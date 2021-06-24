openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
coi

coinpayments

by Marko Paroski
2.1.3 (see all)

CoinPayments is a cloud wallet solution that offers an easy way to integrate a checkout system for numerous cryptocurrencies.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Bitcoin API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

alt text

CircleCI Codecov Snyk Downloads/Month

CoinPayments is a cloud wallet solution that offers an easy way to integrate a checkout system for numerous cryptocurrencies. Coinpayments now also offers coin conversion via Shapeshift.io. For more information visit their website here.

Important note: This is a community module. Contributors are in no way connected with the company Coinpayments.

Table of contents

Installation

yarn add coinpayments

npm install coinpayments

Setup

  • Create an account on www.coinpayments.net
  • Go to My Account -> Coin Acceptance Settings
  • Check the coins you wish to accept.
    • You can setup your payment address, so you can use coinpayments as a pass thru service, rather then a cloud wallet (Payout mode ASAP/Nightly).
    • Payout Made (To Balance/ASAP/Nightly)
      • To Balance: Received payments are stored in your account for later withdrawal at your leisure.
      • ASAP: Received payments are sent to the address you specify as soon as they are received and confirmed.
      • Nightly: Received payments are grouped together and sent daily (at approx. midnight EST GMT -0500). The main benefit of this options is it will save you coin TX fees
    • Discount (%)
      • Positive Numbers: Gives buyers a discount for paying with a coin. Good promotional tool if you want to give extra support to a particular coin.
      • Negative Numbers: Adds a certain percentage for paying with a coin. This could be used to cover your crypto/fiat conversation costs, make adjustments to match your local exchange, etc.
  • Go to My Account -> API Keys , generate API key pair
  • Edit permissions on the generated API KEY and enable all options
  • Get some Litecoin testnet coins here

back to top

API Reference

  • Typescript support
  • Undocumented responses are empty [].
  • All methods support Promise and Callback
  • All metods have bound context

back to top

Init

import Coinpayments from 'coinpayments';
interface CoinpaymentsCredentials {
  key: string
  secret: string
}
const client = new Coinpayments(credentials: CoinpaymentsCredentials)
  • key - Public API key
  • secret - Private API key

back to top

Get Basic Account Information

Get your basic account information.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-basic-info

await client.getBasicInfo()

Example response from server

{
  "uername": "OrahKokos",
  "username": "OrahKokos",
  "merchant_id": "831b8d495071e5b0e1015486f5001150",
  "email": "marko.paroski.ns@gmail.com",
  "public_name": "OrahKokos",
  "time_joined": 1417611250,
  "kyc_status": false,
  "swych_tos_accepted": false
}
  • uername - Some sort of username
  • username - Username
  • merchant_id - Your merchant ID
  • email - Your merchant email
  • public_name - Your merchant public name
  • time_joined - User joined timestamp
  • kyc_status - Unknown
  • swych_tos_accepted - Unknown

back to top

Get Profile Info

Get \$PayByName Profile Information

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-pbn-info

interface CoinpaymentsGetProfileOpts {
  pbntag: string
}
await client.getProfile(options: CoinpaymentsGetProfileOpts)
  • pbntag - Coinpayments merchant pbntag

Example response from server

{
  "pbntag": "$CoinPayments",
  "merchant": "be1891193e57d28ba5a05114f8d618d2",
  "profile_name": "$PayByName Demo Profile - Do NOT Send Coins To Me!",
  "profile_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net",
  "profile_email": "",
  "profile_image": "",
  "member_since": 1377891010,
  "feedback": {
    "pos": 219,
    "neg": 2,
    "neut": "4",
    "total": 225,
    "percent": "99%",
    "percent_str": "<span style=\"color: #5cb85c;\"><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i><i class=\"fa fa-star\" aria-hidden=\"true\"></i></span> <span style=\"color: #5cb85c;\">(99%)</span>"
  }
}
  • pbntag - This is the \$PayByName tag in the same case as the owner entered it. It is recommended to display the tag this way versus how it was entered by a viewing user.
  • merchant - This is the owner's merchant ID. It can be used to send transfers or payments to the owner.
  • profile_name - This is the owner's name (may be a store name, nickname, real name, etc.)
  • profile_url - This is the owner's website URL.
  • profile_email - This is the owner's email.
  • profile_image - The URL of the owner's profile picture.
  • member_since - The time (Unix timestamp) of when the user signed up for CoinPayments.
  • feedback - The owners current feedback. The 'percent' field with either be a percent as seen or 'No Rating' if the user has no feedback.

