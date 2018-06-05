JavaScript component for private keys, public keys, and addresses for crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. Works in both Node.js and the browser.
npm i --save coinkey
var CoinKey = require('coinkey')
var bitcoinKeys = []
for (var i = 0; i < 10; ++i) {
// bitcoin supported by default
bitcoinKeys.push(CoinKey.createRandom())
}
var CoinKey = require('coinkey')
// npm install --save coininfo
var ci = require('coininfo')
var namecoins = []
for (var i = 0; i < 10; ++i) {
namecoins.push(CoinKey.createRandom(ci('NMC')))
}
var CoinKey = require('coinkey')
var ci = require('coininfo')
var ck = CoinKey.fromWif('QVD3x1RPiWPvyxbTsfxVwaYLyeBZrQvjhZ2aZJUsbuRgsEAGpNQ2')
console.log(ck.privateKey.toString('hex')) // => c4bbcb1fbec99d65bf59d85c8cb62ee2db963f0fe106f483d9afa73bd4e39a8a
console.log(ck.publicAddress) // => DGG6AicS4Qg8Y3UFtcuwJqbuRZ3Q7WtYXv
console.log(ck.compressed) // => true
console.log(ck.versions.public === ci('DOGE').versions.public) // => true
var CoinKey = require('coinkey')
var ci = require('coininfo')
var ck = new CoinKey(new Buffer('1184cd2cdd640ca42cfc3a091c51d549b2f016d454b2774019c2b2d2e08529fd', 'hex'))
console.log(ck.publicAddress) // => 16UjcYNBG9GTK4uq2f7yYEbuifqCzoLMGS
//change to Testnet
ck.versions = ci('BTC-TEST')
console.log(ck.publicAddress) // => mkzgubTA5Ahi6BPSkE6MN9pEafRutznkMe
var CoinKey = require('coinkey')
//npm install --save secure-random@1.x
var secureRandom = require('secure-random')
var bytes = secureRandom.randomBuffer(32)
var key1 = new CoinKey(bytes)
console.log(key1.compressed) // => true
Inherited from ECKey. eckey.compressed
Inherited from ECKey. eckey.privateKey
Inherited from ECKey. eckey.privateExportKey
Get the private WIF (Wallet Import Format).
var CoinKey = require('coinkey')
var privateKeyHex = "1184cd2cdd640ca42cfc3a091c51d549b2f016d454b2774019c2b2d2e08529fd"
//Bitcoin WIF
var key = new CoinKey(new Buffer(privateKeyHex, 'hex'))
key.compressed = false
console.log(key.privateWif) // => 5Hx15HFGyep2CfPxsJKe2fXJsCVn5DEiyoeGGF6JZjGbTRnqfiD
//Litecoin WIF
var key = new CoinKey(new Buffer(privateKeyHex, 'hex'), {private: 0xB0, public: 0x30})
key.compressed = false
console.log(key.privateWif) // => 6uFjYQnot5Gtg3HpP87bp4JUpg4FH1gkkV3RyS7LHBbD9Hpt1na
Inherited from ECKey. eckey.publicKey
Get the public address.
var CoinKey = require('coinkey')
var privateKeyHex = "1184cd2cdd640ca42cfc3a091c51d549b2f016d454b2774019c2b2d2e08529fd"
// Bitcoin Address
var key = new CoinKey(new Buffer(privatKeyHex, 'hex'))
console.log(key.publicAddress) // => 16UjcYNBG9GTK4uq2f7yYEbuifqCzoLMGS
// Litecoin Address
var key = new CoinKey(new Buffer(privateKeyHex, 'hex'), {private: 0xB0, public: 0x30})
console.log(key.publicAddress) // => 'LZyGd5dCPVkVUjA5QbpuUfMNgcmNDLjswH'
Alias:
pubKeyHash
Inherited from ECKey. eckey.publicHash
Inherited from ECKey. eckey.publicPoint
Returns the string representation.
var CoinKey = require('coinkey')
var privateKeyHex = "1184cd2cdd640ca42cfc3a091c51d549b2f016d454b2774019c2b2d2e08529fd"
//Litecoin Address
var key = new CoinKey(new Buffer(privateKeyHex, 'hex'), {private: 0xB0, public: 0x30})
console.log(key.toString())
// => T3e2me1BvRs95K7E8eQ8eha9oRPL1g2U6vmjE5px6RjzbUTvKZsf: LZyGd5dCPVkVUjA5QbpuUfMNgcmNDLjswH
Class method to create a
CoinKey from a wif.
var ck = CoinKey.fromWif('KwomKti1X3tYJUUMb1TGSM2mrZk1wb1aHisUNHCQXTZq5auC2qc3');
console.log(ck.compressed) // => true
console.log(ck.privateKey.toString('hex')) // => 1184cd2cdd640ca42cfc3a091c51d549b2f016d454b2774019c2b2d2e08529fd
console.log(ck.publicAddress) // => 1FkKMsKNJqWSDvTvETqcCeHcUQQ64kSC6s
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/cryptocoinjs/coinkey
Install Browserify
npm install -g browserify
Nav to repo:
cd coinkey
Install dependencies:
npm install
Run browserify:
browserify --standalone coinkey lib/coinkey.js > lib/coinkey.bundle.js
You can now drop
coinkey.bundle.js in a
<script> tag.