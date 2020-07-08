openbase logo
coinmarketcap-api

by Tiaan
3.1.1 (see all)

CoinMarketCap API wrapper for node

Readme

coinmarketcap-api

Greenkeeper badge npm package version npm downloads Standard JS linter Codecov travis ci build status project license make a pull request

This wrapper is based on the free tier of the CoinMarketCap Professional API. You can get your API key here.

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm install coinmarketcap-api
# OR
$ yarn add coinmarketcap-api

Usage

const CoinMarketCap = require('coinmarketcap-api')

const apiKey = 'api key'
const client = new CoinMarketCap(apiKey)

client.getTickers().then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getGlobal().then(console.log).catch(console.error)

Check out the CoinMarketCap Pro API documentation for more information!

API

Table of Contents

constructor

Parameters

  • apiKey String API key for accessing the CoinMarketCap API
  • Options Object? Options for the CoinMarketCap instance (optional, default {})
    • Options.version (optional, default 'v1')
    • Options.fetcher (optional, default fetch)
    • Options.config (optional, default {})

getIdMap

Get a paginated list of all cryptocurrencies by CoinMarketCap ID.

Parameters

Examples

const client = new CoinMarketCap('api key')
client.getIdMap().then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getIdMap({listingStatus: 'inactive', limit: 10}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getIdMap({symbol: 'BTC,ETH'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getIdMap({symbol: ['BTC', 'ETH']}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getIdMap({sort: 'cmc_rank'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)

getMetadata

Get static metadata for one or more cryptocurrencies. Either id or symbol is required, but passing in both is not allowed.

Parameters

  • args (optional, default {})
  • options Object? Options for the request:
    • options.id (Array | String | Number)? One or more comma separated cryptocurrency IDs
    • options.symbol (Array<String> | String) One or more comma separated cryptocurrency symbols

Examples

const client = new CoinMarketCap('api key')
client.getMetadata({id: '1'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getMetadata({id: [1, 2]}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getMetadata({symbol: 'BTC,ETH'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getMetadata({symbol: ['BTC', 'ETH']}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)

getTickers

Get information on all tickers. Start and limit options can only be used when currency or ID is not given. Currency and ID cannot be passed in at the same time.

Parameters

  • args (optional, default {})
  • options Object? Options for the request

Examples

const client = new CoinMarketCap('api key')
client.getTickers({limit: 3}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getTickers({convert: 'EUR'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getTickers({start: 0, limit: 5}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getTickers({sort: 'name'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)

getQuotes

Get latest market quote for 1 or more cryptocurrencies.

Parameters

  • args (optional, default {})
  • options Object? Options for the request:
    • options.id (Array | String | Number)? One or more comma separated cryptocurrency IDs
    • options.symbol (Array<String> | String)? One or more comma separated cryptocurrency symbols
    • options.convert (Array<String> | String) Return quotes in terms of another currency (optional, default "USD")

Examples

const client = new CoinMarketCap('api key')
client.getQuotes({id: '1'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getQuotes({id: [1, 2], convert: 'USD,EUR'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getQuotes({symbol: 'BTC,ETH'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getQuotes({symbol: ['BTC', 'ETH']}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)

getGlobal

Get global information

Parameters

Examples

const client = new CoinMarketCap()
client.getGlobal('GBP').then(console.log).catch(console.error)
client.getGlobal({convert: 'GBP'}).then(console.log).catch(console.error)

Contributing

Contributions are welcome!

  1. Fork it.
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Or open up a issue.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