back to top

Rates

Get Exchange Rates / Supported Coins

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-rates

interface CoinpaymentsRatesOpts {
  short?: number
  accepted?: number
}
await client.rates(options?: CoinpaymentsRatesOpts)
  • short - If set to 1, the response won't include the full coin names and number of confirms needed to save bandwidth. (default 0)
  • accepted - If set to 2, the response will include only those coins which are enabled for acceptance on your Coin Acceptance Page, plus all fiat coins (default 0). Check the official documentation for other values.

Example Response from server

{
  "BTC": {
    "is_fiat": 0,
    "rate_btc": "1.000000000000000000000000",
    "last_update": "1375473661",
    "tx_fee": "0.00100000",
    "status": "online",
    "name": "Bitcoin",
    "confirms": "2",
    "can_convert": 0,
    "capabilities": ["payments", "wallet", "transfers", "convert"],
    "explorer": "https://etherscan.io/tx/%txid%"
  },
  "LTC": {
    "is_fiat": 0,
    "rate_btc": "0.018343387500000000000000",
    "last_update": "1518463609",
    "tx_fee": "0.00100000",
    "status": "online",
    "name": "Litecoin",
    "confirms": "3",
    "can_convert": 0,
    "capabilities": ["payments", "wallet", "transfers", "convert"],
    "explorer": "https://etherscan.io/tx/%txid%"
  },
  "USD": {
    "is_fiat": 1,
    "rate_btc": "0.000114884285404190000000",
    "last_update": "1518463609",
    "tx_fee": "0.00000000",
    "status": "online",
    "name": "United States Dollar",
    "confirms": "1",
    "can_convert": 0,
    "capabilities": [],
    "explorer": "https://etherscan.io/tx/%txid%"
  }
}
  • name - The coin's full/display name.
  • rate_btc - The exchange rate to Bitcoin.
  • is_fiat - If the coin is a fiat currency. You can use fiat currencies in your buttons so you don't get to get conversion rates yourself.
  • confirms - The number of confirms a coin has to have in our system before we send it to you.
  • accepted - 1 if you have the coin enabled for acceptance, 0 otherwise.
  • tx_fee - Transaction fee.
  • status - Cloud wallet/network status online or offline.
  • can_convert - Is convertable 0 or 1.
  • capabilities - Offered services for the given cryptocurrency. Can be: "payments", "wallet", "transfers", "dest_tag", "convert"
  • explorer - Link to block explorer

back to top

Balances

Coin Balances

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-balances

interface CoinpaymentsBalancesOpts {
  all?: number
}
await client.balances(options?: CoinpaymentsBalancesOpts)
  • all - If set to 1, the response will include all coins, even those with 0 balance. (default 0)

Example Response from server:

{
  "BTC": {
    "balance": 10000000,
    "balancef": "0.10000000",
    "status": "available",
    "coin_status": "online"
  },
  "POT": {
    "balance": 499594333,
    "balancef": "4.99594333",
    "status": "available",
    "coin_status": "online"
  }
}
  • balance - The coin balance as an integer (in Satoshis).
  • balancef - The coin balance as a floating point number.
  • status - available or unavailable
  • coin_status - Cloud wallet/network status online or offline

back to top

Get Deposit Address

Get a deposit address. This action does not include a fee and will not trigger IPN

