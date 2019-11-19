Comprehensive list of cryptocurrencies with metadata
List compiled from the coingecko.com API. Importable as a raw JSON file or an array with helper methods.
yarn add coinlist
const coins = require('coinlist');
// coins is an array of coin objects:
[
{
id: 'bitcoin',
symbol: 'BTC',
name: 'Bitcoin'
},
{
id: 'litecoin',
symbol: 'LTC',
name: 'Litecoin'
},
...
]
// There is a useful helper method to search the array for a ticker symbol:
const btc = coins.get('BTC');
{
id: 1,
symbol: 'BTC',
name: 'Bitcoin'
}
// Or get a specific property
coins.get('BTC', 'name');
// "Bitcoin"
// You can still use all the usual array methods on coins:
coins.map(coin => coin.name);
[
'BTC',
'LTC',
...
]
// Alternatively, you can load the raw JSON file:
const coinsJson = require('coinlist/src/coins.json');
An array of coin objects.
Returns a coin object.
Alternatively returns a coin property if the
property argument is defined.
If the symbol cannot be found it will return
undefined.
Type:
string
The coin ticker symbol to search the array for.
Type:
string
A single coin property to return instead of the entire coin object.
Valid properties are:
id The CoinGecko API id.
symbol The ticker symbol.
name The readable name.
$ yarn update
Fetching latest currencies from the coingecko.com API...
Written 2306 coins to src/coins.json
Pull requests are welcome to improve the code but please don't add currencies to
coins.json directly. The JSON is automatically generated from the update script.
MIT © Luke Childs