d569d20c096e49983ad9ad40ce4c",
"address": "PVS1Xo3xCU2MyXHadU2EbhFZCbnyjZHBjx",
"confirms_needed": "5",
"timeout": 5400,
"checkout_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=checkout&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZ
WH&key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14",
"status_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=status&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH
&key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14",
"qrcode_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/qrgen.php?id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH&key=4d7321
119c0a533250de336138d4bb14"
},
...
Object.keys(response) -> ids - Transaction IDs
response[id] - Object same as getTx with transaction information.
Get a list of transaction ids.
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-tx-ids
interface CoinpaymentsGetTxListOpts {
limit?: string
start?: string
newer?: string
all?: string
}
await client.getTxList(options: CoinpaymentsGetTxListOpts)
limit - The maximum number of transaction IDs to return from 1-100. (default: 25)
start - What transaction # to start from (for iteration/pagination.) (default: 0, starts with your newest transactions.)
newer - Return transactions started at the given Unix timestamp or later. (default: 0)
all - By default we return an array of TX IDs where you are the seller for use with get_tx_info_multi or get_tx_info. If all is set to 1 returns an array with TX IDs and whether you are the seller or buyer for the transaction.
Example response from server
[
"CPBF23CBUSHKKOMV1OPMRBNEFV",
"CPBF4COHLYGEZZYIGFDKFY9NDP",
"CPBF6BFPJTSLC3Z49CT82NVYJ8",
"CPBF2L8QSXIG2YGKLVO5N0WTXJ",
...
]
Each element in the array represents a
txn_id
Get conversion limits.
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-convert-limits
interface CoinpaymentsConvertLimitsOpts {
from: string
to: string
}
await client.convertLimits(options: CoinpaymentsConvertLimitsOpts)
from - From currency.
to - To currency.
Example response from server
{
"min": "0.00301250",
"max": "0.80637488",
"shapeshift_linked": true
}
min - Min conversion
max - Max conversion
shapeshift_linked - Unknown
Note1 that a 'max' value of 0.00000000 is valid and means there is no known upper limit available.
Note2: Due to provider fluctuation limits do vary often.
Convert coins. Coinpayments utilizes Shapeshift.io services.
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-convert-limits
await client.convertCoins(options)
amount - The amount convert in the 'from' currency below.
from - From currency.
to - To currency.
address - The address to send the funds to. If blank or not included the coins will go to your CoinPayments Wallet.
dest_tag - The destination tag to use for the withdrawal (for Ripple.) If 'address' is not included this has no effect.
Example response from server
{
"id": "id"
}
id - Conversion transaction ID
Transfers are performed as internal coin transfers/accounting entries when possible. For coins not supporting that ability a withdrawal is created instead.
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-transfer
interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransferBaseOpts {
amount: number
currency: string
auto_confirm?: boolean
note?: string
}
interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransferMerchantOpts
extends CoinpaymentsCreateTransferBaseOpts {
merchant: string
}
interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransferTagOpts
extends CoinpaymentsCreateTransferBaseOpts {
pbntag: string
}
type CoinpaymentsCreateTransferOpts =
| CoinpaymentsCreateTransferMerchantOpts
| CoinpaymentsCreateTransferTagOpts;
await client.createTransfer(options: CoinpaymentsCreateTransferOpts)
amount - The amount of the transfer in the currency below.
currency - The cryptocurrency to withdraw. (BTC, LTC, etc.)
merchant - The merchant ID to send the funds to, either this OR pbntag must be specified. Remember: this is a merchant ID and not a username.
pbntag - The \$PayByName tag to send the funds to, either this OR merchant must be specified.
auto_confirm - If set to
0 the withdrawal will require an email confirmation in order for withdraw funds to go forth. (default
1)
note - This lets you set the note for the withdrawal.
Example response from server
{
"id": "string",
"status": 0
}
id - The CoinPayments transfer/withdrawal ID. (This is not a coin network TX ID.)
status - status =
0 or
1.
0 = Transfer created, waiting for email confirmation.