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-deposit-address

interface CoinpaymentsGetDepositAddressOpts {
  currency: string;
}
await client.getDepositAddress(options: CoinpaymentsGetDepositAddressOpts)
  • currency - Any enabled currency. e.g 'BTC'

Example response from server

{
  "address": "1BitcoinAddress"
}
  • address - Deposit address

back to top

Get Callback Address

Get a callback address. This action does a fee and will trigger IPN.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-deposit-address

interface CoinpaymentsGetCallbackAddressOpts {
  currency: string
  ipn_url?: string
  label?: string
}
await client.getCallbackAddress(options: CoinpaymentsGetCallbackAddressOpts)
  • currency - Any enabled currency. e.g 'BTC'
  • ipn_url - Explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to.
  • label - Optionally sets the address label.

Example response from server

{
  "address": "1BitcoinAddress"
}
  • address - Callback address

back to top

Create Transaction

Create Transaction

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-transaction

interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransactionOpts {
  currency1: string
  currency2: string
  amount: number
  buyer_email: string
  address?: string
  buyer_name?: string
  item_name?: string
  item_number?: string
  invoice?: string
  custom?: string
  ipn_url?: string
  success_url?: string
  cancel_url?: string
}
await client.createTransaction(options: CoinpaymentsCreateTransactionOpts)
  • currency1 - The original currency (displayed currency) in which the price is presented
  • currency2 - The currency the buyer will be sending.
  • amount - Expected amount to pay, where the price is expressed in currency1
  • buyer_email - Set the buyer's email address. This will let us send them a notice if they underpay or need a refund. We will not add them to our mailing list or spam them or anything like that.

If currency1 is not equal to currency2 the expected payment amount in the response of the request will auto convert to the expected amount in currency2

  • address - Address to send the funds to ( if not set, it will use the wallet address of your coinpayments cloud wallet ) Must be payment address from currency2 network
  • buyer_name - Set buyer name for your reference
  • item_name - Set item name for your reference, included in IPN
  • item_number - Set item number for your reference, included in IPN
  • invoice - Custom field, included in IPN
  • custom - Custom field, included in IPN
  • ipn_url - explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to.
  • success_url - Sets a URL to go to if the buyer does complete payment. (Only if you use the returned 'checkout_url', no effect/need if designing your own checkout page.)
  • cancel_url - Sets a URL to go to if the buyer does not complete payment. (Only if you use the returned 'checkout_url', no effect/need if designing your own checkout page.)

Example Response from server

{
  "amount": "1.21825881",
  "txn_id": "d17a8ee84b1de669bdd0f15b38f20a7e9781d569d20c096e49983ad9ad40ce4c",
  "address": "PVS1Xo3xCU2MyXHadU2EbhFZCbnyjZHBjx",
  "confirms_needed": "5",
  "timeout": 5400,
  "checkout_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=checkout&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZ
WH&key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14",
  "status_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=status&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH
&key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14",
  "qrcode_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/qrgen.php?id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH&key=4d7321
119c0a533250de336138d4bb14"
}
  • amount - The amount for the buyer to send in the destination currency (currency2).
  • address - The address the buyer needs to send the coins to.
  • txn_id - The CoinPayments.net transaction ID.
  • confirms_needed - The number of confirms needed for the transaction to be complete.
  • timeout - How long the buyer has to send the coins and have them be confirmed in seconds.
  • checkout_url - While normally you would be designing the full checkout experience on your site you can use this URL to provide the final payment page to the buyer.
  • status_url - A URL where the buyer can view the payment progress and leave feedback for you.
  • qrcode_url - A URL to a generated QR code.

back to top

Get Transaction Info

Query the server for transaction and returns the status of the payment.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-tx-info

interface CoinpaymentsGetTxOpts {
  txid: string
  full?: number
}
await client.getTx(options: CoinpaymentsGetTxOpts)
  • txid - Transaction hash value
  • full - Set to 1 to also include the raw checkout and shipping data for the payment if available. (default: 0)

