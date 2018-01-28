Install

npm i coinify -s

Usage

import coinify from 'coinify' console.log(coinify.symbol('USD')) // Prints '$'

Functions

coinify.get(code)

Example

coinify.get('USD')

returns

{ 'symbol': '$', 'name': 'US Dollar', 'symbol_native': '$', 'decimal_digits': 2, 'rounding': 0, 'code': 'USD', 'name_plural': 'US dollars' }

coinify.symbol(code, native = true)

Example

coinify.symbol('NOK')

returns

'kr'

&

coinify.symbol('NOK', false)

returns

'Nkr'

coinify.decimals(code)

Example

coinify.decimals('USD')

returns

2

coinify.rounding(code)

Example

coinify.rounding('USD')

returns

0

coinify.name(code, plural = false)

Example

coinify.name('USD')

returns

'US Dollar'

&

coinify.name('USD', true)

returns

'US dollars'

References:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_4217 http://www.iotafinance.com/en/ISO-4217-Currency-Codes.html http://www.xe.com/symbols.php https://gist.github.com/Fluidbyte/2973986