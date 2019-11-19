coinlist

Comprehensive list of cryptocurrencies with metadata

List compiled from the coingecko.com API. Importable as a raw JSON file or an array with helper methods.

Install

yarn add coinlist

Usage

const coins = require ( 'coinlist' ); [ { id : 'bitcoin' , symbol : 'BTC' , name : 'Bitcoin' }, { id : 'litecoin' , symbol : 'LTC' , name : 'Litecoin' }, ... ] const btc = coins.get( 'BTC' ); { id : 1 , symbol : 'BTC' , name : 'Bitcoin' } coins.get( 'BTC' , 'name' ); coins.map( coin => coin.name); [ 'BTC' , 'LTC' , ... ] const coinsJson = require ( 'coinlist/src/coins.json' );

API

coins

An array of coin objects.

Returns a coin object.

Alternatively returns a coin property if the property argument is defined.

If the symbol cannot be found it will return undefined .

symbol

Type: string

The coin ticker symbol to search the array for.

property

Type: string

A single coin property to return instead of the entire coin object.

Valid properties are:

id The CoinGecko API id.

The CoinGecko API id. symbol The ticker symbol.

The ticker symbol. name The readable name.

$ yarn update Fetching latest currencies from the coingecko .com API... Written 2306 coins to src/coins .json

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome to improve the code but please don't add currencies to coins.json directly. The JSON is automatically generated from the update script.

License

MIT © Luke Childs