Example Response from server:

{
  "time_created": 1424436678,
  "time_expires": 1424442078,
  "status": 0,
  "status_text": "Waiting for buyer funds...",
  "type": "coins",
  "coin": "POT",
  "amount": 121700023,
  "amountf": "1.21700023",
  "received": 0,
  "receivedf": "0.00000000",
  "recv_confirms": 0,
  "payment_address": "PWP4gKLRLVQv9dsvcN4sZn5pZaKQGothXm"
}
  • time_created - The time the transaction request was created.
  • time_expires - The time the transaction request expires.
  • status - Status of the payment (-1 = Cancelled, 0 = Pending, 1 == Success)
  • status_text - Status expressed in human readable text.
  • type - fiat or coins
  • amount - Amount to send (in Satoshis).
  • amountf - Amount to send (as a floating point number).
  • received - Received amount (in Satoshis).
  • receivedf - Received amount (as a floating point number).
  • recv_confirms - Received confirms.
  • payment_address - Address to send the fund to.

back to top

Get Transaction Multi

Get multiple transaction status.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-tx-info

type CoinpaymentsGetTxMultiOpts = string[];

await client.getTxMulti(txn_id_array: CoinpaymentsGetTxMultiOpts)
  • txn_id_array - Array of transaction ids.

Example response from server

"CPBF23CBUSHKKOMV1OPMRBNEFV": {
  "error": "ok",
  "amount": "1.21825881",
  "txn_id": "d17a8ee84b1de669bdd0f15b38f20a7e9781d569d20c096e49983ad9ad40ce4c",
  "address": "PVS1Xo3xCU2MyXHadU2EbhFZCbnyjZHBjx",
  "confirms_needed": "5",
  "timeout": 5400,
  "checkout_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=checkout&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZ
WH&key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14",
  "status_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/index.php?cmd=status&id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH
&key=4d7321119c0a533250de336138d4bb14",
  "qrcode_url": "https://www.coinpayments.net/qrgen.php?id=CPED3H7GIFTDRZ4AICVZXGXZWH&key=4d7321
119c0a533250de336138d4bb14"
},
...
  • Object.keys(response) -> ids - Transaction IDs
  • response[id] - Object same as getTx with transaction information.

back to top

Get Transaction List

Get a list of transaction ids.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-tx-ids

interface CoinpaymentsGetTxListOpts {
  limit?: string
  start?: string
  newer?: string
  all?: string
}
await client.getTxList(options: CoinpaymentsGetTxListOpts)
  • limit - The maximum number of transaction IDs to return from 1-100. (default: 25)
  • start - What transaction # to start from (for iteration/pagination.) (default: 0, starts with your newest transactions.)
  • newer - Return transactions started at the given Unix timestamp or later. (default: 0)
  • all - By default we return an array of TX IDs where you are the seller for use with get_tx_info_multi or get_tx_info. If all is set to 1 returns an array with TX IDs and whether you are the seller or buyer for the transaction.

Example response from server

[
  "CPBF23CBUSHKKOMV1OPMRBNEFV",
  "CPBF4COHLYGEZZYIGFDKFY9NDP",
  "CPBF6BFPJTSLC3Z49CT82NVYJ8",
  "CPBF2L8QSXIG2YGKLVO5N0WTXJ",
  ...
]

Each element in the array represents a txn_id

back to top

Get Conversion Limits

Get conversion limits.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-convert-limits

interface CoinpaymentsConvertLimitsOpts {
  from: string
  to: string
}
await client.convertLimits(options: CoinpaymentsConvertLimitsOpts)
  • from - From currency.
  • to - To currency.

Example response from server

{
  "min": "0.00301250",
  "max": "0.80637488",
  "shapeshift_linked": true
}
  • min - Min conversion
  • max - Max conversion
  • shapeshift_linked - Unknown

Note1 that a 'max' value of 0.00000000 is valid and means there is no known upper limit available.

