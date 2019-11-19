openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
coi

coinlist

by Luke Childs
3.1.2 (see all)

Comprehensive list of cryptocurrencies with metadata

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

coinlist

Comprehensive list of cryptocurrencies with metadata

Build Status Coverage Status npm tippin.me

List compiled from the coingecko.com API. Importable as a raw JSON file or an array with helper methods.

Install

yarn add coinlist

Usage

const coins = require('coinlist');

// coins is an array of coin objects:
[
  {
    id: 'bitcoin',
    symbol: 'BTC',
    name: 'Bitcoin'
  },
  {
    id: 'litecoin',
    symbol: 'LTC',
    name: 'Litecoin'
  },
  ...
]

// There is a useful helper method to search the array for a ticker symbol:
const btc = coins.get('BTC');
{
  id: 1,
  symbol: 'BTC',
  name: 'Bitcoin'
}

// Or get a specific property
coins.get('BTC', 'name');
// "Bitcoin"

// You can still use all the usual array methods on coins:
coins.map(coin => coin.name);
[
  'BTC',
  'LTC',
  ...
]

// Alternatively, you can load the raw JSON file:
const coinsJson = require('coinlist/src/coins.json');

API

coins

An array of coin objects.

coins.get(symbol, [property])

Returns a coin object.

Alternatively returns a coin property if the property argument is defined.

If the symbol cannot be found it will return undefined.

symbol

Type: string

The coin ticker symbol to search the array for.

property

Type: string

A single coin property to return instead of the entire coin object.

Valid properties are:

  • id The CoinGecko API id.
  • symbol The ticker symbol.
  • name The readable name.

Update Coins

$ yarn update
Fetching latest currencies from the coingecko.com API...
Written 2306 coins to src/coins.json

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome to improve the code but please don't add currencies to coins.json directly. The JSON is automatically generated from the update script.

License

MIT © Luke Childs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial