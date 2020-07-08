CoinMarketCap API wrapper for node

This wrapper is based on the free tier of the CoinMarketCap Professional API. You can get your API key here.

Install

$ npm install coinmarketcap-api $ yarn add coinmarketcap-api

Usage

const CoinMarketCap = require ( 'coinmarketcap-api' ) const apiKey = 'api key' const client = new CoinMarketCap(apiKey) client.getTickers().then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getGlobal().then( console .log).catch( console .error)

Check out the CoinMarketCap Pro API documentation for more information!

API

constructor

Parameters

apiKey String API key for accessing the CoinMarketCap API

API key for accessing the CoinMarketCap API Options Object? Options for the CoinMarketCap instance (optional, default {} ) Options.version (optional, default 'v1' ) Options.fetcher (optional, default fetch ) Options.config (optional, default {} )

Options for the CoinMarketCap instance (optional, default )

getIdMap

Get a paginated list of all cryptocurrencies by CoinMarketCap ID.

Parameters

args (optional, default {} )

(optional, default ) options Object? Options for the request: options.listingStatus String active or inactive coins (optional, default "active" ) options.start (Number | String) Return results from rank start and above (optional, default 1 ) options.limit (Number | String)? Only returns limit number of results options.symbol (Array<String> | String)? Comma separated list of symbols, will ignore the other options options.sort String Sort results by the options at https://coinmarketcap.com/api/documentation/v1/#operation/getV1CryptocurrencyMap (optional, default "id" )

Options for the request:

Examples

const client = new CoinMarketCap( 'api key' ) client.getIdMap().then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getIdMap({ listingStatus : 'inactive' , limit : 10 }).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getIdMap({ symbol : 'BTC,ETH' }).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getIdMap({ symbol : [ 'BTC' , 'ETH' ]}).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getIdMap({ sort : 'cmc_rank' }).then( console .log).catch( console .error)

getMetadata

Get static metadata for one or more cryptocurrencies. Either id or symbol is required, but passing in both is not allowed.

Parameters

args (optional, default {} )

(optional, default ) options Object? Options for the request: options.id (Array | String | Number)? One or more comma separated cryptocurrency IDs options.symbol (Array<String> | String) One or more comma separated cryptocurrency symbols

Options for the request:

Examples

const client = new CoinMarketCap( 'api key' ) client.getMetadata({ id : '1' }).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getMetadata({ id : [ 1 , 2 ]}).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getMetadata({ symbol : 'BTC,ETH' }).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getMetadata({ symbol : [ 'BTC' , 'ETH' ]}).then( console .log).catch( console .error)

getTickers

Get information on all tickers. Start and limit options can only be used when currency or ID is not given. Currency and ID cannot be passed in at the same time.

Parameters

args (optional, default {} )

(optional, default ) options Object? Options for the request options.start (Number | String) Return results from rank start and above (optional, default 1 ) options.limit (Number | String) Only returns limit number of results [1..5000] (optional, default 100 ) options.convert (Array<String> | String) Return info in terms of another currency (optional, default "USD" ) options.sort String Sort results by the options at https://pro.coinmarketcap.com/api/v1#operation/getV1CryptocurrencyListingsLatest (optional, default "market_cap" ) options.sortDir String? Direction in which to order cryptocurrencies ("asc" | "desc") options.cryptocurrencyType String Type of cryptocurrency to include ("all" | "coins" | "tokens") (optional, default "all" )

Options for the request

Examples

const client = new CoinMarketCap( 'api key' ) client.getTickers({ limit : 3 }).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getTickers({ convert : 'EUR' }).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getTickers({ start : 0 , limit : 5 }).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getTickers({ sort : 'name' }).then( console .log).catch( console .error)

getQuotes

Get latest market quote for 1 or more cryptocurrencies.

Parameters

args (optional, default {} )

(optional, default ) options Object? Options for the request: options.id (Array | String | Number)? One or more comma separated cryptocurrency IDs options.symbol (Array<String> | String)? One or more comma separated cryptocurrency symbols options.convert (Array<String> | String) Return quotes in terms of another currency (optional, default "USD" )

Options for the request:

Examples

const client = new CoinMarketCap( 'api key' ) client.getQuotes({ id : '1' }).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getQuotes({ id : [ 1 , 2 ], convert : 'USD,EUR' }).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getQuotes({ symbol : 'BTC,ETH' }).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getQuotes({ symbol : [ 'BTC' , 'ETH' ]}).then( console .log).catch( console .error)

getGlobal

Get global information

Parameters

convert

options (Object | Array<String> | String)? Options for the request: options.convert (Array<String> | String) Return quotes in terms of another currency (optional, default "USD" )

Options for the request:

Examples

const client = new CoinMarketCap() client.getGlobal( 'GBP' ).then( console .log).catch( console .error) client.getGlobal({ convert : 'GBP' }).then( console .log).catch( console .error)

Contributing

Contributions are welcome!

Fork it. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Or open up a issue.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.