Note2: Due to provider fluctuation limits do vary often.

back to top

Convert Coins

Convert coins. Coinpayments utilizes Shapeshift.io services.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-convert-limits

await client.convertCoins(options)
  • amount - The amount convert in the 'from' currency below.
  • from - From currency.
  • to - To currency.
  • address - The address to send the funds to. If blank or not included the coins will go to your CoinPayments Wallet.
  • dest_tag - The destination tag to use for the withdrawal (for Ripple.) If 'address' is not included this has no effect.

Example response from server

{
  "id": "id"
}
  • id - Conversion transaction ID

back to top

Create Transfer

Transfers are performed as internal coin transfers/accounting entries when possible. For coins not supporting that ability a withdrawal is created instead.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-transfer

interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransferBaseOpts {
  amount: number
  currency: string
  auto_confirm?: boolean
  note?: string
}

interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransferMerchantOpts
  extends CoinpaymentsCreateTransferBaseOpts {
  merchant: string
}

interface CoinpaymentsCreateTransferTagOpts
  extends CoinpaymentsCreateTransferBaseOpts {
  pbntag: string
}

type CoinpaymentsCreateTransferOpts =
  | CoinpaymentsCreateTransferMerchantOpts
  | CoinpaymentsCreateTransferTagOpts;

await client.createTransfer(options: CoinpaymentsCreateTransferOpts)
  • amount - The amount of the transfer in the currency below.
  • currency - The cryptocurrency to withdraw. (BTC, LTC, etc.)
  • merchant - The merchant ID to send the funds to, either this OR pbntag must be specified. Remember: this is a merchant ID and not a username.
  • pbntag - The \$PayByName tag to send the funds to, either this OR merchant must be specified.
  • auto_confirm - If set to 0 the withdrawal will require an email confirmation in order for withdraw funds to go forth. (default 1)
  • note - This lets you set the note for the withdrawal.

Example response from server

{
  "id": "string",
  "status": 0
}
  • id - The CoinPayments transfer/withdrawal ID. (This is not a coin network TX ID.)
  • status - status = 0 or 1. 0 = Transfer created, waiting for email confirmation. 1 = Transfer created with no email confirmation needed.

back to top

Create Withdrawal

Makes a withdrawal of funds from server to a determined wallet address.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-withdrawal

export interface CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalBaseOpts {
  amount: number
  add_tx_fee?: number
  currency: string
  currency2?: string
  dest_tag?: string
  ipn_url?: string
  auto_confirm?: number
  note?: string
}

export interface CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalMerchantOpts
  extends CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalBaseOpts {
  address: string
}

export interface CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalTagOpts
  extends CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalBaseOpts {
  pbntag: string
}

export type CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalOpts =
  | CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalMerchantOpts
  | CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalTagOpts;

await client.createWithdrawal(options: CoinpaymentsCreateWithdrawalOpts)
  • amount - The amount to withdraw
  • currency - The currency to withdraw
  • add_tx_fee - If set to 1, add the coin TX fee to the withdrawal amount so the sender pays the TX fee instead of the receiver.
  • pbntag - The \$PayByName tag to send the funds to, either this OR merchant must be specified.
  • address - Wallet address to send the funds to. **Must be wallet address from the same network as = currency
  • auto_confirm - If set to 0 the withdrawal will require an email confirmation in order for withdraw funds to go forth. (default 1)
  • ipn_url - explicit URL for the IPN to send POST requests to.
  • note - This lets you set the note for the withdrawal.