1 = Transfer created with no email confirmation needed.
Makes a withdrawal of funds from server to a determined wallet address.
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-withdrawal
export interface CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalBaseOpts {
amount: number
add_tx_fee?: number
currency: string
currency2?: string
dest_tag?: string
ipn_url?: string
auto_confirm?: number
note?: string
}
export interface CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalMerchantOpts
extends CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalBaseOpts {
address: string
}
export interface CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalTagOpts
extends CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalBaseOpts {
pbntag: string
}
export type CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalOpts =
| CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalMerchantOpts
| CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalTagOpts;
await client.createWithdrawal(options: CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalOpts)
amount - The amount to withdraw
currency - The currency to withdraw
add_tx_fee - If set to
1, add the coin TX fee to the withdrawal amount so the sender pays the TX fee instead of the receiver.
pbntag - The \$PayByName tag to send the funds to, either this OR merchant must be specified.
address - Wallet address to send the funds to. **Must be wallet address from the same network as =
currency
auto_confirm - If set to
0 the withdrawal will require an email confirmation in order for withdraw funds to go forth. (default
1)
ipn_url - explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to.
note - This lets you set the note for the withdrawal.
Example Response from server:
{
"id": "98a5ff631da2089985594789dc9fb85648596599816ac8ce1ce00fd082798967",
"amount": "1.00000000",
"status": 0
}
id - The CoinPayments.net withdrawal ID.
amount - Amount to be withdrawn
status -
0 or
1.
0 = Withdrawal created, waiting for email confirmation.
1 = Withdrawal created with no email confirmation needed
Create a mass withdrawal
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-withdrawal
interface CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalElement {
amount: number | string
currency: string
address: string
dest_tag?: string
}
type CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalOpts = CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalElement[];
await client.createMassWithdrawal(withdrawalArray: CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalOpts);
amount - Every withdrawal object needs to have amount of currency below.
address - Every withdrawal object needs to have address to withdraw funds to.
currency - Every withdrawal object needs to have currency.
dest_tag - Some currencies need dest_tag in order to withdraw.
Example response from server
{
"wd1": {
"error": "ok",
"id": "CWBF3UECUQFCCNFIRUS73G5VON",
"status": 1,
"amount": "1.00000000"
},
"wd2": { "error": "That amount is larger than your balance!" }
wd[n] - Represents mapped withdrawalArray
wd[n].error - Error
wd[n].status - status =
0 or
1.
0 = Withdrawal created, waiting for email confirmation.
1 = Withdrawal created with no email confirmation needed.
wd[n].amount - Withdrawal amount
Query the server for Withdraw ID status.
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-withdrawal-info
interface CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalInfoOpts {
id: string
}
await client.getWithdrawalInfo(options: CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalInfoOpts)
id - Withdrawal id.
Example Response from server
{
"time_created": 1424436465,
"status": 2,
"status_text": "Complete",
"coin": "POT",
"amount": 10000000000,
"amountf": "100.00000000",
"send_address": "PVtAyX2HgVmYk8BCw9NGvtaDNdkX2phrVA",
"send_txid": "b601e7839c4c237f0fac36e93f98d648cfec402b8f8dbce617c675dac247599e"
}
time_created - The time the withdrawal request was submitted.
status - The status of the withdrawal (
-1 = Cancelled,
0 = Waiting for email confirmation,
1 = Pending,
2 = Complete).
status_text - The status of the withdrawal in text format.
coin - The ticker symbol of the coin for the withdrawal.
amount - The amount of the withdrawal (in Satoshis).
amountf - The amount of the withdrawal (as a floating point number).
send_address - The address the withdrawal was sent to. (only in response if status ==
2)
send_txid - The coin TX ID of the send. (only in response if status ==
2)
Get withdrawal histroy
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-withdrawal-history
interface CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalHistoryOpts {
limit?: number
start?: number
newer?: Date
}
await client.getWithdrawalHistory(options?: CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalHistoryOpts)
limit - The maximum number of withdrawals to return from 1-100. (default: 25)
start - What withdrawals # to start from (for iteration/pagination.) (default: 0, starts with your newest withdrawals.)
