Install
npm i coinify -s
Usage
import coinify from 'coinify'
console.log(coinify.symbol('USD')) // Prints '$'
Functions
coinify.get(code)
Example
coinify.get('USD')
returns
{
'symbol': '$',
'name': 'US Dollar',
'symbol_native': '$',
'decimal_digits': 2,
'rounding': 0,
'code': 'USD',
'name_plural': 'US dollars'
}
coinify.symbol(code, native = true)
Example
coinify.symbol('NOK')
returns
'kr'
&
coinify.symbol('NOK', false)
returns
'Nkr'
coinify.decimals(code)
Example
coinify.decimals('USD')
returns
2
coinify.rounding(code)
Example
coinify.rounding('USD')
returns
0
coinify.name(code, plural = false)
Example
coinify.name('USD')
returns
'US Dollar'
&
coinify.name('USD', true)
returns
'US dollars'
References:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_4217 http://www.iotafinance.com/en/ISO-4217-Currency-Codes.html http://www.xe.com/symbols.php https://gist.github.com/Fluidbyte/2973986