Example Response from server:

{
  "id": "98a5ff631da2089985594789dc9fb85648596599816ac8ce1ce00fd082798967",
  "amount": "1.00000000",
  "status": 0
}
  • id - The CoinPayments.net withdrawal ID.
  • amount - Amount to be withdrawn
  • status - 0 or 1. 0 = Withdrawal created, waiting for email confirmation. 1 = Withdrawal created with no email confirmation needed

back to top

Create Mass Withdrawal

Create a mass withdrawal

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-create-withdrawal

interface CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalElement {
  amount: number | string
  currency: string
  address: string
  dest_tag?: string
}
type CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalOpts = CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalElement[];

await client.createMassWithdrawal(withdrawalArray: CoinpaymentsCreateMassWithdrawalOpts);
  • amount - Every withdrawal object needs to have amount of currency below.
  • address - Every withdrawal object needs to have address to withdraw funds to.
  • currency - Every withdrawal object needs to have currency.
  • dest_tag - Some currencies need dest_tag in order to withdraw.

Example response from server

{
  "wd1": {
    "error": "ok",
    "id": "CWBF3UECUQFCCNFIRUS73G5VON",
    "status": 1,
    "amount": "1.00000000"
  },
  "wd2": { "error": "That amount is larger than your balance!" }
  • wd[n] - Represents mapped withdrawalArray
  • wd[n].error - Error
  • wd[n].status - status = 0 or 1. 0 = Withdrawal created, waiting for email confirmation. 1 = Withdrawal created with no email confirmation needed.
  • wd[n].amount - Withdrawal amount

back to top

Get Withdrawal Info

Query the server for Withdraw ID status.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-withdrawal-info

interface CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalInfoOpts {
  id: string
}
await client.getWithdrawalInfo(options: CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalInfoOpts)
  • id - Withdrawal id.

Example Response from server

{
  "time_created": 1424436465,
  "status": 2,
  "status_text": "Complete",
  "coin": "POT",
  "amount": 10000000000,
  "amountf": "100.00000000",
  "send_address": "PVtAyX2HgVmYk8BCw9NGvtaDNdkX2phrVA",
  "send_txid": "b601e7839c4c237f0fac36e93f98d648cfec402b8f8dbce617c675dac247599e"
}
  • time_created - The time the withdrawal request was submitted.
  • status - The status of the withdrawal (-1 = Cancelled, 0 = Waiting for email confirmation, 1 = Pending, 2 = Complete).
  • status_text - The status of the withdrawal in text format.
  • coin - The ticker symbol of the coin for the withdrawal.
  • amount - The amount of the withdrawal (in Satoshis).
  • amountf - The amount of the withdrawal (as a floating point number).
  • send_address - The address the withdrawal was sent to. (only in response if status == 2)
  • send_txid - The coin TX ID of the send. (only in response if status == 2)

back to top

Get Withdrawal History

Get withdrawal histroy

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-withdrawal-history

interface CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalHistoryOpts {
  limit?: number
  start?: number
  newer?: Date
}
await client.getWithdrawalHistory(options?: CoinpaymentsGetWithdrawalHistoryOpts)
  • limit - The maximum number of withdrawals to return from 1-100. (default: 25)
  • start - What withdrawals # to start from (for iteration/pagination.) (default: 0, starts with your newest withdrawals.)
  • newer - Return withdrawals submitted at the given Unix timestamp or later. (default: 0)

Example response from server

[
  {
    "id": "CWBF3UECUQFCCNFIRUS73G5VON",
    "time_created": 1498437967,
    "status": 2,
    "status_text": "Complete",
    "coin": "POT",
    "amount": 100000000,
    "amountf": "1.00000000",
    "send_address": "PTVFPeSvccpdnT5PTyXrfU5XR6UShcRJYt",
    "send_txid": "1e5be68fdac7acafb68082099ba4d1ca2c881866ce8ee575202419ad1ff55bd8"
  },
  {
    "id": "CWBF0ZRSKG8R4ASD7JFXFIS5YH",
    "time_created": 1498429199,
    "status": 2,
    "status_text": "Complete",
    "coin": "POT",
    "amount": 10000000,
    "amountf": "0.10000000",
    "send_address": "PMmPaNBzQEmJSZ6XYSDeXYxAC8MVJx3nGM",
    "send_txid": "8d990f0a833c8c61177ed0b0a7e5ff2e3fa03cc28a9cf5d1dfb171c45b0712c3"
  }
]

back to top

Claim tag

Claim \$PayByName Tag

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-claim-pbn-tag

interface CoinpaymentsClaimTagOpts {
  tagid: string
  name: string
}
await client.claimTag(options: CoinpaymentsClaimTagOpts)
  • tagid - Unique tag ID
  • name - Name for the tag; for example a value of 'Apple' would be the PayByName tag \$Apple. Make sure to use the case you want the tag displayed with

back to top

Get Tag list

Get a list of owned tags.

