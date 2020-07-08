CoinMarketCap API wrapper for node
This wrapper is based on the free tier of the CoinMarketCap Professional API. You can get your API key here.
$ npm install coinmarketcap-api
# OR
$ yarn add coinmarketcap-api
const CoinMarketCap = require('coinmarketcap-api')
const apiKey = 'api key'
const client = new CoinMarketCap(apiKey)
client.getTickers().then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getGlobal().then(console.log).catch(console.error)
Check out the CoinMarketCap Pro API documentation for more information!
apiKey String API key for accessing the CoinMarketCap API
Options Object? Options for the CoinMarketCap instance (optional, default
{})
Options.version (optional, default
'v1')
Options.fetcher (optional, default
fetch)
Options.config (optional, default
{})
Get a paginated list of all cryptocurrencies by CoinMarketCap ID.
args (optional, default
{})
options Object? Options for the request:
options.listingStatus String active or inactive coins (optional, default
"active")
options.start (Number | String) Return results from rank start and above (optional, default
1)
options.limit (Number | String)? Only returns limit number of results
options.symbol (Array<String> | String)? Comma separated list of symbols, will ignore the other options
options.sort String Sort results by the options at https://coinmarketcap.com/api/documentation/v1/#operation/getV1CryptocurrencyMap (optional, default
"id")
const client = new CoinMarketCap('api key')
client.getIdMap().then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getIdMap({listingStatus: 'inactive', limit: 10}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getIdMap({symbol: 'BTC,ETH'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getIdMap({symbol: ['BTC', 'ETH']}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getIdMap({sort: 'cmc_rank'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
Get static metadata for one or more cryptocurrencies. Either id or symbol is required, but passing in both is not allowed.
args (optional, default
{})
options Object? Options for the request:
const client = new CoinMarketCap('api key')
client.getMetadata({id: '1'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getMetadata({id: [1, 2]}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getMetadata({symbol: 'BTC,ETH'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getMetadata({symbol: ['BTC', 'ETH']}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
Get information on all tickers. Start and limit options can only be used when currency or ID is not given. Currency and ID cannot be passed in at the same time.
args (optional, default
{})
options Object? Options for the request
options.start (Number | String) Return results from rank start and above (optional, default
1)
options.limit (Number | String) Only returns limit number of results [1..5000] (optional, default
100)
options.convert (Array<String> | String) Return info in terms of another currency (optional, default
"USD")
options.sort String Sort results by the options at https://pro.coinmarketcap.com/api/v1#operation/getV1CryptocurrencyListingsLatest (optional, default
"market_cap")
options.sortDir String? Direction in which to order cryptocurrencies ("asc" | "desc")
options.cryptocurrencyType String Type of cryptocurrency to include ("all" | "coins" | "tokens") (optional, default
"all")
const client = new CoinMarketCap('api key')
client.getTickers({limit: 3}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getTickers({convert: 'EUR'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getTickers({start: 0, limit: 5}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getTickers({sort: 'name'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
Get latest market quote for 1 or more cryptocurrencies.
args (optional, default
{})
options Object? Options for the request:
const client = new CoinMarketCap('api key')
client.getQuotes({id: '1'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getQuotes({id: [1, 2], convert: 'USD,EUR'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getQuotes({symbol: 'BTC,ETH'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getQuotes({symbol: ['BTC', 'ETH']}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
Get global information
convert
options (Object | Array<String> | String)? Options for the request:
const client = new CoinMarketCap()
client.getGlobal('GBP').then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getGlobal({convert: 'GBP'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
Contributions are welcome!
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
Or open up a issue.
Licensed under the MIT License.