newer - Return withdrawals submitted at the given Unix timestamp or later. (default: 0)
Example response from server
[
{
"id": "CWBF3UECUQFCCNFIRUS73G5VON",
"time_created": 1498437967,
"status": 2,
"status_text": "Complete",
"coin": "POT",
"amount": 100000000,
"amountf": "1.00000000",
"send_address": "PTVFPeSvccpdnT5PTyXrfU5XR6UShcRJYt",
"send_txid": "1e5be68fdac7acafb68082099ba4d1ca2c881866ce8ee575202419ad1ff55bd8"
},
{
"id": "CWBF0ZRSKG8R4ASD7JFXFIS5YH",
"time_created": 1498429199,
"status": 2,
"status_text": "Complete",
"coin": "POT",
"amount": 10000000,
"amountf": "0.10000000",
"send_address": "PMmPaNBzQEmJSZ6XYSDeXYxAC8MVJx3nGM",
"send_txid": "8d990f0a833c8c61177ed0b0a7e5ff2e3fa03cc28a9cf5d1dfb171c45b0712c3"
}
]
Claim \$PayByName Tag
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-claim-pbn-tag
interface CoinpaymentsClaimTagOpts {
tagid: string
name: string
}
await client.claimTag(options: CoinpaymentsClaimTagOpts)
tagid - Unique tag ID
name - Name for the tag; for example a value of 'Apple' would be the PayByName tag \$Apple. Make sure to use the case you want the tag displayed with
Get a list of owned tags.
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-pbn-list
await client.tagList()
Example response from server
[
{
"tagid": "e893b55c2216a20e6761b1a9f32409df",
"pbntag": "Test1",
"time_expires": 2147483647
},
{
"tagid": "4293b55c2216a20e6761b1a9f32409de",
"pbntag": "Test2",
"time_expires": 2147483647
},
{
"tagid": "35df17c48fc16cff8dcee35cedd42d2d",
"pbntag": "",
"time_expires": 1497037845
}
]
tagid - This is the unique identifier of the tag in the system. This is the identifier you will use with the 'update_pbn_tag' and 'claim_pbn_tag' API calls.
pbntag - This is the $PayByName tag. An empty string means the tag is unclaimed. (Note that the tags do not have a $ at the front.)
time_expires - The time (Unix timestamp) of when the tag expires.
Update \$PayByName Profile
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-update-pbn-tag
interface CoinpaymentsUpdateTagProfileOpts {
tagid: string
name?: string
email?: string
url?: string
}
await client.updateTagProfile(options: CoinpaymentsUpdateTagProfileOpts)
tagid - Unique tag ID
name - Name for the profile. If field is not supplied the current name will be unchanged.
email - Email for the profile. If field is not supplied the current name will be unchanged.
url - Website URL for the profile. If field is not supplied the current name will be unchanged.
Renew Tag
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-renew-pbn-tag
interface CoinpaymentsRenewTagOpts {
tagid: string
coin: string
years?: number
}
await client.renewTag(options: CoinpaymentsRenewTagOpts)
tagid - Unique tag ID
coin - The coin to purchase the renewal with
years - The number of years to renew the tag for. (Default:
1)
Delete Tag
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-delete-pbn-tag
interface CoinpaymentsDeleteTagOpts {
tagid: string
}
await client.deleteTag(options: CoinpaymentsDeleteTagOpts)
tagid - Unique tag ID
Buy Tag
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-buy-pbn-tags
interface CoinpaymentsBuyTagOpts {
coin: string
num?: number
}
await client.buyTag(options: CoinpaymentsBuyTagOpts)
coin - The coin to purchase the renewal with.
num - The number of tags to buy:
1,
5, or
10. (Default:
1)
Claim coupon
Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-claim-pbn-coupon
interface CoinpaymentsClaimCouponOpts {
coupon: string
}
await client.claimCoupon(options: CoinpaymentsClaimCouponOpts)
coupon - The coupon code to redeem.
This is a separate npm package. coinpayments-ipn