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-get-pbn-list

await client.tagList()

Example response from server

[
  {
    "tagid": "e893b55c2216a20e6761b1a9f32409df",
    "pbntag": "Test1",
    "time_expires": 2147483647
  },
  {
    "tagid": "4293b55c2216a20e6761b1a9f32409de",
    "pbntag": "Test2",
    "time_expires": 2147483647
  },
  {
    "tagid": "35df17c48fc16cff8dcee35cedd42d2d",
    "pbntag": "",
    "time_expires": 1497037845
  }
]
  • tagid - This is the unique identifier of the tag in the system. This is the identifier you will use with the 'update_pbn_tag' and 'claim_pbn_tag' API calls.
  • pbntag - This is the $PayByName tag. An empty string means the tag is unclaimed. (Note that the tags do not have a $ at the front.)
  • time_expires - The time (Unix timestamp) of when the tag expires.

back to top

Update Tag Profile

Update \$PayByName Profile

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-update-pbn-tag

interface CoinpaymentsUpdateTagProfileOpts {
  tagid: string
  name?: string
  email?: string
  url?: string
}
await client.updateTagProfile(options: CoinpaymentsUpdateTagProfileOpts)
  • tagid - Unique tag ID
  • name - Name for the profile. If field is not supplied the current name will be unchanged.
  • email - Email for the profile. If field is not supplied the current name will be unchanged.
  • url - Website URL for the profile. If field is not supplied the current name will be unchanged.

back to top

Renew Tag

Renew Tag

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-renew-pbn-tag

interface CoinpaymentsRenewTagOpts {
  tagid: string
  coin: string
  years?: number
}
await client.renewTag(options: CoinpaymentsRenewTagOpts)
  • tagid - Unique tag ID
  • coin - The coin to purchase the renewal with
  • years - The number of years to renew the tag for. (Default: 1)

back to top

Delete Tag

Delete Tag

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-delete-pbn-tag

interface CoinpaymentsDeleteTagOpts {
  tagid: string
}
await client.deleteTag(options: CoinpaymentsDeleteTagOpts)
  • tagid - Unique tag ID

back to top

Buy Tag

Buy Tag

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-buy-pbn-tags

interface CoinpaymentsBuyTagOpts {
  coin: string
  num?: number
}
await client.buyTag(options: CoinpaymentsBuyTagOpts)
  • coin - The coin to purchase the renewal with.
  • num - The number of tags to buy: 1, 5, or 10. (Default: 1)

back to top

Claim coupon

Claim coupon

Official doc: https://www.coinpayments.net/apidoc-claim-pbn-coupon

interface CoinpaymentsClaimCouponOpts {
  coupon: string
}
await client.claimCoupon(options: CoinpaymentsClaimCouponOpts)
  • coupon - The coupon code to redeem.

back to top

Instant payment notifications

This is a separate npm package. coinpayments-ipn

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015-present Marko Paroški

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

back to top

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

blockstackJavaScript libraries for identity, auth, storage and transactions on the Stacks blockchain.
GitHub Stars
841
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
@bitauth/libauthAn ultra-lightweight, zero-dependency JavaScript library for Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Bitauth applications.
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
ls
ln-serviceNode.js interface to LND
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tec
technicalindicatorsA javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
bitgoBitGo JavaScript SDK
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
8K
bin
binanceNode.js connector for the Binance APIs and WebSockets, with TypeScript & browser support, integration tests, beautification & more.
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 43 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial