coinkey

JavaScript component for private keys, public keys, and addresses for crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. Works in both Node.js and the browser.

Package Info

Installation

npm i --save coinkey

Usage

Common Use Cases

Generate a Bunch of Bitcoin Keys/Addresses

var CoinKey = require ( 'coinkey' ) var bitcoinKeys = [] for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; ++i) { bitcoinKeys.push(CoinKey.createRandom()) }

Generate a Bunch of Namecoin Keys/Addresses

var CoinKey = require ( 'coinkey' ) var ci = require ( 'coininfo' ) var namecoins = [] for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; ++i) { namecoins.push(CoinKey.createRandom(ci( 'NMC' ))) }

Parse a Wallet Import Key and Determine Crypto Currency

var CoinKey = require ( 'coinkey' ) var ci = require ( 'coininfo' ) var ck = CoinKey.fromWif( 'QVD3x1RPiWPvyxbTsfxVwaYLyeBZrQvjhZ2aZJUsbuRgsEAGpNQ2' ) console .log(ck.privateKey.toString( 'hex' )) console .log(ck.publicAddress) console .log(ck.compressed) console .log(ck.versions.public === ci( 'DOGE' ).versions.public)

Change to Testnet Later

var CoinKey = require ( 'coinkey' ) var ci = require ( 'coininfo' ) var ck = new CoinKey( new Buffer( '1184cd2cdd640ca42cfc3a091c51d549b2f016d454b2774019c2b2d2e08529fd' , 'hex' )) console .log(ck.publicAddress) ck.versions = ci( 'BTC-TEST' ) console .log(ck.publicAddress)

API

Constructor function.

privateKey : The private key bytes. Must be 32 bytes in length. Should be an Array , Uint8Array , or a Buffer .

: The private key bytes. Must be 32 bytes in length. Should be an , , or a . versions: An object that specifies the public and private key versions for addresses and wifs. Defaults to Bitcoin mainnet .

Keys are default set to compressed is true .

var CoinKey = require ( 'coinkey' ) var secureRandom = require ( 'secure-random' ) var bytes = secureRandom.randomBuffer( 32 ) var key1 = new CoinKey(bytes) console .log(key1.compressed)

Properties

compressed

Inherited from ECKey. eckey.compressed

privateKey

Inherited from ECKey. eckey.privateKey

privateExportKey

Inherited from ECKey. eckey.privateExportKey

privateWif

Get the private WIF (Wallet Import Format).

var CoinKey = require ( 'coinkey' ) var privateKeyHex = "1184cd2cdd640ca42cfc3a091c51d549b2f016d454b2774019c2b2d2e08529fd" var key = new CoinKey( new Buffer(privateKeyHex, 'hex' )) key.compressed = false console .log(key.privateWif) var key = new CoinKey( new Buffer(privateKeyHex, 'hex' ), { private : 0xB0 , public : 0x30 }) key.compressed = false console .log(key.privateWif)

publicKey

Inherited from ECKey. eckey.publicKey

publicAddress

Get the public address.

var CoinKey = require ( 'coinkey' ) var privateKeyHex = "1184cd2cdd640ca42cfc3a091c51d549b2f016d454b2774019c2b2d2e08529fd" var key = new CoinKey( new Buffer(privatKeyHex, 'hex' )) console .log(key.publicAddress) var key = new CoinKey( new Buffer(privateKeyHex, 'hex' ), { private : 0xB0 , public : 0x30 }) console .log(key.publicAddress)

publicHash

Alias: pubKeyHash

Inherited from ECKey. eckey.publicHash

publicPoint

Inherited from ECKey. eckey.publicPoint

Returns the string representation.

var CoinKey = require ( 'coinkey' ) var privateKeyHex = "1184cd2cdd640ca42cfc3a091c51d549b2f016d454b2774019c2b2d2e08529fd" var key = new CoinKey( new Buffer(privateKeyHex, 'hex' ), { private : 0xB0 , public : 0x30 }) console .log(key.toString())

Methods

Class method to create a CoinKey from a wif.

var ck = CoinKey.fromWif( 'KwomKti1X3tYJUUMb1TGSM2mrZk1wb1aHisUNHCQXTZq5auC2qc3' ); console .log(ck.compressed) console .log(ck.privateKey.toString( 'hex' )) console .log(ck.publicAddress)

Browser Support

Clone the repo:

git clone https://github.com/cryptocoinjs/coinkey

Install Browserify

npm install -g browserify

Nav to repo:

cd coinkey

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run browserify:

browserify --standalone coinkey lib/coinkey .js > lib/coinkey .bundle .js

You can now drop coinkey.bundle.js in a <script> tag.

Hack on CoinKey